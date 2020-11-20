Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

Stock market enthusiasts, rejoice! The latest POWR Ratings are in. These ratings are updated daily based on a number of factors. A perfect time to buy a stock is when it has been updated, as that means it is just beginning an uptrend.

Check out the new ratings for yourself, and you will find there is plenty of hope for a bull market even amidst the pandemic. This is a time to be a contrarian, meaning savvy investors will continue hunting for those fantastic buying opportunities amidst potential market chaos.

Let’s take a quick look at four of the most interesting POWR Ratings upgrades: Diageo (DEO), FedEx Corporation (FDX), Infosys LTD (INFY), and Motorola Solutions (MSI).

Diageo (DEO)

Alcohol sales are clearly down at restaurants and pubs due to the pandemic, yet store sales of the good stuff are rising. DEO brews, bottles, packages, and distributes beer, wine, and spirits. The company’s products include Bailey’s, Tanqueray, Captain Morgan, Jose Cuervo, Ketel One vodka, Guinness, and Ciroc.

The POWR Ratings reveal DEO has “A” grades in the Industry Rank, Buy & Hold Grade, and Trade Grade components. DEO is ranked in the top 10 out of nearly 30 publicly traded Beverages companies. If DEO performs up to analysts’ expectations, the stock could hit $164, representing a climb of almost 4%. If DEO reaches this level, it will be within $7 of its 52-week high of $171.29.

As it currently stands, DEO is making strides toward returning to its pre-COVID trading level of $160 to $170. The reopening of hospitality businesses sets the stage for DEO to gradually return to this level and possibly move higher once an effective vaccine is available to the masses.

FedEx Corporation (FDX)

FDX’s e-commerce solutions, business services, and transportation services have proven quite popular during the pandemic, as evidenced by the stock’s meteoric ascension from $150 to $285. FDX has “A” POWR Ratings grades in the Buy & Hold and Trade Grade components. The stock is ranked fifth in the Air Freight & Shipping Services industry.

Of the 23 analysts who cover FDX, 18 rate it a “Buy,” five have it a “Hold,” and none advise selling. The push towards delivering products during the pandemic has certainly boded well for FDX, yet the stock still has a reasonable forward P/E ratio of 17.95.

FDX should continue to climb through the holiday period, possibly into the spring, when the masses are expected to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

Infosys LTD (INFY)

INFY’s global delivery model empowers clients to maximize performance in several business segments ranging from financial services to communication, retail, energy, manufacturing, and more. The company markets its solutions to large businesses throughout North America, Asia, and Europe.

The POWR Ratings reveal INFY has “A” grades in the Buy & Hold Grade and Trade Grade components. It is also ranked #5 in the Outsourcing – Tech Services industry. The stock has a year-to-date price return of 51% and a six-month price return of 74.56%.

INFY stands a good chance of breaking through its $16 ceiling, previously reached this past month, and could set a new 52-week high in the months ahead. The bottom line is this outsourcing specialist is well-positioned for the second wave of the virus thanks to its extensive digital investments.

Motorola Solutions (MSI)

Just about everyone has heard of MSI, yet plenty of people are unaware of the extent of the company’s business. MSI’s systems and wireless networks facilitate communication between everyday people, businesses, and other parties. This is accomplished through high-tech telecom services, products, and applications.

Check out the MSI POWR Ratings, and you will find good news: “A” grades in the Buy & Hold Grade and Trade Grade components along with a “B” Peer Grade. MSI is ranked in the top 10 in the Technology – Communication/Networking industry.

MSI had a 2019 price return of 42.19% along with a three-year price return of 96.26%. Of the seven analysts who cover MSI, all seven recommend it as a “Buy,” setting an average price target of $186.33, indicating a potential upside of 10%.

DEO shares were trading at $157.52 per share on Friday morning, down $1.01 (-0.64%). Year-to-date, DEO has declined -4.12%, versus a 12.48% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Patrick Ryan

Patrick Ryan has more than a dozen years of investing experience with a focus on information technology, consumer and entertainment sectors. In addition to working for StockNews, Patrick has also written for Wealth Authority and Fallon Wealth Management. More...

