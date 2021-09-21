4 Mid-Cap Stocks That Bucked the Downward Trend and Surged More Than 10% Last Week

NYSE: ENLC | EnLink Midstream, LLC Common Units representing Limited Partner Interests News, Ratings, and Charts

ENLC – Because COVID-19 vaccine booster shots and cooler-than-expected inflation suggest a continuing economic recovery, mid-cap stocks that were losing momentum on concerns over slowing economic growth surged last week. As such, we think EnLink Midstream (ENLC), Sharecare (SHCR), SmileDirectClub (SDC), and Crescent Point Energy (CPG) could be good additions to one’s watchlist now because they gained more than 10% in price last week. Read on.

Sweta VijayanBy Sweta Vijayan

Sep 21, 2021


The stock market has been volatile lately due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases, rising inflation, and simmering geopolitical tensions. This has caused a downtrend for several mid-cap stocks, which are typically more sensitive to market volatility than large-cap stocks.

However, continuing efforts to increase the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines (including initiatives to administer booster shots) and lower-than-expected inflation data for August have renewed investors’ positivity about a continuing economic recovery. This resulted in a trend reversal for some mid-cap stocks last week.

EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC), Sharecare, Inc. (SHCR), SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC), and Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) gained more than 10% in price last week. So, we think it could be wise to add these stocks to one’s  watchlist.

EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC)

With a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, ENLC in Dallas, Tex., is  a midstream energy company that gathers, transmits, processes, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and condensate and operates gathering and transportation pipelines, processing plants, fractionators, barge, and rail terminals. It also offers brine disposal services.

In its sustainability report, released on May 4, 2021, ENLC said it plans to execute substantial emissions reduction strategies that will help the company achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 and minimize its impact on climate change. This would further ENLC’s role in the ongoing energy transition to less carbon-intensive energy production. Because  nearly 90% of ENLC’s business is focused on lower-emitting natural gas and natural gas liquids, lessening the carbon impact of these critical fuel sources would help it capitalize on the growing  demand.

ENLC’s total revenues for its fiscal second quarter, ended June 30, 2021, increased 88.8% year-over-year to $1.41 billion. The company’s operating income came in at $77.3 million, up 9.2% from the prior-year period. It had $32.8 billion in cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2021.

Analysts expect ENLC’s EPS to increase 29.9% year-over-year in the current quarter, ending September 30, 2021, to $0.04. The $1.34 billion consensus revenue estimate for the current quarter represents a 44.4% gain from the prior-year period. Analysts expect the stock’s EPS to grow at a 124.7% rate per annum over the next five years. The stock surged 11.9% in price last week (September 10 through September 17).

Sharecare, Inc. (SHCR)

SHCR operates as a digital healthcare platform company worldwide, providing access to doctors, health plans, employers, health management tools, information, and others. In addition, the Atlanta, Ga.-based company develops and tests programs that tackle the biggest health burdens, such as diabetes, smoking, financial stress, and COVID-19. It has a $2.94 billion market capitalization.

Last month, SHCR unveiled enhancements to its suite of solutions for pharmaceutical and life sciences brands to address consumers’ unique health needs and the growing utilization of virtual well-being management tools. With these enhancements, SHCR is looking forward to new and evolved collaborations with its pharmaceutical and life sciences partners.

On August 11, 2021, SHCR closed the acquisition of CareLinx, the nation’s leading digital on-demand platform for tech-enabled care providers. CareLinx delivers intermittent on-demand personal care services in people’s homes while leveraging mobile technology to facilitate rich data capture, population health analytics, and real-time care coordination with remote clinical teams. The acquisition should strengthen SHCR’S digital platform for providing telehealth and home-based services.

For its fiscal second quarter, ended June 30, 2021, SHCR’s revenue increased 25.9% year-over-year to $98.46 million. As of June 30, 2021, the company had $42.84 million in cash and cash equivalents. The stock gained 22.3% in price last week.

Click here to checkout our Healthcare Sector Report for 2021

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC)

With a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, SDC in Nashville, Tenn., is  an oral care company that offers clear aligner therapy treatment, impression and whitening kits, retainers, SmileSpa, and various ancillary oral care products. The company provides SmileCheck, which is a teledentistry platform for doctor monitoring and communication.

At the beginning of the fourth quarter, SDC plans to launch premium clear aligners, a telehealth platform, and an award-winning whitening system at its first France SmileShop in Paris. It will mark SDC’s entry into leading markets for innovative, effective, convenient, accessible, and affordable oral care products.

On June 16, 2021, SDC launched two new oral care products, The SmileDirectClub Travel Toothbrush and The SmileDirectClub 5-Piece Oral Care Travel Kit, including a full-size travel toothbrush, travel toothpaste, whitening dental floss, and hand sanitizer designed for summer travel. These additions to its award-winning oral care portfolio should see huge demand in the coming months.

SDC’s total revenues for its fiscal second quarter, ended June 30, 2021, increased 62.7% year-over-year to $174.18 million. The company’s gross profit was  $128.32 million, representing a 120.1% year-over-year improvement. As of June 30, 2021, the company had $376.65 million in cash.

For the current quarter, ending September 30, 2021, analysts expect SDC’s revenue to be $183.67 million, up 25.6% from the prior-year period. The stock’s EPS is expected to grow at a 34.8% rate per annum over the next five years. The stock rallied 25.4% in price last week.

Click here to checkout our Healthcare Sector Report for 2021

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG)

Headquartered in Canada, CPG explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas from reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company has a $2.18 billion market capitalization.

On April 1, 2021, CPG acquired Shell Canada Energy’s Kaybob Duvernay assets in Alberta for $900 million. This strategic acquisition enhances CPG’s core principles of balance sheet strength and sustainability.

CPG’s total oil and gas revenue increased 226.7% year-over-year to $750.70 million for its fiscal second quarter, ended June 30, 2021. The company’s adjusted net income came in at $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to a $27.90 million  loss in the prior-year period. Its adjusted EPS came in at $0.20 versus a $0.05 loss per share in the prior-year period. It had $32.8 billion in cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2021.

Analysts expect CPG’s EPS to increase 105.7% year-over-year in the current quarter, ending September 30, 2021, to $0.17. The  $549 million consensus revenue estimate for the current quarter indicates a 67.3% gain from the prior-year period. The stock gained 14.8% in price last week.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks

2022 Stock Market Outlook

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

5 Stocks Ready to BREAKOUT!

ENLC shares were trading at $6.30 per share on Tuesday afternoon, down $0.02 (-0.32%). Year-to-date, ENLC has gained 80.13%, versus a 17.37% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Sweta Vijayan


Sweta is an investment analyst and journalist with a special interest in finding market inefficiencies. She’s passionate about educating investors, so that they may find success in the stock market. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
ENLCGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
SHCRGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
SDCGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
CPGGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2022 Stock Market Outlook

The stock market (SPY) has continued on a bullish path in 2021. Will that continue in 2022? And what could happen to awaken the bear market from hibernation? 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister explores this and more in this early edition of his 2022 Stock Market Outlook. Read on for full details below...
Sep 16, 2021 | 11:20am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How Recent Bearish Sentiment Will Impact the Stock Market

Last week, the S&P 500 (SPY) fell during a short trading week. Multiple factors were weighing on investor sentiment. First was September's history for being a weaker month for stock performance. In addition, the previous week's August payrolls miss seemed to linger on investors' minds due to concerns that the delta variant of COVID was slowing the rebound in the economy. The real estate sector led declines as long-term interest rates increased. Consumer staples and utility stocks performed the best. In terms of market cap, the small-cap Russell 2000 Index underperformed the market after two strong weeks of outperforming the larger benchmarks. Growth stocks also outperformed Value stocks. I’ll discuss this and more below…
Sep 16, 2021 | 6:52pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Turn Low Priced Stocks into BIG Winners?

Some investors are into growth stocks...some prefer value stocks while others are into momentum, income, chart patterns, insider trading and more. But one area that most investors agree upon is the great appeal in buying low priced stocks. Like those under $10 given the potential that prices soar and you easily beat the stock market (SPY). Read on to discover our brand new strategy for selecting low priced stocks that has led to a surprising +62.88% average annual return. Get the rest below...
Sep 9, 2021 | 6:19pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Growth Stocks You Can Buy at a Reasonable Price

Even with growth stocks falling last week, investors are still pouring money into companies with strong growth potential. When you add in a value component, you get the best of both worlds. That's why investors should consider growth at a reasonable price stocks such as Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK), ManpowerGroup (MAN), AutoNation, Inc. (AN).
Sep 13, 2021 | 5:59pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Turn Low Priced Stocks into BIG Winners?

Some investors are into growth stocks...some prefer value stocks while others are into momentum, income, chart patterns, insider trading and more. But one area that most investors agree upon is the great appeal in buying low priced stocks. Like those under $10 given the potential that prices soar and you easily beat the stock market (SPY). Read on to discover our brand new strategy for selecting low priced stocks that has led to a surprising +62.88% average annual return. Get the rest below...
Sep 9, 2021 | 6:19pm

Read More Stories

More EnLink Midstream, LLC Common Units representing Limited Partner Interests (ENLC) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All ENLC News