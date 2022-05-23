2 Under-the-Radar High-Yield Stocks That Continue to Outperform the Market

DKL – Despite the uncertainties surrounding the market and the economy, it could be wise to bet on under-the-radar, high-yield dividend stocks Delek Logistics (DKL) and Donegal Group (DGICA). These stocks have outperformed the broader market so far this year and are likely to continue to do so.

Riddhima Chakraborty

May 23, 2022


Wall Street is awaiting further rate hikes amid record-high inflation. This has been leading to fears of an impending recession. However, Marko Kolanovic, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s co-head of global research, has projected an eventual uptrend for markets, with a possibility of inflation evasion. He said, “We can climb out of this hole; there will be no recession this year, some summer increase in consumer activity on the back of reopening.”

However, the market volatility has caused increased interest in high dividend stocks, as evident from the iShares Core High Dividend ETF’s (HDV) 7.7% returns over the past six months. Therefore, investors looking to dodge the short-term market fluctuations and settle for the long run could bet on high-yielding dividend stocks.

Under-the-radar, high-yielding dividend stocks Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL) and Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA) could be solid picks to generate a steady income stream. These stocks have outperformed the S&P 500’s 18% year-to-date decline and should continue delivering market-beating returns.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL)

DKL owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation; Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling; and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. 

On May 3, 2022, Uzi Yemin, Chairman, President, and CEO of DKL’s general partner, said, “With ongoing consolidation in the MLP space, DKL should screen more attractively to investors as a larger, more diversified company with increasing third-party revenue and a long track record of increasing shareholder returns. The recent announcement to increase the quarterly distribution to $0.98/unit marks the 37th consecutive increase in the quarterly distribution.”

DKL has been paying dividends for 10 consecutive years. DKL’s dividend payouts have grown at a 7.7% CAGR in the past five years. Its current dividend translates to a 7.40% yield, while its four-year average yield is 11.19%.

DKL’s net revenues came in at $206.58 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, up 35.1% year-over-year. Its net income came in at $39.51 million, up 9% year-over-year. Also, its EPS came in at $0.91, up 9.6% year-over-year.

DKL’s revenue is expected to increase 32% to $925.18 million in 2022. Its EPS is estimated to grow 40% to $1.40 for the quarter ended September 2022. The stock has gained 23.9% year-to-date to close Friday’s trading session at $52.94.

DKL’s POWR Ratings reflect this promising outlook. The stock has an overall B rating, which equates to a Buy in our POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

It has an A grade for Momentum and a B grade for Stability and Quality. It is ranked #9 of 33 stocks in the A-rated MLPs – Oil & Gas industry. Click here to see the additional ratings for DKL (Growth, Value, and Sentiment).

Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA)

DGICA, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function; Personal Lines of Insurance; and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

On April 28, 2022, Kevin G. Burke, President, and CEO, said, “As we deploy state-specific strategies and introduce new personal lines products in select states, we are confident that our go-forward business plan will increasingly enhance our total financial results.”

DGICA has been paying dividends for 20 consecutive years. Its dividend payouts have grown at a 4.1% CAGR over the past three years. Its current dividend translates to a 4.22% yield, while its four-year average yield is 4.16%.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, DGICA’s net income increased 24.8% year-over-year to $13.14 million. Its non-GAAP operating income came in at $13.21 million, up 53.9% year-over-year. Moreover, its non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.43, up 48.3% year-over-year.

Analysts expect DGICA’s revenue to increase 4.6% to $887.98 million in 2023. Its EPS is estimated to increase 294.4% to $0.35 for the quarter ended September 2022. The stock has gained 9.4% year-to-date to close Friday’s session at $15.63.

It’s no surprise that DGICA has an overall B rating, which equates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system. In addition, it has an A grade for Stability and Sentiment.

DGICA is ranked #5 of 56 stocks in the Insurance – Property & Casualty industry. Click here to see the additional POWR Ratings for DGICA (Growth, Value, Momentum, and Quality).

DKL shares were trading at $53.90 per share on Monday afternoon, up $0.96 (+1.81%). Year-to-date, DKL has gained 31.43%, versus a -16.36% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Riddhima Chakraborty


Riddhima is a financial journalist with a passion for analyzing financial instruments. With a master's degree in economics, she helps investors make informed investment decisions through her insightful commentaries. More...


Bullish vs. Bearish Market Perspectives

Markets finally enjoyed some uninterrupted buying into Memorial Day weekend. Some of the major factors in this rise are the successful defense of the 3,850 level and better-than-expected inflation data. From last Monday's close to Friday's close, the S&P 500 (SPY) is up by 4.7%, while the POWR Growth portfolio is up 5.8%. What I am more proud of is that from May 5 to May 20 when the S&P 500 dropped by 10.2%, the POWR Growth portfolio was down only 3.8%. In today's commentary, I want to examine the bullish and bearish perspectives and then make the case for why the near-term setup and newsflow are slightly favoring the bulls. I also want to add some follow-on thoughts from last week's recession discussion. Read on below to find out more…
May 31, 2022 | 6:06pm
3 Outperforming Dogs of the Dow with Yields Over 4%

The major market indexes ended last week in the green after a several-weeks-long selloff. The 'Dogs of the Dow' investment strategy is known for its ability to offer high and stable dividend yields in uncertain market conditions. High-yielding Dow Jones Industrial Average constituents Dow (DOW), Verizon Communications (VZ), and International Business Machines (IBM) have outperformed the benchmark index during the recent market correction. Thus, we think it could be wise to add these stocks to one’s watchlist. Let’s discuss.
May 31, 2022 | 10:09am
How to Profit from the Growth Stock Crash?

The POWR Growth service has significatly outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) despite a challenging environment for growth stocks. Now, there are subtle signs of improvement. Some of the best performing stocks were bought in the aftermath of market corrections and this time will be no different. Read on to find out how POWR Growth can help you profit for the rest of 2022…
May 27, 2022 | 6:14pm
5 Travel & Tourism Stocks to Buy This Summer

Travel and tourism is expected to gain much traction this year, with most of the population now vaccinated for COVID-19. So, with analysts expecting robust travel demand this summer, we think it could be wise to bet now on the shares of Expedia Group (EXPE), InterContinental Hotels (IHG), Travelzoo (TZOO), Travel + Leisure (TNL), and Bluegreen Vacations (BVH). Let’s discuss.
May 31, 2022 | 2:22pm
