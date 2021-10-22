Is Global-E Online Setting Up for a Breakout?

: GLBE | Global-e Online Ltd. News, Ratings, and Charts

GLBE – A down-channel chart pattern has formed in the chart of Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE). This occurs through a combination of a trend line support that runs parallel to a trend line resistance. If the stock breaks through its resistance, a breakout is expected. Read more to learn how to take advantage of this trade. .

Christian TharpBy Christian Tharp

Oct 22, 2021


Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE) provides e-commerce solutions. It offers a platform to enable and accelerate global, direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce. The platform was purpose-built for international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and for merchants to sell from, and to, anywhere in the world.

GLBE is a fairly recent IPO that essentially simplifies cross-border commerce by supporting multiple languages and currencies. In fact, the company has a first-mover advantage in a market with massive opportunity. So far, the firm has shown robust performance as management raised its full-year guidance.

As of the end of the second quarter the company had $488 million in cash, which compares favorably to only $3 million in cash. From a growth standpoint, things look up as analysts expect earnings to jump 185.7% next year.

However, the stock looks overvalued with a high price to sales ratio of 50.8. This is much higher than the industry average of 3.6 and the S&P 500’s 3.2. GLBE has been trending down since September as shown in the chart below.

Take a look at the 6-month chart of GLBE below with my added notations:

Chart of GLBE provided by TradingView

GLBE has formed a down-channel chart pattern over the past two months. A channel is formed through the combination of a trend line support that runs parallel to a trend line resistance.  When it comes to channels, any (3) points can start the pattern, but it truly takes a 4th or more to confirm it.

Click Here to Read the Greatest Trading Book Ever Written

A long opportunity in GLBE could be entered on a breakout of the channel resistance. A short trade could be entered if the channel support is broken.

Want to Discover More Great Trades?

What is better than finding the 1 attractive stock in this article?

Discovering 5 timely trades…like the ones in this new special report. Click below to claim your free copy now!

5 Stocks Ready to BREAKOUT!

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

2022 Stock Market Outlook

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks

GLBE shares were trading at $64.06 per share on Friday morning, down $2.32 (-3.50%). Year-to-date, GLBE has gained 151.22%, versus a 22.65% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Christian Tharp


I am an expert stock market coach having helped over 4000 beginner and advanced traders & investors from around the world take control of their financial futures. I also write stock market related articles for the Adam Mesh Trading Group and Yolo Publishing. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
GLBEGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Are Stocks Ready to Break to New Highs?

The stock market (SPY) is on a 5 day winning streak and now less than 1% away from the all time highs. This quickly shakes off weeks of painful pullbacks and volatility. Is the market truly ready to ascend to new heights or is this another fake out before the next leg lower? Find out the rest below...
Oct 20, 2021 | 6:53am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Top 10 Growth Stocks

Growth stocks are not in favor. In fact, the recent tech stock sell off is scaring many investors away from all Risk On, growth oriented stocks. However, this stock market (SPY) is providing profitable growth stocks if you look in the right place. Like those produced from our Top 10 Growth Stocks strategy sporting a average annual return of +46.42%. If you would like to learn more about this strategy, including the next trades coming out soon, the read on below for more...
Oct 7, 2021 | 4:21pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Ridiculously Cheap Auto Stocks That Are Screaming Buys

The global chip shortage has greatly affected the production of new automobiles. However, this has been a boon to used-cars, parts, and supplies as prices have jumped. It has also been great for RV stocks as the demand has not been as affected by these issues. That's why investors should consider undervalued automotive stocks such as Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO), AutoNation, Inc. (AN), Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) that could see their shares rise in the months ahead.
Oct 19, 2021 | 10:49am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

VRA is this Week’s Featured Stock 

Vera Bradley (VRA) is a retail stock worth betting on due to its attractive valuation and impressive growth rate. Further, the company should benefit from a strong economy and supply chain improvements.
Oct 18, 2021 | 1:50pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Ridiculously Cheap Auto Stocks That Are Screaming Buys

The global chip shortage has greatly affected the production of new automobiles. However, this has been a boon to used-cars, parts, and supplies as prices have jumped. It has also been great for RV stocks as the demand has not been as affected by these issues. That's why investors should consider undervalued automotive stocks such as Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO), AutoNation, Inc. (AN), Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) that could see their shares rise in the months ahead.
Oct 19, 2021 | 10:49am

Read More Stories

More Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All GLBE News