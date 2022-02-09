Delta vs. United Airlines: Which Stock Is a Better Buy?

NYSE: DAL | Delta Air Lines, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

DAL – Shares of Delta Air Lines (DAL) and United Airlines (UAL) are down significantly from all-time highs. But if the pandemic is finally brought under control or reaches an endemic state in 2022, pent-up travel demand will positively impact the revenue of the airline companies in the upcoming quarters.

Aditya RaghunathBy Aditya Raghunath

Feb 9, 2022


The airline industry has experienced significant turbulence in the last two years, due to the ongoing pandemic. In the decade prior to COVID-19, airline stocks managed to deliver stellar gains to investors due to rapid economic expansion, low interest rates, depressed fuel prices, and rising GDP numbers.

Despite the reopening of economies, the emergence of new COVID-19 variants has delayed the recovery in the travel and tourism vertical. So, while the equity indices touched record highs in 2021, shares of Delta Air Lines (DAL) and United Airlines (UAL) are down about 30% and 50% down from all-time highs, respectively.

Today I’ll analyze and compare Delta and United to determine which stock is currently a better investment.

Delta Airlines

Delta Air Lines managed to eke out a small adjusted profit in Q4 of 2021. However, due to investment losses in other airline partners, its GAAP loss stood at $395 million and the company has projected another quarter in the red in Q1 of 2022. However, Delta’s management expects to report a meaningful profit in 2022.

Delta Airlines claimed passenger volumes continue to recover but several companies have delayed return-to-office plans negatively impacting demand for business travel. Further, an uptick in fuel prices has also increased costs.

Despite these headwinds, Delta posted adjusted profits in the last two quarters. But revenue in Q4 of 2021 was still down 26% compared to the same period in 2019.

There is also the possibility for the fourth wave to be the last one as the COVID-19 is likely to transition towards an endemic state in most parts of the globe. So, Delta is expecting a sharp recovery from the second quarter of 2022.

Delta expects adjusted earnings per share to touch $7 in 2024 while revenue is forecast at $50 billion that year. So, the stock is valued at a price to 2024 sales multiple of 0.6x and a price to earnings multiple of just 6x. Delta is optimistic to generate $4 billion in cash flow annually in 2024 allowing it to shore up its balance sheet in the next two years.

United Airlines

In Q4 of 2021, United Airlines reported revenue of $8.19 billion which was 25% lower than the same period in 2019. Its adjusted losses stood at $679 million. 

Similar to Delta, United Airlines also expects to report a loss in Q1 of 2022, as revenue is forecast to decline between 20% and 25% compared to Q1 of 2019 while capacity reduction is forecast between 16% and 18%. There is a good chance for UAL to report a loss of around $1.5 billion in Q1, given its forecasts.

UAL will also pump in close to $6 billion in 2022 in capital expenditures as demand normalizes. Analysts expect CAPEX to touch $8.5 billion next year before falling to $6 billion in 2024.

It will be difficult for United Airlines to cover its CAPEX this year from its operating cash flow given the company’s high debt balance.

The verdict

The airline space is cyclical and capital intensive making it challenging for long-term investors to consistently outpace the broader market. Both DAL and UAL are expected to remain unprofitable at least in Q1of this year driven by the spread of the Omicron variant coupled with a seasonally weak period.  Further, cost pressures arising out of high fuel costs, as well as lower capacity volumes will weigh heavily on both revenue and profits.

That being said, I believe Delta Air Lines is a better option given its stronger financials and comparatively lower losses.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

2022 Stock Market Outlook

Top 10 Stocks for 2022

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks

DAL shares were trading at $43.86 per share on Wednesday afternoon, up $1.25 (+2.93%). Year-to-date, DAL has gained 12.23%, versus a -3.87% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Aditya Raghunath


Aditya Raghunath is a financial journalist who writes about business, public equities, and personal finance. His work has been published on several digital platforms in the U.S. and Canada, including The Motley Fool, Finscreener, and Market Realist. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
DALGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
UALGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Charts that PROVE Future Direction of Stock Market

If a picture is worth a thousand words, then get ready for 3 charts and 3,000+ words that point to the future direction of the stock market (SPY). Spoiler Alert: Better buy the dip now while the low prices last. Get the rest of the story below...
Feb 9, 2022 | 10:02am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Travel Stocks to Buy as Coronavirus Cases Rapidly Decline

The biggest winner of the decline in coronavirus cases is the travel industry. Travel stocks have sold off in recent weeks with the Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (CRUZ) down about 15% since early November in part due to omicron and also with the broad market weakness. Therefore, investors should consider stocks that will benefit from travel volumes picking up such as Wyndham Hotels (WH), Bluegreen Vacation Holdings (BVH), and Travelzoo (TZOO).
Feb 7, 2022 | 6:22pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is the Stock Market Correction Over?

January was brutal for investors as the stock market (SPY) endured the first real correction in nearly 2 years. Now with stocks bouncing back from bottom we have to wonder if it is truly safe yet. Meaning is the correction over? And what happens next for the stock market? 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister shares his views in the commentary below…
Feb 2, 2022 | 11:45am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Must-Own Growth Stocks to Add To Your Portfolio in February

Amid the high inflationary environment, the expectation of the Fed's multiple interest rate hikes this year has led to severe market volatility recently. However, high-quality growth stocks can still outperform the broader market. So, it could be wise to bet on fundamentally strong growth stocks A.P. Møller (AMKBY), Heidrick & Struggles (HSII), The Hackett (HCKT), and DLH Holdings (DLHC), which possess solid growth attributes. Let's discuss.
Feb 7, 2022 | 3:34pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is the Stock Market Correction Over?

January was brutal for investors as the stock market (SPY) endured the first real correction in nearly 2 years. Now with stocks bouncing back from bottom we have to wonder if it is truly safe yet. Meaning is the correction over? And what happens next for the stock market? 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister shares his views in the commentary below…
Feb 2, 2022 | 11:45am

Read More Stories

More Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All DAL News