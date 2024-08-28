Increasing access to loans and credits through digital payment platforms is offering lucrative growth opportunities to the global consumer finance market. With faster service, simple enrollment, and safe transactions, the consumer finance market has become more accessible and practical for lenders and borrowers due to its digital transformation. Therefore, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% by 2029.

Additionally, technological progress and changing consumer preferences are driving significant changes in the consumer finance market. Digitalization is revolutionizing how financial services are accessed and utilized, with increasing emphasis on mobile payments, online banking, and personalized financial management tools.

Against this backdrop, let’s compare two consumer finance stocks, FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (FCFS) and LM Funding America, Inc. (LMFA), to determine which is a stronger contender.

The Case for FirstCash Holdings, Inc. Stock

With a $5.20 billion market cap, FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (FCFS) operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn; Latin America Pawn; and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments.

On August 8, 2024, FCFS, the leading international operator of more than 3,000 retail pawn stores and a leading provider of retail point-of-sale (POS) payment solutions, announced that it had amended the terms of its long-term, unsecured bank credit facility to increase the size of the commitment to $700 million and extend the maturity date to August 2029.

FCFS’ stock has gained 4% over the past month to close the last trading session at $116.32.

FCFS’ forward EV/Sales of 2.10x is 34.2% lower than the industry average of 3.19x. In terms of forward Price/Sales, it is trading at 46.3x, 13.9% lower than the industry average of 2.88x.

During the second quarter that ended June 30, 2024, FCFS’ non-GAAP revenue increased 10.7% year-over-year to $831.01 million. Its non-GAAP net income and EPS came in at $61.90 million and $1.37, up 11.4% and 12.3% from the prior year’s quarter, respectively. In addition, the company’s non-GAAP EBITDA of $121.88 million indicates an increase of 13.4% year-over-year.

Street expects FCFS’ revenue for the third quarter ending September 2024 to increase 7.6% year-over-year to $846.02 million. Its EPS is expected to grow 5% year-over-year to $1.64. Moreover, the company has surpassed EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters.

FCFS’ POWR Ratings reflect its robust outlook. The stock has an overall rating of B, which translates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

FCFS has a B grade for Momentum. It is ranked #8 out of 47 stocks in the Consumer Financial Services industry.

Click here for the additional POWR Ratings for FCFS (Value, Growth, Stability, Sentiment, and Quality).

The Case for LM Funding America, Inc. Stock

Valued at $7.92 million by market cap, LM Funding America, Inc. (LMFA) operates as a cryptocurrency mining and specialty finance company. It operates through two segments: Specialty Finance and Mining Operations. The company also engages in Bitcoin mining operations and provides funding to nonprofit community associations.

LMFA’s stock has plunged 18% over the past three months to close the last trading session at $2.82.

In the fiscal second quarter that ended June 30, 2024, LMFA’s total revenues declined marginally year-over-year to $3.01 million, while its net loss increased 17.9% year-over-year to $6.65 million. The company’s loss per common share grew 17.3% year-over-year to $2.44

Analysts expect LMFA’s revenue for the third quarter (ending September 2024) to decrease 47.4% year-over-year to $1.80 million. The company’s EPS for the same quarter is expected to decline 18.9% year-over-year to $2.36.

LMFA’s bleak fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. It has an overall rating of D, equating to a Sell in our proprietary rating system.

The stock has an F grade for Stability and a D for Quality. Within the same industry, LMFA is ranked #44.

In addition to the POWR Ratings I’ve just highlighted, you can see LMFA’s ratings for Growth, Momentum, Value, and Sentiment here.

FirstCash Holdings vs. LM Funding: Which Consumer Finance Stock Is a Stronger Contender?

The global consumer finance market is crucial to the modern financial system, driving economic growth and personal financial empowerment. It offers a variety of products and services, including credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, and installment plans, to help individuals borrow effectively.

Leading consumer finance companies FCFS and LMFA stand to capitalize on bright industry growth prospects. However, FCFS’ strong financial results and promising near-term outlook favor it as the better consumer finance stock pick.

FCFS shares were trading at $116.09 per share on Wednesday afternoon, down $0.23 (-0.20%). Year-to-date, FCFS has gained 8.09%, versus a 18.28% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Nidhi Agarwal

Nidhi is passionate about the capital market and wealth management, which led her to pursue a career as an investment analyst. She holds a bachelor's degree in finance and marketing and is pursuing the CFA program. Her fundamental approach to analyzing stocks helps investors identify the best investment opportunities. More...

