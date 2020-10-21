Profit From the 5G Revolution With These 3 “Strong Buy” ETFs

: FIVG | Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF News, Ratings, and Charts

FIVG – With the launch of Apple’s iPhone 12, the 5G revolution is officially upon us. Consider investing in 5G ETFs, such as Defiance Next Gen Connectivity (FIVG), Global X internet of Things (SNSR), and Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate (SRVR) to capitalize on this transformative technology.

By Patrick Ryan
Oct 21, 2020

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

The 5G revolution is upon us.  Last week, Apple (AAPL) unveiled its iPhone 12, which is capable of connecting to a much faster 5G cellular network.  5G technology will dramatically increase both internet speed and coverage.  

Many investors have recently been focused on 5G stocks but there are also ETFs to invest in that will benefit from the rise of this technology.  ETFs can be beneficial to more risk averse investors, as they offer diversification across many stocks.

Investors should take note of the following three “Strong Buy” 5G ETFs: Defiance Next Gen Connectivity (FIVG), Global X internet of Things (SNSR), and Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate (SRVR).

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity (FIVG)

FIVG attempts to accurately track the Bluestar 5G Communications Index’s aggregate return performance. This index is comprised of a modified portfolio of US stocks, depository receipts, services, and products weighted for market cap.

FIVG’s top five holdings are Qualcomm (QCOM), NXP Semiconductors (NXPI), Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (ERIC), Analog Devices (ADI), and Xilinx (XLNX). 

FIVG has “A” grades in the POWR Rating components of Buy & Hold Grade and Trade Grade. FIVG is ranked in the top 20 of 86 Alternative ETFs.

FIVG’s expense ratio is cheap, at just 0.3%, and it has a dividend yield of about 1%.

Global X Internet of Things (SNSR)

The aim of SNSR is to invest in devices, buildings, vehicles, and other items that rely on internet-of-things technology. Fast forward into the future and the vast majority of the machines we use for life and work will be connected to the internet using 5G technology..

This fund is invested in publicly traded companies that provide everything from networking infrastructure to software, sensors, semiconductors, infrastructure technology, automobile technology and beyond. SNSR’s top holdings include Skyworks Solutions (SWKS), Sensata Technologies Holding (ST), Garmin (GRMN), DexCom (DXCM), ADT (ADT), and Silicon Laboratories (SLAB).

SNSR has fantastic POWR Rating components, highlighted by “A” grades in the Buy & Hold Grade and Trade Grade components. SNSR also has a “B” grade in the Industry Rank POWR Rating component. SNSR is ranked 20th of nearly 100 Technology Equities ETFs. If you are a strong believer in the internet’s progression to the point that it becomes ubiquitous, consider investing in SNSR.

Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate (SRVR)

SRVR successfully tracks the progress of businesses in the infrastructure and data industries with a focus on those that draw the brunt of their revenue from real estate operations in these sectors.

It’s top five holdings are Crown Castle International (CCI), American Tower (AMT), Equinix (EQIX), SBA Communications (SBAC), and GDS Holdings (GDS).

Around 80% of the index is invested in equity securities listed on US exchanges that generate revenue from operations in the infrastructure/data real estate space. Take a look at the POWR Ratings and you will find SRVR has “A” grades in the Buy & Hold Grade, Peer Grade and Trade Grade components. This popular ETF is ranked 4th out of 27 Real Estate ETFs.

FIVG’s expense ratio is just 0.6%, and has a dividend yield of about 1.7%.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Top 11 Picks for Today’s Market

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market

5 WINNING Stocks Chart Patterns

FIVG shares were trading at $30.02 per share on Wednesday afternoon, up $0.21 (+0.70%). Year-to-date, FIVG has gained 15.61%, versus a 8.31% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Patrick Ryan


Patrick Ryan has more than a dozen years of investing experience with a focus on information technology, consumer and entertainment sectors. In addition to working for StockNews, Patrick has also written for Wealth Authority and Fallon Wealth Management. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
FIVGGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
SNSRGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
SRVRGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!


Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Top 11 Picks for Today’s Market

Why is the outlook for stocks (SPY) looking so bad into the election? And conversely why should stocks leap higher after the election is finalized? The answer to that and more awaits you in Steve Reitmeister’s most up to date market outlook and trading plan. Including his top 11 picks for today’s market.
Oct 16, 2020 | 1:04pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Forget Tesla: These 3 Growth Stocks are Better Buys

While Tesla (TSLA) has had a great run this year, its stock price doesn't match its valuation. So here are three growth stocks with robust growth potential that are better "Buy's" than TSLA: Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), The Boston Beer Company (SAM), and Quidel Corporation (QDEL).
Oct 20, 2020 | 6:00am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Low Priced Stocks to Buy & Hold into 2021            

Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD), Plug Power (PLUG), and Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (FTAI) are trading at affordable prices even despite the market’s strong action off the March lows. These stocks have the necessary fundamentals to deliver solid returns while having low prices.
Oct 19, 2020 | 3:50pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is Intel's Stock a Buy as We Head into 2021?

The chip sector is climbing higher each passing day with growing markets for video gaming, visual computing and rising data center spending amid the pandemic. However, Intel Corp. (INTC) is dealing with heightened competition along with manufacturing issues. Find out if it’s time to buy INTC.
Oct 19, 2020 | 3:23pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Low Priced Stocks to Buy & Hold into 2021            

Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD), Plug Power (PLUG), and Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (FTAI) are trading at affordable prices even despite the market’s strong action off the March lows. These stocks have the necessary fundamentals to deliver solid returns while having low prices.
Oct 19, 2020 | 3:50pm

Read More Stories

More Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All FIVG News