Is GBS Stock a Buy Under $1?

: GBS | GBS Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

GBS – The shares of biosensor diagnostic technology company GBS’s (GBS) have slumped more than 50% in price this year, reflecting investors’ pessimism. The company’s weak financial position seems to be overshadowing the company’s positive developments. So, will the penny stock be able to gain momentum anytime soon? Read on, let’s discuss.

Subhasree KarBy Subhasree Kar

Mar 9, 2022


Biosensor diagnostic technology company GBS Inc. (GBS) in New York City offers various products, including Biosensor Platform Technology, Saliva Glucose Test (SGT), and Saliva Glucose Biosensor (SGB). GBS’ shares have nosedived 89.1% in price over the past year and 80.8% over the past six months. The stock has declined 53.3% year-to-date to close the last trading session at $0.67.

The company had earlier announced  plans to commence preparation for clinical trials of its rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antibody test following a clinical validation study. “We believe evidence from the validation study at the Wyss Institute supports the efficacy of our SARS-CoV-2 Antibody test, and we are now in a confident position to commence preparations for the next stage of trials,” said Interim GBS CEO and Chairman of the Board, Dr. Steven Boyages. Also, GBS, in collaboration with Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd (LSBD), the licensor of the Rapid Saliva Glucose Test, applied for FDA Breakthrough Device Designation to provide LSBD with regulatory approval for its non-invasive, real-time Saliva Glucose test.

However, the company’s weak financial position has raised investor concerns, overshadowing the positive developments.

Click here to checkout our Healthcare Sector Report for 2022

Here is what could shape GBS’s performance in the near term:

Bleak Financials

For the fiscal second quarter, ended Dec. 31, 2021, GBS’ total revenues declined 37.2% year-over-year to $177,791. Its loss from operations grew 277.9% from its  year-ago value to $3.47 million. Also, its net loss came in at $3.46 million, reflecting an increase of 74% year-over-year, while its net loss per share was $0.23. In addition, the company’s trailing-12-month net loss and net loss per share stood at $8.87 million and $0.67, respectively. And its trailing-12-month cash flow from operations and levered free cash flow came in at $9.18 million and $5.53 million, respectively.

Poor Profitability

GBS’ negative 279.46% levered FCF margin is substantially lower than the negative 0.48% industry average. Also, its ROE and ROA of negative 61.42% and 58.24%, respectively, compare with the negative 36.11% and 23.57% industry averages . Furthermore,  its 0.11% asset turnover ratio is 66.9% lower than the industry average.

POWR Ratings Reflect This Bleak Prospects

GBS has an overall F rating, which translates to Strong Sell in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

The stock has a D grade for Growth, which is consistent with its bleak financial growth.

It has a D grade for Quality, which is in sync with its negative profitability metrics.

Among  the 166 stocks in the D-rated Medical – Devices & Equipment industry, GBS is ranked #159.

Beyond what I have stated above, you can also view GBS’s grades for Sentiment, Stability, Momentum, and Value here.

View the top-rated stocks in the Medical – Devices & Equipment industry here.

Bottom Line

GBS is investing heavily  in breakthrough product developments and engages with partners around the globe to initiate clinical studies, build class manufacturing facilities and establish sales partnership opportunities in Asia. However, its financial position is concerning, with analysts expecting its EPS to remain negative this year. Thus, we think it could be wise to avoid the stock for now.

How Does GBS Inc. (GBS) Stack Up Against its Peers?

While GBS has an overall POWR Rating of F, one might want to consider investing in the following Medical – Devices & Equipment stocks with an A (Strong Buy) rating: Fonar Corporation (FONR), Electromed, Inc. (ELMD), and Abbott Laboratories (ABT).

Click here to checkout our Healthcare Sector Report for 2022

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for 2022

2022 Stock Market Outlook

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

GBS shares fell $0.01 (-1.49%) in premarket trading Wednesday. Year-to-date, GBS has declined -53.31%, versus a -12.36% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Subhasree Kar


Subhasree’s keen interest in financial instruments led her to pursue a career as an investment analyst. After earning a Master’s degree in Economics, she gained knowledge of equity research and portfolio management at Finlatics. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
GBSGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
FONRGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
ELMDGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
ABTGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Investors: Stop the Insanity!

The conflict in Ukraine, coupled with concerns about inflation has many investors spooked. This has led to a 'Wait and See' mentality with many investors opting to sit on the sidelines. In my commentary below I'll explain the dangers of this investing approach, share my outlook for the S&P 500 (SPY) in the coming weeks and provide the solution to achieving outperformance in this volatile market. Read on below for more...
Mar 5, 2022 | 10:14am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Oversold Computer Hardware Stocks Too Cheap to Ignore

The computer hardware industry has been under pressure so far this year due to the Fed's hawkish tilt and geopolitical tensions, including the Russia-Ukraine war. Nonetheless, we think it could be profitable to invest in fundamentally solid computer hardware companies HP (HPQ), Western Digital (WDC), and Lenovo Group (LNVGY) on the dip in their stock prices. So, let’s discuss.
Mar 8, 2022 | 11:52am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Stocks Just Did a Full 360: What Comes Next?

The stock market (SPY) was up, down and all around the past week. Yet oddly it ended exactly where it started. Why did this happen? And what does it tell us about what lies ahead? Get the rest of the story below...
Mar 2, 2022 | 6:21pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Industrial Sector in 2022: The Complete Investors Guide

The industrial sector is a segment of the economy that is made up of companies that manufacture and distribute goods, transportation services, or the provision of commercial services and supplies. In 2021, the industrial sector rallied 21%, underperforming the S&P 500’s 26.89% gains.  In 2022, the economy and stock market are facing some headwinds from heightened geopolitical tensions and a hawkish Fed, overall trends still remain supportive of growth as business spending will increase, which will drive the need for equipment, machinery, and supplies. This is why investors should consider the top stocks in the sector such as ABB Ltd. (ABB), Union Pacific (UNP), Atkore (ATKR), Emerson Electric Co. (EMR), and Crane (CR).
Mar 7, 2022 | 6:05pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Stocks Just Did a Full 360: What Comes Next?

The stock market (SPY) was up, down and all around the past week. Yet oddly it ended exactly where it started. Why did this happen? And what does it tell us about what lies ahead? Get the rest of the story below...
Mar 2, 2022 | 6:21pm

Read More Stories

More GBS Inc. (GBS) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All GBS News