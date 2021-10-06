Should You Buy the Dip in Paltalk or DatChat?

: DATS | DatChat, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

DATS – Paltalk (PALT) and DatChat (DATS) are communications platforms that have experienced increased volatility in recent trading sessions. Paltalk is grappling with falling sales and DatChat is a pre-revenue company that just went public. So, what’s driving the volatility in these stocks and should you add either of them to your portfolio?.

Aditya RaghunathBy Aditya Raghunath

Oct 6, 2021


In the last 18 months, communication platform companies have experienced a significant surge in demand for their suite of products and services. The COVID-19 pandemic led to global lockdowns and organizations had to shift towards a remote-first working business model which meant enterprises had to quickly adopt and subscribe to collaboration and communication tools or services.

Even though lockdown restrictions are relaxed in various countries, several companies continue to operate remotely as much as possible to improve employee retention rates and lower operating costs.

This trend is likely to continue going forward making communication companies, such as Paltalk (PALT) and DatChat (DATS) enticing long-term bets right now. So let’s see which between the two stocks should be part of your portfolio today.

Paltalk stock is up 528% in the last year

A micro-cap company valued at just $67.6 million, Paltalk operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure communication solutions. It offers consumer applications for live video chats and a telecom application where users can have multiple numbers in any area code.

Paltalk stock has surged 120% in the last three months. The recent uptick in share prices can be attributed to the stock’s low-float numbers that leaves it open to manipulation by retail traders. In addition,  Paltalk was quite popular on social-media platform StockTwits which suggests there was no company specific news that drove the stock higher.

While communications companies have seen a massive growth in sales in the recent past, Paltalk’s revenue has declined from $26.35 million in 2018 to $12.83 million in 2020.  In the second quarter of 2021, revenue was up by just 1% year over year at $3.4 million. Its cash flow from operations stood at $600,000 in the first six months of 2021, up from $410,000 in the year-ago period. The company ended Q2 with a cash balance of $6.5 million and carries no debt on its books.

Paltalk’s trailing price to sales multiple is 5x which is quite steep for a company barely growing its top-line.

DatChat is a recent IPO

A communications software company DatChat develops mobile messaging applications. Valued at a market cap of $127 million, DatChat recently went public in August and has more than doubled in the last month. It offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile app where users can communicate in a secure environment. The company has also developed a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform where consumers and businesses can connect directly with each other.

The stock lost close to 24% in market value on October 5 as its trading volume surged to 27 million, significantly higher than the stock’s average trading volume of just nine million.

The company is yet to generate any meaningful revenue and is focused on expanding its user base before monetizing it. DatChat confirms that its messaging platform is completely secure, and only those allowed by the user can view your posts and comments. These posts cannot be forwarded or shared and are entirely encrypted.

Are either of the stocks currently a good investment?

We can see that both Paltalk and DatChat have gained momentum on the back of manipulation by traders, making them vulnerable right now.  As we see today, both stocks are trading down more than 14%.

Both of these stocks are high-risk bets at current valuations.  I believe investors should avoid Paltalk and DatChat at this time.  

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

2022 Stock Market Outlook

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks

How to Beat the Market the Rest of the Year?

DATS shares were trading at $7.37 per share on Wednesday morning, down $1.53 (-17.19%). Year-to-date, DATS has gained 115.50%, versus a 15.84% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Aditya Raghunath


Aditya Raghunath is a financial journalist who writes about business, public equities, and personal finance. His work has been published on several digital platforms in the U.S. and Canada, including The Motley Fool, Finscreener, and Market Realist. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
DATSGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
PALTGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Reitmeister Answers Key Investor Questions

The recent stock market (SPY) volatility has created a lot of confusion amongst investors including a concern that this bull run is over. 40 year market veteran, Steve Reitmeister, answers the key questions on investors minds at this time including why the market is pulling back from the highs? And whether its time to buy once again? Get all those answers and more in the new commentary that follows...
Oct 5, 2021 | 11:15pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Beat the Market the Rest of the Year?

The easy gains that came at the start of this new bull market are fading away fast. In fact the stock market (SPY) has become quite volatile with gains harder to come by. Gladly there are solutions as will be shared in this commentary to get you on the right path to outperform the market through the end of 2021 and beyond. Read the rest below...
Sep 25, 2021 | 10:07am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

This Week’s Stock Under $10 is TransGlobe Energy

Oil is in a bull market that is just getting started. For investors, there is tremendous opportunity in small-cap energy stocks which remain significantly undervalued. Read more to find out why TransGlobe Energy (TGA) is our featured stock of the week.
Sep 30, 2021 | 9:39am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Genesco is My Value Stock of the Week

While business was tough for Genesco Inc. (GCO) last year during he pandemic, the apparel and footwear provider bounced back this year with a year to date return of 100%. The best part, though, is that the stock is extremely undervalued, which is why investors should take a look.
Oct 1, 2021 | 4:19pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

This Week’s Stock Under $10 is TransGlobe Energy

Oil is in a bull market that is just getting started. For investors, there is tremendous opportunity in small-cap energy stocks which remain significantly undervalued. Read more to find out why TransGlobe Energy (TGA) is our featured stock of the week.
Sep 30, 2021 | 9:39am

Read More Stories

More DatChat, Inc. (DATS) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All DATS News