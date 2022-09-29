Better Stock to Buy Now: FedEx or UPS?

NYSE: FDX | FedEx Corp. News, Ratings, and Charts

FDX – Despite widespread macro headwinds, lucrative federal investments in the U.S. transportation infrastructure are expected to bode well for the freight and logistics industry, which possesses a significantly positive outlook. FedEx (FDX) and United Parcel Service (UPS) are slated to be primary beneficiaries. But which of these stocks is the better buy now? Let’s find out….

Riddhima ChakrabortyBy Riddhima Chakraborty

Sep 29, 2022


FedEx Corporation (FDX) provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services internationally and internationally. Its segments are FedEx Express; FedEx Ground; FedEx Freight; FedEx Services; and Corporate- Other and Eliminations.

On the other hand, United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. Its two segments are U.S. Domestic Package and International Package.

As aggregate demand continues to decline amid widespread macro headwinds, freight rates are witnessing a palpable downtrend with reduced global trade volumes. However, supply chain bottlenecks have improved. Moreover, lucrative federal investments in transport infrastructure are expected to foster growth in the freight and shipping industry.

On September 19, 2022, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced approximately $160 million annually for the next five years to boost and revamp the country’s transportation infrastructure with advanced technology. In addition, according to ReportLinker, the global freight and logistics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% until 2026.

FDX and UPS are expected to benefit from the industry’s promising prospects.

FDX has lost 31.3% over the past month, while UPS has lost 16%. FDX has lost 32.6% over the past year and 42% year-to-date, while UPS has lost 10.5% and 22% over the same periods. But which of these stocks is the better pick now? Let’s find out.

Latest Developments

On September 13, 2022, FDX expanded its partnership with Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY), a best-in-class company with Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain processes. This collaboration primarily aims to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of global supply chains through advanced AI automation technology.

On August 8, 2022, UPS announced that it would acquire Bomi Group, a multinational healthcare logistics provider. Under the agreement, several temperature-controlled facilities across 14 countries are expected to be built, and around 3,000 highly-qualified employees from Bomi Group would join the UPS Healthcare network in Europe and Latin America.

This partnership is expected to fortify UPS’ healthcare logistic services in the near term.

Recent Financial Results

FDX’s total revenue came in at $23.24 billion for the fiscal 2023 first quarter ended August 31, 2022, up 5.6% year-over-year. However, its non-GAAP operating income came in at $1.23 billion, down 17.7% year-over-year. Also, its non-GAAP net income came in at $905 million, down 23.8% year-over-year, while its non-GAAP EPS decreased 21.3% year-over-year to $3.44.

UPS’ revenue came in at $24.77 billion for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, up 5.7% year-over-year. Its operating profit came in at $3.54 billion, up 8.5% year-over-year, while its net income increased 6.5% year-over-year to $2.85 billion. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $3.29, up 7.5% year-over-year.

Past and Expected Financial Performance

FDX’s revenue and EPS have increased at 10.8% and 99.7% CAGRs over the past three years. FDX’s revenue is expected to increase marginally year-over-year in the fiscal years 2023 and 2024. Its EPS is estimated to increase 25.7% year-over-year to $18.23 in 2024. However, its EPS is expected to decline 29.6% year-over-year to $14.50 in 2023.

On the other hand, UPS’ revenue and EPS have increased by 11.4% and 31.5% CAGRs over the past three years, respectively. UPS’ revenue is expected to increase 4.7% and marginally year-over-year in 2022 and 2023, respectively. In addition, its EPS is expected to increase 6% and marginally year-over-year in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Profitability

FDX’s EBITDA and net income margins of 10.22% and 3.79% are lower than UPS’ 16.62% and 10.92%. Moreover, FDX’s ROE and ROTC were 14.51% and 5.73%, compared with UPS’ 80.59% and 21.98%, respectively.

Thus, UPS is more profitable.

Valuation

In terms of forward EV/Sales, FDX’s 0.72x is lower than UPS’ 1.52x. Its forward EV/EBITDA of 7.39x is 18.8% lower than UPS’ 9.10x. Furthermore, FDX’s forward P/E of 10.91x is lower than UPS’ 13.06x.

Thus, FDX has more attractive valuations.

POWR Ratings

UPS has an overall B rating, equating to Buy in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. On the other hand, FDX has an overall rating of C, which translates to Neutral. The POWR Ratings are calculated considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

UPS has an A grade for Quality. Its trailing-12-month ROCE of 80.70% is 470.6% higher than the industry average of 14.15%.

On the other hand, FDX has a B grade for Quality. Its trailing-12-month ROCE of 14.49% is 2.4% higher than the industry average.

In addition, UPS has a C grade for Sentiment, consistent with its expected near-term modest increase in EPS. On the other hand, FDX has a D grade for Sentiment in sync with its expected near-term decline in EPS.

In the 17-stock Air Freight & Shipping Services industry, UPS is ranked #6, while FDX is ranked #11.

Beyond what we’ve stated above, we have also rated the stocks for Growth, Momentum, Stability, and Sentiment. Click here to view UPS ratings. Get all FDX ratings here.

The Winner

Both FDX and UPS should benefit from favorable investments and industry tailwinds. However, I think UPS’ higher profitability and solid bottom-line performance in the last reported quarter make it the better buy here.

Our research shows that odds of success increase when one invests in stocks with an Overall Rating of Strong Buy or Buy. View all the top-rated stocks in the Air Freight & Shipping Services industry here.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

Bear Market Game Plan!

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

FDX shares fell $1.99 (-1.33%) in premarket trading Thursday. Year-to-date, FDX has declined -41.90%, versus a -22.16% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Riddhima Chakraborty


Riddhima is a financial journalist with a passion for analyzing financial instruments. With a master's degree in economics, she helps investors make informed investment decisions through her insightful commentaries. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
FDXGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
UPSGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Stocks Racing to Bottom

The S&P 500 (SPY) has raced 15% lower in just a few short weeks. Sure we might see a short term bounce here or there. Unfortunately most signs still point lower. Why is that the case? How much lower could we go? And what is the best way to trade this market? 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister provides the answers in his new market outlook below...
Sep 28, 2022 | 6:17am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Stocks Under $50 Worth Snapping up Right Now

With the market volatility and odds of recession perpetually increasing with every interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve, investors would be advised to load up on attractively priced stocks of businesses with robust demand and stable growth trajectory. Hence, fundamentally sound stocks Kroger (KR) and APA (APA), currently trading under $50, could be ideal investments. Keep reading…
Sep 27, 2022 | 4:27pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Stocks You'll Want to Leave out of Your Retirement Portfolio

The stock market is experiencing wild swings amid the consecutive Federal rate hikes and deteriorating investor sentiments. Moreover, the aggressive rate hikes are raising recession concerns. Therefore, fundamentally weak stocks Uber Technologies (UBER), Workhorse Group (WKHS), and AppHarvest (APPH) might be best avoided for your retirement portfolio. Also, these stocks do not pay dividends. Read on…
Sep 27, 2022 | 12:18pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

The Worst Stock to Buy During Times of High Inflation

Rent the Runway (RENT) is slated to cut its workforce by 24% in the face of declining consumer spending amid soaring prices. Its subscriber count dropped in the last quarter. The stock has lost more than 70% year-to-date. Given the stubbornly high inflation, RENT might be best avoided. Keep reading…
Sep 27, 2022 | 4:59pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Stocks You'll Want to Leave out of Your Retirement Portfolio

The stock market is experiencing wild swings amid the consecutive Federal rate hikes and deteriorating investor sentiments. Moreover, the aggressive rate hikes are raising recession concerns. Therefore, fundamentally weak stocks Uber Technologies (UBER), Workhorse Group (WKHS), and AppHarvest (APPH) might be best avoided for your retirement portfolio. Also, these stocks do not pay dividends. Read on…
Sep 27, 2022 | 12:18pm

Read More Stories

More FedEx Corp. (FDX) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All FDX News