Is DatChat Stock a Buy After it Sent a Letter of Intent to Buy Avila Security?

: DATS | DatChat, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

DATS – Communications software company DatChat (DATS) made its stock market debut on Aug. 13, 2021 and has garnered significant investor attention in the wake of a letter of intent it sent to acquire Avila Security. So, is it worth adding the stock to one’s portfolio given that the company is still in its early stages of development? Read on, let’s discuss.

Pragya PandeyBy Pragya Pandey

Jan 25, 2022


Private messaging application company DatChat Inc. (DATS) in New Brunswick, N.J., raised nearly 11.04 million in its stock market debut on Aug. 13, 2021. This month, the company announced the development of a Web 3.0 platform. According to an official release, the platform will “use DatChat technology as the foundation for a decentralized advertising network for Web 3.0 and Metaverse applications.”

However, the stock has slumped 70.7% in price over the past three months and 21.8% over the past month. Closing yesterday’s trading session at $2.65, the stock is currently trading 85.7% below its $18.50 all-time high, which it hit on Sept. 29, 2021.

Though the company’s recent announcement related to its Letter of Intent to acquire Avila Security Corporation to expand its intellectual property assets to include blockchain-based digital rights management and object sharing technology could bode well for the stock in the long term, the company’s lack of a consumer base and absence of revenue pose major risks to its current price performance.

Here is what could shape DATS’ performance in the near term:

Disappointing Financials

DATS’ operating expenses increased 486.3% year-over-year to $1.85 million for the third quarter, ended Sept. 30, 2021. The company’s net loss grew 461% from the year-ago value to $1.85 million, while its loss per share increased 500% year-over-year to $0.12. In addition, its net cash used in operating activities came in at $2.52 million, representing a 226% increase for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021.

POWR Ratings Reflect Uncertainty

DATS has a D overall rating, which equates to Sell in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight distinct categories. DATS has a D grade for Momentum and a C for Growth and Quality. The stock is currently trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $3.76 and $3.56, respectively, which is consistent with the Momentum grade. In addition, the company’s weak financials are in sync with the Growth and Quality grade.

Among 164 stocks in the F-rated Software – Application industry, DATS is ranked #118.

Beyond what I have stated above, you can view DATS ratings for Value, Sentiment, and Stability here.

Bottom Line

Although DATS strategies to gain a competitive advantage and bolster its position as a prominent player in Web 3.0 and Metaverse e-commerce, advertising, and messaging space should bode well for the stock in the long term, the company has yet to produce any meaningful revenue. Furthermore, its reliance on the smartphone industry, which is prone to quick technological developments, endangers its long-term prospects. So, we think the stock is best avoided now.

How Does DatChat Inc. (DATS) Stack Up Against its Peers?

While DATS has an overall D rating, one might want to consider its industry peers, Open Text Corporation (OTEX), SAP SE ADS (SAP), and National Instruments Corporation (NATI), which have an overall A (Strong Buy) rating.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

2022 Stock Market Outlook

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for 2022

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks

DATS shares fell $0.11 (-4.15%) in premarket trading Tuesday. Year-to-date, DATS has declined -12.54%, versus a -7.39% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Pragya Pandey


Pragya is an equity research analyst and financial journalist with a passion for investing. In college she majored in finance and is currently pursuing the CFA program and is a Level II candidate. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
DATSGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
OTEXGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
SAPGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
NATIGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is the Bear Market Here?

We are witnessing the nastiest stock market (SPY) correction since Covid first came on the scene. That has some pondering if the next bear market is upon us. 40 year veteran investor Steve Reitmeister gives his clear eyed view on the market outlook and trading plan in this timely commentary. Get the full story below...
Jan 21, 2022 | 6:10pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Looking for Value in the Tech Sector? Check Out These 4 Stocks

Tech stocks stumbled in the first trading week of this year over investors’ concerns about the looming interest rate hikes. Although a rising interest-rate environment does not bode well for technology companies, experts believe high demand for tech solutions will more than offset the negatives. So, we think it could be wise to bet on undervalued tech stocks International Business Machines (IBM), HP (HPQ), NortonLifeLock (NLOK), and Cirrus Logic (CRUS). Read on for more details.
Jan 14, 2022 | 11:49am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Reasons to LOVE Stocks Under $10

The stock market can be a brutal place. Far too often, today’s winners will turn into tomorrow’s losers. Just think of all the excitement generated by stocks like Peleton, Zoom, and Teladoc. These stocks soared higher in 2020 and the early parts of 2021 only to crumble in recent months, punishing those who were greedy and overstayed their welcome. But, the opposite is also true. Read on below to find out more...
Jan 21, 2022 | 10:00am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

SoFi vs. Affirm: Which Fintech Stock is a Better Buy?

Today I will analyze and compare SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) and Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) to determine which fintech stock is a better buy,
Jan 20, 2022 | 11:01am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Reasons to LOVE Stocks Under $10

The stock market can be a brutal place. Far too often, today’s winners will turn into tomorrow’s losers. Just think of all the excitement generated by stocks like Peleton, Zoom, and Teladoc. These stocks soared higher in 2020 and the early parts of 2021 only to crumble in recent months, punishing those who were greedy and overstayed their welcome. But, the opposite is also true. Read on below to find out more...
Jan 21, 2022 | 10:00am

Read More Stories

More DatChat, Inc. (DATS) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All DATS News