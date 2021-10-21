Is Diana Shipping Headed for a Big Move?

NYSE: DSX | Diana Shipping inc. common stock News, Ratings, and Charts

DSX – A symmetrical triangle pattern has formed in the chart of Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX). This occurs when a down trending resistance is combined with an up-trending support line. The stock is expected to either break above its resistance or below its support. Read more to learn how to profit from this trading opportunity.

Christian TharpBy Christian Tharp

Oct 21, 2021


Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) provides shipping transportation services. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates a fleet of vessels consisting of dry bulk carriers such as Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, Capesize and Newcastlemax vessels. Using this fleet, the firm provides transportation services for various goods including coal, iron ore, and grains.

As the global economy has continued to open up, the demand for shipping has sky-rocketed. This has benefited shipping stocks like DSX. This has been especially true due to high demand for steel in emerging markets and massive need for dry bulk shipping.

The company’s current ratio of 2.6 indicates that it has more than enough liquidity to handle short-term obligations. In terms of growth, analysts expect earnings to soar 240% next year. This has led to a Growth Grade of B in our POWR Ratings system.

The stock looks underpriced with a forward P/E of only 4.09. DSX has shown mixed performance over the past month as shown in the chart below.

Take a look at the 1-year chart of DSX below with my added notations:

Chart of DSX provided by TradingView

DSX is consolidating within a common chart pattern known as a symmetrical triangle. A down trending resistance combined with an up-trending support forms the triangle pattern (blue). Since there is no true way to know which way the stock will break, traders will often wait for the breakout or breakdown before entering a trade.

Click Here to Read the Greatest Trading Book Ever Written

A trader could enter a long position on a break above the down trending resistance with a protective stop set under the entry level. However, if the stock were to break below the trend line support, a short trade could be entered with a protective stop above the trend line.

Want to Discover More Great Trades?

What is better than finding the 1 attractive stock in this article?

Discovering 5 timely trades…like the ones in this new special report. Click below to claim your free copy now!

5 Stocks Ready to BREAKOUT!

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

2022 Stock Market Outlook

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks

DSX shares were trading at $5.38 per share on Thursday morning, down $0.15 (-2.71%). Year-to-date, DSX has gained 178.76%, versus a 21.91% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Christian Tharp


I am an expert stock market coach having helped over 4000 beginner and advanced traders & investors from around the world take control of their financial futures. I also write stock market related articles for the Adam Mesh Trading Group and Yolo Publishing. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
DSXGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Are Stocks Ready to Break to New Highs?

The stock market (SPY) is on a 5 day winning streak and now less than 1% away from the all time highs. This quickly shakes off weeks of painful pullbacks and volatility. Is the market truly ready to ascend to new heights or is this another fake out before the next leg lower? Find out the rest below...
Oct 20, 2021 | 6:53am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Top 10 Growth Stocks

Growth stocks are not in favor. In fact, the recent tech stock sell off is scaring many investors away from all Risk On, growth oriented stocks. However, this stock market (SPY) is providing profitable growth stocks if you look in the right place. Like those produced from our Top 10 Growth Stocks strategy sporting a average annual return of +46.42%. If you would like to learn more about this strategy, including the next trades coming out soon, the read on below for more...
Oct 7, 2021 | 4:21pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Ridiculously Cheap Auto Stocks That Are Screaming Buys

The global chip shortage has greatly affected the production of new automobiles. However, this has been a boon to used-cars, parts, and supplies as prices have jumped. It has also been great for RV stocks as the demand has not been as affected by these issues. That's why investors should consider undervalued automotive stocks such as Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO), AutoNation, Inc. (AN), Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) that could see their shares rise in the months ahead.
Oct 19, 2021 | 10:49am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

VRA is this Week’s Featured Stock 

Vera Bradley (VRA) is a retail stock worth betting on due to its attractive valuation and impressive growth rate. Further, the company should benefit from a strong economy and supply chain improvements.
Oct 18, 2021 | 1:50pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Ridiculously Cheap Auto Stocks That Are Screaming Buys

The global chip shortage has greatly affected the production of new automobiles. However, this has been a boon to used-cars, parts, and supplies as prices have jumped. It has also been great for RV stocks as the demand has not been as affected by these issues. That's why investors should consider undervalued automotive stocks such as Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO), AutoNation, Inc. (AN), Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) that could see their shares rise in the months ahead.
Oct 19, 2021 | 10:49am

Read More Stories

More Diana Shipping inc. common stock (DSX) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All DSX News