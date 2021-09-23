Though technology stocks receive outsized attention, there are a number of companies in a variety of other sectors with significant earnings growth. One of the most notable examples is restaurant stocks, like Brinker International (EAT).

The pandemic led to a drop in revenues for EAT, which means the company faces easy comps this year. The economy returning to normal also implies increased volume at restaurants. Further, the pandemic led to tougher conditions with rising costs and a shortage of workers, resulting in many restaurant closures.

However, these headwinds are more than offset by the tailwind from the economy reopening as the company delivered 79% revenue growth and 230% earnings growth in its last quarter. While the pandemic has been a net-negative for the restaurant industry, one silver lining for the ones that made it through the pandemic is that they will face less competition. Further, public companies with more resources will be able to withstand cost pressure and invest in technology that could replace some labor.

On top of these reasons to believe in the company’s growth and widening competitive advantage, EAT is also quite attractive from a valuation perspective.

Growth Story

If we take a step back from the near-term factors affecting the stock price, we can see that EAT is a great operator that has been successful with the Chili’s and Maggiano’s Little Italy brands. Currently, it has 1,663 restaurants all over the world.

Over the long-term, EAT has shown an ability to develop and grow new restaurant concepts as well. Over the 10year period from January 2010 to January 2020, it grew revenue from $2.85 billion to $3.34 billion. More impressive, EPS increased from $1.31 to $3.74 which was mostly achieved with an increase in margins and increased efficiencies.

However, the pandemic has also been a growth catalyst for its e-commerce and takeout business. In fact, EAT’s share of revenue for takeout and delivery has consistently trended higher over the last decade before exploding higher during the pandemic. The company is also experimenting with virtual dining concepts that have also proven to be a big hit over the last year.

Value Opportunity

It is head-scratching to see EAT’s revenue and earnings growth, combined with its forward P/E of 9. This is, in contrast, to the S&P 500’s forward P/E of 23 which creates a nice cushion on the downside.

The valuation has gotten more attractive following EAT’s string of strong earnings reports over the last 2 quarters and its 30% decline in stock price. This decline happened across the board for all travel and reopening stocks due to concerns about the delta variant. However, there is already evidence that the current wave has peaked. This could be a major catalyst for a year-end rally.

POWR Ratings