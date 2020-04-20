Dell – Three companies that may eventually benefit from the changes in the economy that come in the wake of the virus are Adobe (ADBE), Dell Technologies (DELL), and Interactive Corp (IAC).

The flood of liquidity into the financial system caused the stock market to rebound from the low in late March. The recovery in the leading indices seems almost surreal. As the number of cases of Coronavirus and fatalities rises, the stock market has ignored the horrendous data. The United States is now the epicenter of the virus with the most confirmed cases, and sadly, the leading number of deaths. While experts have said that hotspots in the US may have peaked, no one really knows for sure.

Common sense dictates that the self-induced coma in the US economy will cause revenues to stop for many businesses. Investing in the stock market requires a very selective process in the current environment. Three companies that may eventually benefit from the changes in the economy that come in the wake of the virus are Adobe (ADBE), Dell Technologies (DELL), and Interactive Corp (IAC). In a world where social distancing could become the new norm, technology is a sector that stands to survive the current environment and thrive in the future.

On Friday, April 17, the S&P 500 closed at 2874.56, 518.96, or 15.3% below the February 19, all-time high. The index recovered from a low of 2191.86 on March 23, a rise of 31.1% from the low. At the low, the index had declined 35.4%. Time will tell if the market is out of the woods when it comes to the impact of the global pandemic or if the recovery is nothing more than a mirage caused by unprecedented levels of liquidity and stimulus.

Adobe Inc. is a diversified software company with a global footprint. ADBE has been around since 1982 and is a leader in digital media and publishing.

ADBE has a track record or consistently beating consensus EPS estimates. At $344.11 per share on April 17, the company had a market cap of $165.793 billion.

ADBE shares reached an all-time peak at $386.75 in February 2020, fell to a low of $255.15 in March, and came back to close last week at $344.11. The shares fell 34% and rallied 34.9% from the low. ADBE was 11% below the record high on April 17, as it outperformed the S&P 500 as of the end of last week.

Dell Technologies (DELL) has been around since 1984. The company operates through three segments, Infrastructure Solutions, Client Solutions, and VMware. The company had a market cap of just over $30.696 billion last week and settled at $41.51 per share on April 17.

Dell consistently reported earnings over the past four quarters.

The high in DELL came in May 2019 at $70.55 per share and fell to a low of $25.51 in mid-March. DELL fell almost 64% from its peak, but recovered to $41.51 on April 17, 62.7% from the low, but was still over 41% below its record high from last May.

IAC Interactive Corp. (IAC), together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company around the globe. IAC has been around since 1986. The company had a market cap of just below $19 billion, and its shares closed at $223.72 on April 17. The company’s Match Group segment provides subscription dating services under the Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, OurTime, and other brands. IAC also operates web services that connect consumers with service professionals. In the era of social distancing, the addressable market for IAC’s products is likely to grow.

IAC has consistently declared quarterly earnings over the past four quarters.

IAC shares hit a record high at $278.85 in January 2020, fell to a low of $124.60 in mid-March, and came storming back to $223.72 on April 17. The shares fell 55.3% from the high, rallied 79.6% from the low, and were around 20% below the all-time high on April 17.

In the current environment, it is a time to be extremely selective when looking for investments. ADBE, DELL, and IAC are technology companies that have the potential to survive and thrive in the post-Coronavirus era.

DELL shares were trading at $41.06 per share on Monday afternoon, down $0.45 (-1.08%). Year-to-date, DELL has declined -20.10%, versus a -10.94% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

