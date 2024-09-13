The gig economy has been on an unstoppable rise, thanks to the rise of tech-driven freelance marketplaces and on-demand services. What started with ride-sharing apps has now become a full-fledged marketplace for virtually every service imaginable (from food delivery and groceries to finding a plumber or a graphic designer), all with just a few taps on your smartphone.

As digital technologies advance and the work-from-anywhere trend becomes the norm, the gig economy continues to expand. In the past two years alone, about 35 venture-backed companies have raised nearly $800 million, underscoring this space’s booming interest and potential. Developing economies also see a surge in gig participation, further fueling this growth.

In this evolving landscape, should you keep an eye on Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR)? Let’s find out.

Fiverr is a bustling freelance marketplace where people can hire talent from web design to video production, with job postings starting as low as $5. The platform charges a commission on each transaction and offers various subscription options for buyers and sellers. Freelancers on Fiverr can even turn their gigs into full-time careers.

During the Q2 earnings call, CEO Micha Kaufman shared that the company has navigated a challenging macro environment by maintaining operational excellence and delivering profitable growth. He stated, “We’ve made remarkable strides in our product evolution with the introduction of profession-based catalog and hourly contracts.”

Although FVRR saw a dip in traffic in mid-2024, especially in the programming and tech sectors, the company remains optimistic. “Despite a 7% year-over-year decline in U.S. job openings and a 17% drop in the information sector, AI continues to drive growth for Fiverr, particularly in complex services, and is expected to be a growth driver moving forward”, Kaufman added.

Shares of FVRR have gained 13.1% over the past six months to close the last trading session at $24.81.

Now, let’s look at factors that could influence FVRR’s performance in the upcoming months:

Positive Developments

On July 31, FVRR announced the acquisition of AutoDS, a subscription-based drop-shipping platform. AutoDS, which offers tools for product research, inventory management, and automated fulfillment, is expected to significantly boost FVRR’s eCommerce capabilities while introducing a new, recurring revenue stream through subscriptions.

Kaufman said the acquisition of AutoDS, which manages over 150 million products and serves tens of thousands of subscribers, supports the company’s transition from a marketplace to a platform offering talent and software solutions. Moreover, with the global drop-shipping market expected to soar from $285 billion to over $2 trillion by 2033, AutoDS’ automation tools and expansive network are set to enhance FVRR’s position in the growing digital services space.

In addition to the acquisition, the company also rolled out new features, including a profession-based catalog and hourly contracts. These additions are designed to expand its market presence and further align with its goal of becoming a full-service platform for talent and software.

Solid Financial Performance

For the second quarter that ended June 30, 2024, FVRR reported revenue of $94.66 million, up 5.9% year-over-year and slightly above the analyst’s estimate of $94.63 million. Its non-GAAP gross profit increased by 6.2% year-over-year to $79.93 million, with a margin of 84.4%.

Further, the company’s adjusted EBITDA rose 16.8% from the year-ago value to $17.85 million, while its cash outflow from operating activities grew 11.9% from the prior year’s quarter to $20.97 million. FVRR’s non-GAAP net income amounted to $23.83 million and $0.58 per share, reflecting an increase of 18.9% and 18.4%, respectively, from the same quarter last year.

Also, its free cash flow stood at $20.66 million, up 12.5% year-over-year. Additionally, its cash and cash equivalents increased to $188.73 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $183.67 million as of December 31, 2023.

Favorable Analyst Estimates

The consensus revenue estimate of $96.39 million for the fiscal third quarter (ending September 2024) represents a 4.2% increase year-over-year. The consensus EPS estimate of $0.61 for the current quarter indicates a 10.1% improvement year-over-year. The company has an excellent earnings surprise history, surpassing the consensus EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters.

For the fiscal year ending December 2024, the company’s EPS is anticipated to grow 20% year-over-year to $2.34, while its revenue is expected to increase 6.6% from the prior year period to $385.17 million.

In addition, Street expects its revenue and EPS for the fiscal year 2025 to grow 9.8% and 10.5% from the same period last year to $423.02 million and $2.59, respectively.

Lower-Than-Industry Valuation

In terms of forward non-GAAP P/E, FVRR is currently trading at 10.52x, 45.4% lower than the industry average of 19.28x. Similarly, the stock’s forward EV/EBIT and EV/EBITDA multiples of 9.32 and 8.74 are 41.3% and 23.5% lower than the industry averages of 15.88x and 11.42x, respectively.

Additionally, the stock’s 1.63x forward EV/Sales is 10.4% lower than the industry average of 1.82x.

High Profitability

FVRR’s trailing-12-month gross profit margin of 83.34% is 165.7% higher than the 31.36% industry average. Likewise, its trailing-12-month levered FCF margin of 18.49% is 181.8% higher than the industry average of 6.56%.

POWR Ratings Reflect Promise

FVRR’s promising outlook is reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of B, which translates to Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by taking into account 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight distinct categories.

FVRR boasts an A grade for Growth, consistent with its solid financial performance in the last reported quarter. Additionally, its B grade for Value and Quality is in sync with its discounted valuation and robust profitability.

The stock is ranked #7 in the Internet industry. Click here to access FVRR’s Momentum, Stability, and Sentiment ratings.

Bottom Line

The global gig economy isn’t just a passing trend; it’s on track to become a nearly $2 trillion industry by 2031. With a global job shortage and the rising demand for flexible work, gig platforms are thriving. As of March 2024, over 3.8% of Bank of America customers received income from gig platforms, surpassing previous highs. Moreover, the share of gig workers earning monthly income has steadily increased since 2021, underscoring the increasing commitment to freelance work.

As the gig economy continues to grow, FVRR is well-positioned to benefit. With strong financials, increasing profitability, and a bright long-term growth outlook, it could be wise to invest in this stock.

How Does Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) Stack Up Against Its Peers?

While FVRR has an overall grade of B, equating to a Buy rating, you may also check out these other stocks within the Internet industry: Meituan (MPNGY), Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (DDL), and Yelp Inc. (YELP), carrying A (Strong Buy) or B (Buy) ratings. To explore more Internet stocks, click here.

What To Do Next?

Discover 10 widely held stocks that our proprietary model shows have tremendous downside potential. Please make sure none of these “death trap” stocks are lurking in your portfolio:

10 Stocks to SELL NOW! >

FVRR shares were trading at $25.40 per share on Friday afternoon, up $0.79 (+3.21%). Year-to-date, FVRR has declined -6.69%, versus a 19.17% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Shweta Kumari

Shweta's profound interest in financial research and quantitative analysis led her to pursue a career as an investment analyst. She uses her knowledge to help retail investors make educated investment decisions. More...

More Resources for the Stocks in this Article