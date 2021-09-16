Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) in Redwood City, Calif., develops, markets, publishes and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres. In comparison, Zynga Inc. (ZNGA), in San Francisco, provides social game services internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services on mobile platforms, social networking platforms, and personal computer consoles.

The COVID-19 pandemic has proved to be a blessing in disguise for the gaming industry, which saw a major surge in its consumer base because people spent most of their time at home during the worst of the public health crisis. Even though a semiconductor shortage and shift in consumer focus now toward outdoor activities could hurt the gaming industry in the near term, the increasing availability of online, mobile, and cloud gaming should deliver decent growth. Indeed, according to a Fortune Business Insights report, the global gaming market is expected to grow at a 13.2% CAGR between 2021 – 2028. Consequently, both EA and ZNGA should benefit.

EA has gained 4.7% in price over the past six months, while ZNGA generated negative returns. Also, EA’s 6.8% gains over the past year are higher than ZNGA’s negative returns.

Click here to check out our Video Game Industry Report for 2021

But which of these two stocks is a better buy now? Let’s find out.

Latest Developments

In July, EA reached an agreement with Low Tide Properties and PCI Developments to occupy 1077 Great Northern Way in the new False Creek Flats area. Jon Lutz, Vice President of Strategy, Operations, and Finance, said, “We’re excited to have this great new footprint, with amazing amenities for our team, to add to our flagship Burnaby studio as we continue to invest in our teams and leadership in the market.”

On August 05, ZNGA announced it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire StarLark. The acquisition brings a talented development team with the proven ability to create a global hit and has additional projects in early development. It also expands Zynga’s international presence by establishing a China-based studio with access to the region’s creative talent base.

Recent Financial Results

EA’s net revenue surged 15.2% sequentially to $1.55 billion for the first quarter, ended June 30, 2021. The company’s operating income grew 84% sequentially to $322 million, while its net income came in at $204 million, representing a 168.4% sequential increase. Also, its EPS was $0.71, up 173.1% sequentially.

ZNGA’s revenue surged 59% year-over-year to $720 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The company’s adjusted EBITDA grew 148% year-over-year to $174 million. Also, its net income came in at $27.80 million, compared to a $150.30 million net loss in the prior-year quarter, while its EPS was $0.02, versus a $0.16 loss per share in the year-ago period.

Past and Expected Financial Performance