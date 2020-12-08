Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

Equifax, Inc. (EFX) soared over 11% in midday trading today after providing positive guidance for the fourth quarter and next year. The stock opened this morning at $175.98 and went all the way up to $190.16 before closing the day at $184.23. This stock finished up 7.84%.

EFX is one of the leading credit bureaus in the United States, providing consumer information that is the basis for granting credit. The company issued guidance for the fourth quarter of 2021 and full-year 2021 that exceeded analyst estimates.

Management expects Q4 2020 adjusted EPS of $1.75-$1.85, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72. For fiscal 2021, the company expects adjusted EPS of $7.15, compared with the consensus estimate of $6.48.

In terms of revenue, EFX forecasts between $1.065 billion and $1.085 billion, which exceeds the average analyst estimate of $1.05 billion. The company also estimates revenue growth of 6% for 2021, compared with the average estimate of 2%.

In addition, Barclays analyst Paul Sullivan upgraded the stock to Overweight from Equal-weight. Plus, J.P. Morgan analyst Andrew Steinerman reiterated his outperform rating that he’s had on the stock since 2018. Needham analyst Kyle Peterson also reiterated a Buy rating on Equifax today. Peterson set a price target of $210, which is 14% above the closing price today. Peterson expects the company to post EPS of $1.84 for the fourth quarter.

EFX has grown during the pandemic due to strong mortgage activity and increased demand from business customers. This had made it practically pandemic proof, and the stock is now up 32.8% for the year. It also has a wide-moat business by being part of an oligopoly of consumer credit agencies, along with Experian and TransUnion (TRU).

The company has also grown through strategic acquisitions, which enable it to provide more insight into consumer financial status. For instance, in 2019, EFX acquired commercial credit risk underwriting and management solutions provider PayNet. This strengthened the company’s commercial business and analytics capabilities. The year before, it acquired DataX to add alternative credit and payment data to its credit database.

EFX’s strong business model was reflected in its latest quarter as both earnings and revenue came in ahead of estimates. Revenue grew 22% year over year to $1.1 billion, and EPS came in at $1.87, up 26% year over year.

These results were driven by its US Information Solutions segment, which provides credit history information, including credit accounts and account status for credit extension and mortgage lending requests. This segment grew 15% year over year, primarily driven by a high volume of mortgage financing.

Its Equifax Workforce Solutions segment increased by 57% year over year due to a high employer verification activity level. This segment is expected to provide future growth due to its first-mover advantage and strong barriers to entry. The segment currently accounts for more than 25% of revenue and more than 40% of operating income.

In the future, EFX should continue to benefit from strong mortgage activity due to a low-interest-rate environment that’s here to stay. Plus, the red-hot housing market doesn’t look like it’s going anywhere either.

The stock has shown strong momentum over the near, mid, and long-term leading to a “Strong Buy” in our POWR Ratings system. It holds a grade of “A” for Trade Grade, Buy & Hold Grade, and Industry Rank. It is also the #6 ranked stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry.

EFX shares were unchanged in after-hours trading Tuesday. Year-to-date, EFX has gained 32.79%, versus a 16.66% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

