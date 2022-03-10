Does Guardion Health Sciences Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?

: GHSI | Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

GHSI – Shares of Guardion Health Sciences (GHSI) have dipped over the past few months. However, is it wise to buy the stock based on its consistent product and services innovations? Let’s find out.

Nimesh JaiswalBy Nimesh Jaiswal

Mar 10, 2022


Clinical nutrition company Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI) recently launched Viactiv Omega BOOST gel bites, its first expansion of the Viactiv brand since the company acquired it in June 2021. The company also introduced its new branded Shopify store for its Viactiv line. Moreover, it is winding down the operations of its VectorVision as part of its ongoing comprehensive evaluation of its business.

However, the stock has lost 59.2% over the past month and 76.6% over the past three months to close yesterday’s trading session at $0.23. In addition, it is currently trading 92.4% below its 52-week high of $3.07, which it hit on March 17, 2021. Furthermore, it is currently trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $0.48 and $1.10, respectively, indicating a downtrend. So, GHSI’s near-term prospects look bleak.

Here’s what could influence GHSI’s performance in the upcoming months:

Top Line Growth Doesn’t Translate into Bottom Line Improvement

For the three months ended September 30, 2021, GHSI’s revenue surged 1,143.6% year-over-year to $3.15 million. However, its net loss increased 40.7% year-over-year to $3.01 million. In comparison, its loss per share came in at $0.12, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago period.

Selling Shares

On February 23, 2022, GHSI announced closing a public offering of 37 million shares of its common stock for gross proceeds of approximately $11.10 million before deducting placement agent fees and offering expenses. The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes; however, this dilutes the wealth of existing shareholders.

Low Profitability

In terms of trailing-12-month CAPEX/Sales, GHSI’s 1.60% is 45.7% lower than the industry average of 2.94%. Likewise, its trailing-12-month asset turnover ratio of 0.19% is 78.1% lower than the industry average of 0.86%. Moreover, the stock’s trailing-12-month ROCE, ROTC, and ROTA are negative compared to the industry averages of 13.56%, 7.19%, and 4.88%, respectively.

POWR Ratings Reflect Bleak Prospects

GHSI has an overall rating of F, which equates to a Strong Sell in our POWR Rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by accounting for 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight different categories. GHSI has an F grade for Quality, in sync with its lower-than-industry profitability ratios.

The stock has a D grade for Momentum, consistent with its 81.7% loss over the past six months and 91.1% over the past year.

GHSI is ranked #62 out of 68 stocks in the D-rated Consumer Goods industry. Click here to access GHSI’s Growth, Sentiment, Stability, and Value ratings.

Bottom Line

As lower-than-industry profitability makes GHSI’s near-term prospects bleak, it is best to avoid it now.

How Does Guardion Health Sciences (GHSI) Stack Up Against its Peers?

While GHSI has an overall POWR Rating of F, you might want to consider investing in the following Consumer Goods stocks with an A (Strong Buy) or B (Buy) rating: Mannatech, Incorporated (MTEX), Société BIC SA (BICEY), and Ennis, Inc. (EBF).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for 2022

2022 Stock Market Outlook

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

GHSI shares were trading at $0.22 per share on Thursday afternoon, down $0.01 (-4.53%). Year-to-date, GHSI has declined -66.00%, versus a -10.55% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Nimesh Jaiswal


Nimesh Jaiswal's fervent interest in analyzing and interpreting financial data led him to a career as a financial analyst and journalist. The importance of financial statements in driving a stock’s price is the key approach that he follows while advising investors in his articles. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
GHSIGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
MTEXGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
BICEYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
EBFGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

20% Bear Market Threshold in Sight

The 2022 stock market (SPY) is not for the faint of heart. It’s not just the losses, but the bucking bronco wild ride that is getting us there is unsettling. At this stage there are signs that indeed stocks could approach the feared 20% sell off mark that denotes bear market. Let’s talk about that possibility and recommended trading strategies to stay one step ahead of the pack. Get the full story below...
Mar 9, 2022 | 10:47am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Oversold Computer Hardware Stocks Too Cheap to Ignore

The computer hardware industry has been under pressure so far this year due to the Fed's hawkish tilt and geopolitical tensions, including the Russia-Ukraine war. Nonetheless, we think it could be profitable to invest in fundamentally solid computer hardware companies HP (HPQ), Western Digital (WDC), and Lenovo Group (LNVGY) on the dip in their stock prices. So, let’s discuss.
Mar 8, 2022 | 11:52am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Investors: Stop the Insanity!

The conflict in Ukraine, coupled with concerns about inflation has many investors spooked. This has led to a 'Wait and See' mentality with many investors opting to sit on the sidelines. In my commentary below I'll explain the dangers of this investing approach, share my outlook for the S&P 500 (SPY) in the coming weeks and provide the solution to achieving outperformance in this volatile market. Read on below for more...
Mar 5, 2022 | 10:14am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Industrial Sector in 2022: The Complete Investors Guide

The industrial sector is a segment of the economy that is made up of companies that manufacture and distribute goods, transportation services, or the provision of commercial services and supplies. In 2021, the industrial sector rallied 21%, underperforming the S&P 500’s 26.89% gains.  In 2022, the economy and stock market are facing some headwinds from heightened geopolitical tensions and a hawkish Fed, overall trends still remain supportive of growth as business spending will increase, which will drive the need for equipment, machinery, and supplies. This is why investors should consider the top stocks in the sector such as ABB Ltd. (ABB), Union Pacific (UNP), Atkore (ATKR), Emerson Electric Co. (EMR), and Crane (CR).
Mar 7, 2022 | 6:05pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Investors: Stop the Insanity!

The conflict in Ukraine, coupled with concerns about inflation has many investors spooked. This has led to a 'Wait and See' mentality with many investors opting to sit on the sidelines. In my commentary below I'll explain the dangers of this investing approach, share my outlook for the S&P 500 (SPY) in the coming weeks and provide the solution to achieving outperformance in this volatile market. Read on below for more...
Mar 5, 2022 | 10:14am

Read More Stories

More Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All GHSI News