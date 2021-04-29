Breakout for EOG Resources in the Charts?

NYSE: EOG | EOG Resources, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

EOG – A key level of resistance has emerged in the chart of EOG Resources (EOG). If the stock surpasses this level, a breakout is expected soon. Read more to learn how to profit from this trade.

Christian TharpBy Christian Tharp

Apr 29, 2021


A key level of resistance has formed in the chart of EOG Resources Inc. (EOG). If this level is surpassed, a breakout is expected.

EOG is an oil and gas producer with acreage in several U.S. shale plays, including the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford, and the Bakken. The company’s operations are also spread across China and Trinidad

The company’s cost reduction strategy has enabled it to navigate through current market uncertainties. It is one of the leading companies in the Bakken play and the largest in the Eagle Ford, with 1,900 undrilled premium locations. EOG’s access to these key shale resources should support long-term production growth.

The company has a strong balance sheet, with abundant liquidity. Its gross margin of 50.1% is well above the industry average. In its most recent reported quarter, both its earnings and revenue fell year over year, but analysts expect earnings to rise 167.30% in its upcoming announcement.

Based on its forward P/E of 11.34, the stock is trading at a low valuation, but has shown recent bullish momentum. This has led to a Momentum Grade of B in our POWR Ratings service. The company’s overall grade is a B, which translates into a Buy rating.

Take a look at the 1-year chart of EOG below with my added notations:

 Chart of EOG provided by TradingView

During the past several weeks, EOG has formed a key level of resistance at the $75 (red) mark. The stock has tested that level multiple times since the beginning of March and is currently sitting right under that level again.

A long trade could be entered after a solid close above the $75 resistance level, with the expectation of a breakout.

Want to Discover More Great Trades?

I have explored virtually every flavor of technical analysis and chart pattern known to mankind. The sad fact is that the vast majority of them don’t work at all.

That is why I recently put together this special report to help investors focus on the only 5 chart patterns that matter…the ones that lead to the most timely and profitable stock trades. Click below to get your copy now!

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

Have a good trading day!

Good luck!

Christian Tharp, CMT

@cmtstockcoach

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Top 10 Growth Stocks

How to Ride the NEW Stock Bubble?

5 WINNING Stocks Chart Patterns

9 "Must Own" Stocks for 2021

EOG shares rose $0.82 (+1.09%) in premarket trading Thursday. Year-to-date, EOG has gained 53.80%, versus a 12.72% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Christian Tharp


I am an expert stock market coach having helped over 4000 beginner and advanced traders & investors from around the world take control of their financial futures. I also write stock market related articles for the Adam Mesh Trading Group and Yolo Publishing. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
EOGGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Could Stocks Break 4,200 Soon?

The S&P 500 (SPY) are flirting with 4,200 once again. Gladly it is no longer just large caps and usual tech suspects leading the way. Indeed the rally is broadening out to smaller stocks and growthier stocks. Read on below to find out why…
Apr 28, 2021 | 7:11pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

The 3 Best SaaS Stocks to Buy for May

The SaaS business model is becoming the norm for the software industry. While many SaaS stocks saw huge gains in 2020, this year we need to be more selective. Which is why David Cohne is recommending Salesforce.com (CRM), Microsoft (MSFT), and Adobe (ADBE) as the top SaaS stocks for May.
Apr 27, 2021 | 7:06pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Under the Radar Infrastructure Stocks to Buy Now

The infrastructure space is expected to benefit from increasing infrastructure spending as the global economy gradually reopens. Furthermore, President Biden’s proposal to spend $2 trillion-plus to rebuild infrastructure and reshape the U.S. economy could turbo-drive drive the industry’s growth. Given this backdrop, we believe lesser-known companies in the infrastructure sector, such as Federal Signal (FSS) and Columbus McKinnon (CMCO), could deliver solid returns in the near term. Read on.
Apr 27, 2021 | 5:11pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Recently Downgraded Stocks to Avoid This Month

Greenlane Holdings (GNLN), Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE), and Summit Hotel Properties (INN) are 3 stocks recently downgraded by the POWR Ratings. Patrick Ryan explains why investors should avoid these stocks.
Apr 27, 2021 | 4:14pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Under the Radar Infrastructure Stocks to Buy Now

The infrastructure space is expected to benefit from increasing infrastructure spending as the global economy gradually reopens. Furthermore, President Biden’s proposal to spend $2 trillion-plus to rebuild infrastructure and reshape the U.S. economy could turbo-drive drive the industry’s growth. Given this backdrop, we believe lesser-known companies in the infrastructure sector, such as Federal Signal (FSS) and Columbus McKinnon (CMCO), could deliver solid returns in the near term. Read on.
Apr 27, 2021 | 5:11pm

Read More Stories

More EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All EOG News