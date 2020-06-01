Chart of the Day: Green Dot Corp. (GDOT)

NYSE: GDOT | Green Dot Corp. News, Ratings, and Charts

GDOT – Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company.

By Christian Tharp
Jun 1, 2020

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

Green Dot Corp. (GDOT - Get Rating) operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of prepaid cards, debit cards, checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, consumer cash processing services, wage disbursements, and tax refund processing services. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; and Processing and Settlement Services. 

Take a look at the 1-year chart of Green Dot (NYSE: GDOT) below with my added notations:

Over the past 4 months, GDOT has formed a key level of resistance to watch at the $40 (red) mark. The stock looks as if it may be on its way back up to that level again, and a solid close above $40 should lead to higher prices for GDOT.

The Tale of the Tape: GDOT has a key level of resistance at $40. A long trade could be entered on a breakthrough of that level. However, if you are bearish on the stock, a short trade could be made on any rallies up to $40.

Don’t forget to join our Linkedin group by clicking the link below to get free trade ideas, updates and commentary: Stock Trading & Investing for Everyone

Before making any trading decision, decide which side of the trade you believe gives you the highest probability of success. Do you prefer the short side of the market, long side, or do you want to be in the market at all? If you haven’t thought about it, review the overall indices themselves. For example, take a look at the S&P 500. Is it trending higher or lower? Has it recently broken through a key resistance or support level? Making these decisions ahead of time will help you decide which side of the trade you believe gives you the best opportunities.

No matter what your strategy or when you decide to enter, always remember to use protective stops and you’ll be around for the next trade.  Capital preservation is always key!

Good luck!

Christian Tharp, CMT

@cmtstockcoach

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “BUY THE DIP” Growth Stocks for 2020

Beware 3,000 on S&P?

7 “Safe-Haven” Dividend Stocks for Turbulent Times

GDOT shares were trading at $39.51 per share on Monday morning, up $1.33 (+3.48%). Year-to-date, GDOT has gained 69.57%, versus a -4.86% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Christian Tharp


More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
GDOTGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!


Top Stories on StockNews.com

NYSE: GDOT | Green Dot Corp. News, Ratings, and Charts

Chart of the Day: Green Dot Corp. (GDOT)

Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company
Jun 1, 2020 | 10:20am
NYSE: ENB | Enbridge Inc News, Ratings, and Charts

4 "Hidden Gem" Oil Stocks

With oil prices on the rise there are many new investing opportunities springing up, but sometimes you have to look beyond the obvious names like XOM to find the real gems like ENB, PBA, TRP and GNE
Jun 1, 2020 | 9:50am
NASDAQ: ARCC | Ares Capital Corporation - Closed End Fund News, Ratings, and Charts

THIS Corner of the High-Yield Space Is Thriving In the Pandemic

The stock market sell-off has put BDC stocks essentially "on sale" like: ARCC, MAIN, ORCC and PSEC. Read on...
May 31, 2020 | 8:04pm
NASDAQ: MRVL | Marvell Technology Group Ltd. News, Ratings, and Charts

Top 5 Large Cap Dividend Stocks for May 29, 2020

The top winners in the large cap US dividend space for Friday, May 29, 2020 are MRVL, WIT, DPZ, FNF, and MKTX
May 31, 2020 | 5:33pm
NYSE: SPY | SPDR S&P 500 News, Ratings, and Charts

What If I Am Wrong About the Bear Market?

The S&P (SPY) has closed above 3,000 for the 3rd straight time. So even the most stubborn bear has to contemplate if its time to join the bulls at this time. Here is my take...
May 29, 2020 | 4:41pm

Read More Stories

More Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) News View All

Event/DateSymbolNews DetailStart PriceEnd PriceChangePOWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All GDOT News
Page generated in 1.2262 seconds.