The latest POWR Ratings are in, identifying plenty of stocks that have been upgraded to either “Buy” or “Strong Buy” ratings. Each day, our POWR Ratings system evaluates stocks on numerous factors. This results in stock upgrades and downgrades.

If you are on the prowl for new stocks to add to your portfolio, you owe it to yourself to seriously consider adding one or several of the stocks recently upgraded in the POWR Ratings.

Here is a quick look at four of the more intriguing POWR Ratings upgrades: DuPont de Nemours (DD), Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST), Align Technology (ALGN), and Public Storage (PSA)

DuPont de Nemours (DD)

DD began trading as its own distinct company a couple of years ago after its agriculture division was separated through the Corteva spin-off. DD now controls the specialty products segment of the group previously referred to as DowDuPont. DD’s tech-based solutions, ingredients, and materials are used in various markets ranging from health and wellness to workers’ safety, food, construction, transportation, and electronics.

Analysts are fairly bullish on DD, setting an average price target of $83.78, meaning the stock has a potential upside of 3%. Of the nine analysts who cover the stock, five recommend buying it, three recommend holding, and only one advises selling.

The POWR Ratings reveal DD is nearly flawless. The stock has “A” grades in the Trade Grade and Buy & Hold Grade components along with “B” grades in the Industry Rank and Peer Grade components. Of the 102 publicly traded companies in the Chemicals industry, DD is ranked fourth.

DD’s partnership with Cummins (CMI) has combined the company’s filter tech to create N95 respirator masks that might still be necessary across the next year or even longer as we continue to battle the coronavirus. In short, DD is a well-diversified chemicals business with a promising future.

Overlook the DowDuPont breakup and the potential impact from falling oil/gas prices, and you will find DD has the potential to succeed despite these headwinds. The bottom line is there will likely always be a need for DD’s value offering, which could help the stock maintain its current price or move higher in the months ahead.

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST)

Walk into your local convenience store or supermarket, and you are sure to find several MNST beverage offerings. MSNT makes, markets, and distributes energy drinks, fruit juice, and other beverages. Analysts think quite highly of MNST, setting an average price target of $102.38 for the stock, indicating a potential upside of 15%. Of the 13 analysts who cover the stock, ten recommend buying, three advise holding, and none advise selling.

MNST has “A” grades in the Buy & Hold Grade and Trade Grade components. The stock has “B” grades in the Industry Rank and Peer Grade components. Of the 42 stocks in the Beverages industry, MNST is ranked fourth. MNST gained 45.52% in 2020 and 29.11% in 2019.

MNST has outperformed its peers during the pandemic, mainly because the masses turned toward junk food, including MNST’s sugary drinks. Furthermore, MNST is benefitting from the transition to at-home consumption as opposed to in-restaurant consumption as its products are sold in stores rather than eateries.

Align Technology (ALGN)

ALGN makes and markets a clear aligner therapy system along with CAD digital services and intra-oral scanners. ALGN’s translucent aligners remedy malocclusion and other oral health challenges to beautify smiles, reduce pain and improve oral health. The average analyst price target for ALGN is $548.13, indicating a potential 3% upside.

ALGN is a POWR Ratings stud with “A” grades in the Buy & Hold Grade and Trade Grade components. ALGN also has “B” grades in the Industry Rank and Peer Grade components. Of the 188 stocks in the Medical – Devices & Equipment industry, ALGN is ranked fifth. ALGN gained 91.51% in 2020 and 33.24% in 2019.

Decades of hard work have set the stage for ALGN to become the success that it is. Dentists far and wide trust ALGN’s solutions. The company’s 21% year-over-year revenue growth is particularly impressive. Add in the fact that ALGN has a fat profit margin of over 70%, and investors have all the more reason to feel good about this stock.

Public Storage (PSA)

PSA is one of the country’s top self-storage REITs. PSA buys, develops, and operates storage facilities. Most of these facilities are used by businesses and everyday people on a month-to-month basis. All in all, the company has more than 2,500 self-storage facilities.

PSA has “A” grades in the Buy & Hold Grade and Trade Grade components along with a “B” grade in the Industry Rank component. PSA is the top-ranked stock in the REITs-Industrial industry. PSA gained 12.69% in 2020 8.96% in 2019.

PSA has a relatively low forward P/E ratio of 20.39 even though it is merely $13 away from its 52-week high of $240.75. With a dividend of 3.59%, PSA is too intriguing to overlook.

DD shares . Year-to-date, DD has gained 12.26%, versus a 2.65% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

