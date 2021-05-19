2 Small-cap Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Double

: FUBO | fuboTV Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

FUBO – As the economic recovery gains steam, small-cap stocks are expected to continue leading the way. Substantial progress on the COVID-19 vaccination front and fiscal stimulus packages have raised investors’ confidence in small-cap stocks’ prospects. Consequently, Wall Street expects fuboTV (FUBO) and Gain Therapeutics (GANX) to almost double in value in the coming months. So, let’s take a closer look at these two names.

Samiksha AgarwalBy Samiksha Agarwal

May 19, 2021


Small-cap stocks typically outperform large- and mid-cap stocks during economic recovery. The current economic recovery is making for a favorable backdrop for small-cap companies because it is now affording them better expansion opportunities and easy access to capital. 

Investors’ growing interest in small-cap stocks is evident in the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF’s (VIOO) 31.3% gains over the past six months versus the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s (SPY) 15.6% returns.

Because improving employment levels and the government’s fiscal and monetary policy support are expected to keep driving the economy’s recovery, Wall Street analysts are bullish about the growth prospects of fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) and Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (GANX). Based on consensus price targets, these two stocks are expected to double over the next 12 months.

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO)

FUBO is the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform that operates in the U.S., Canada and Spain. Through its cable TV replacement product, fuboTV, subscribers can stream a broad mix of 100+ live TV channels. Soon, Fubo Gaming Inc., a subsidiary of fuboTV Inc., expects to launch Fubo Sportsbook, a comprehensive sports entertainment experience, through sports betting and interactive gaming.

This month, FUBO delivered record-breaking revenue and a better-than-expected growth in total subscribers for the first quarter, ended March 2021, despite past seasonal trends. Its  live streaming platform also increased ad revenue tremendously.

The company’s total revenue increased 135% year-over-year to $119.72 million for the first quarter, ended March 31. Its advertising revenue grew 206% from its  year-ago value to $12.6 million. FUBO’s adjusted contribution margin rose 230 basis points year-over-year to 5.3%. Also, the company’s subscription revenue increased 131% from the prior-year quarter to $107.1 million.

FUBO is expected to see 143.5% revenue growth year-over-year to $530.21 million in the current year, whereas its  EPS is expected to grow 73% from the year-ago value in the current year.

Of the seven analysts that rated the stock, six have rated it Buy. A $38.86 consensus price target represents an 88.3% increase from its last closing price of $20.64.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (GANX)

GANX develops  various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. Its primary focus is on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy (SEE-Tx) to redefine drug discovery. It is working towards developing a cure for various diseases, including Morquio B, GM1 gangliosidosis (GM1), neuronopathic Gaucher disease, GBA1 Parkinson’s, Krabbe, and Mucopolysaccharidosis type 1 disease.

Last month, GANX entered a multi-target collaboration agreement with Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, an oncology company, to discover new product candidates for the treatment of cancer. According to the agreement, GANX will be involved in the identification of target proteins along with determining their potential suitability, while Zentalis will carry out the testing of selected compounds. This collaboration should diversify GANX’s portfolio and solidify its position in the market.

GANX’s cash and cash equivalents were $46.59 million in the first quarter, ended March 31,  compared to $7.49 million at the close of 2020. Its net cash from financing activities increased 2920.9% to $41.99 million over the period. Analysts expect the stock’s EPS to rise 12.4% in the current year.

Two Wall Street analysts have provided ratings for the stock and both have rated it Buy. Closing yesterday’s trading session at $9.61, the consensus price target of $30 represents a potential upside of 212.2%.

Click here to checkout our Healthcare Sector Report for 2021

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks for 2021

Top 10 Value Stocks

5 WINNING Stocks Chart Patterns

3 Signs of a NEW Stock Market Bubble

FUBO shares were trading at $20.57 per share on Wednesday afternoon, down $0.85 (-3.97%). Year-to-date, FUBO has declined -26.54%, versus a 10.23% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Samiksha Agarwal


Samiksha Agarwal has always had a keen interest in financial markets. This has led her to a career as a financial journalist. Through her extensive knowledge of fundamental analysis, her goal is to help investors identify untapped investment opportunities in the stock market. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
FUBOGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
GANXGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Do NOT Buy This Dip Yet!

We have had a clear theme the last couple weeks in commentary. That being how the S&P 500 (SPY) bull market gets tired after periods of devouring great gains. A digestion period is what naturally follows. Kind of like after Thanksgiving dinner when we plop ourselves down on the couch for a while to let things settle in. After enough time and football watching we can get back to the table and gobble up some desserts. That is the story that is playing out now. So we will sort through some fresh details and then plot our way forward. Read on below to find out more…
May 19, 2021 | 1:33pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Top 10 Value Stocks

The S&P 500 (SPY) has shown mixed results in the last week, but if you are a value investor, then yesterday was a big day. That’s when we revealed to our readers the fatal flaws of traditional value investing and the solution to this problem—our Top 10 Value Stocks strategy. Read on below to find out more about this 3-step process and its +38.63% annual returns…
May 7, 2021 | 10:38am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

High Liquidity Level Should Help QuantumScape Investors Be Patient

After a strong downdraft in the QuantumScape (QS) stock price, it's tough to hang on for the long haul. Yet, the company's outlook offers some hope.
May 17, 2021 | 4:59pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Signs of a NEW Stock Market Bubble

Value investors are pounding the table that the stock market (SPY) is already in bubble territory not unlike 1999. Indeed they are right about the lofty valuation levels. But they are wrong that it’s time to get ready for the next bear market to emerge. Check out Steve Reitmeister's game plan to ride the bubble up and then parachute out at the right time. Read on for more...
May 14, 2021 | 3:59pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

High Liquidity Level Should Help QuantumScape Investors Be Patient

After a strong downdraft in the QuantumScape (QS) stock price, it's tough to hang on for the long haul. Yet, the company's outlook offers some hope.
May 17, 2021 | 4:59pm

Read More Stories

More fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All FUBO News