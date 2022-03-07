2 Software Stocks Wall Street Says Could Surge 100%: Domo and PubMatic

DOMO – With the increasing adoption of advanced software in almost every industry as part of their digital transformation efforts, the software industry is expected to achieve solid growth this year and beyond. Indeed, Wall Street analysts expect the shares of software companies Domo (DOMO) and PubMatic (PUBM) to surge more than 100% in price in the near term. So, we think it could be worth adding these stocks to one’s watch list.

Nimesh JaiswalBy Nimesh Jaiswal

Mar 7, 2022


With an increasing focus on digitization, process automation, and data analytics to gain more business insights and efficiency, the demand for software solutions has grown tremendously. In addition, the shift to cloud computing and software-as-a-service has been helping the software industry generate continuing growth.

Furthermore, growing demand for advanced software products and services in almost every industry should help the software industry keep growing in the coming months. According to Grand View Research, the global business software and services market is expected to grow at an 11.3% CAGR by 2028.

Given this industry’s promising prospects, analysts are highly optimistic about the near-term performance of software stocks Domo, Inc. (DOMO) and PubMatic, Inc. (PUBM). So, we think it could be wise to add these stocks to your watch list.

Domo, Inc. (DOMO)

DOMO operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the CEO to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights and managing the business from smartphones. DOMO is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

On March 1, 2022, Bruce Felt, DOMO’s CFO, said, “With increased ramped-up sales rep productivity, accelerating new logo growth and continued engagement and upsell performance in our customer base, we believe we are in a strong position to meet our growth objectives as we head into our fiscal 2023.”

DOMO’s revenue gained 23% year-over-year to $62.80 million for its fiscal fourth quarter, ended Jan. 31, 2022. Its gross profit grew 21.6% year-over-year to $51.47 million. And the company’s total assets came in at $244.58 million, up 13% year-over-year.

For its fiscal year 2024, analysts expect DOMO’s EPS to increase 54.9% year-over-year. In addition, it surpassed the consensus EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters. Its revenue is expected to increase 21.5% year-over-year to $313.44 million in its fiscal year 2023. Wall Street analysts expect the stock to hit $87.67 in the near term, which indicates a potential 104.1% upside.

PubMatic, Inc. (PUBM)

PUBM in Redwood City, Calif., provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. Its platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types.

On Feb. 28, 2022, Rajeev Goel, co-founder, and CEO at PUBM, said, “Our infrastructure-driven approach, combined with our usage-based software model, strengthens our competitive advantages and funds continuous innovation and investment in future growth. This flywheel underpins our strong position in the market, and I couldn’t be more excited about the number and magnitude of growth opportunities in front of us.”

PUBM’s revenues increased 34% year-over-year to $75.60 million for its fiscal fourth quarter, ended Dec. 31, 2021. The company’s adjusted EBITDA grew 44.6% year-over-year to $38.90 million, while its non-GAAP net income came in at $27.10 million, representing a 37.6% year-over-year increase. Also, its non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.48, up 33.3% year-over-year.

Analysts expect PUBM’s EPS and revenue to increase 29.4% and 23.2%, respectively, year-over-year to $0.88 and $350.11 million in fiscal 2023. It surpassed the Street’s EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters. Wall Street analysts expect the stock to hit $45.57 in the near term, which indicates a potential 109.9% upside.

DOMO shares were trading at $41.95 per share on Monday afternoon, down $1.00 (-2.33%). Year-to-date, DOMO has declined -15.42%, versus a -10.82% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Nimesh Jaiswal


Nimesh Jaiswal's fervent interest in analyzing and interpreting financial data led him to a career as a financial analyst and journalist. The importance of financial statements in driving a stock’s price is the key approach that he follows while advising investors in his articles. More...




