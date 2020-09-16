Gold’s Bull Market Still Has a Long Run Ahead of It — Here’s Why

NYSE: GLD | SPDR Gold Trust News, Ratings, and Charts

GLD – Though gold mining stocks have seen a significant rally over the past 6 months, this momentum is likely to continue.

By Matt Badiali
Sep 16, 2020

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

Raise your hand if you knew nothing about gold stocks in March 2020. 

It’s OK if you didn’t — you wouldn’t be alone. 

Few folks paid attention to gold’s recent price explosion, which caught many of the “experts” by surprise. 

Only some of us watched as a stealthy bull market crept into gold these last two years. 

As recently as September 2018, the price of gold was below $1,200 per ounce. It steadily climbed out of that hole to peak at $1,680 per ounce in March… only to plunge 12% in just 10 days.

At that point, hardly anyone cared. 

That is, until it was clear that only bailouts could save the world’s economies. Money printing, economic crises, and fear of inflation are like gasoline on a fire when it comes to gold prices.

That’s exactly what happened.

Suddenly, at the height of the pandemic, no gold bullion was available. The yellow metal’s price soared from $1,471 on March 19 to an all-time high of $2,063 per ounce on August 6. 

That’s a 40% gain since March, and a 75% return in just two years.

Meanwhile, the long-forgotten mining companies that produce gold are back in the spotlight, with gold and gold stocks making headlines all the time. 

Even big-time investors like Warren Buffett have started buying gold miners. The reason, as I laid out for you here, is that miners will soon cash in on these higher prices.

Now, retail investors are looking at gold stocks, too. And the overwhelming question they have is: “Did I miss it?”

My answer to you is: “No.” 

Let me show you why…

Gold’s Price May Have Soared, But Mining Stocks Haven’t

Gold’s recent move higher is comparable to its move from 2008 to 2011. 

Here’s a chart showing the movement in gold over that time period.

A picture containing game Description automatically generated

During that same period, the NYSE Gold Bugs Index (HUI) rose 320%. This index tracks major gold miners like Barrick Gold (GOLD) and Newmont Mining (NEM).

As you can see on the following chart, in October 2008, HUI hit a low of 151 points before peaking in September 2011, at 635 points.

As you can see on the following chart, in October 2008, HUI hit a low of 151 points before peaking in September 2011, at 635 points.

A picture containing bird, flock, group, large Description automatically generated

Let’s compare that activity to what’s happened recently.

Gold’s price blew through its previous high, set back in 2011 (which you see in the highlighted part of the chart).

Now, it seems poised to make a new all-time high within the next couple of years.

A picture containing game Description automatically generated

Yet the Gold Bugs Index hasn’t matched that move. Just take a look at this chart:

A picture containing game, clock Description automatically generated

As you can see, today the index is well below the 2011 high (highlighted on the chart).

The truth is that most investors won’t leave technology stocks or the tech-heavy Nasdaq. In fact, the bulk of the investment universe has ignored metal and mining stocks for years.

While the major gold miners have moved higher, they’re nowhere near their peak from 2011. And yet the price of gold is already above that point.

This means that all of these gold miners will make a lot of money selling gold — something that hasn’t happened in a decade.

As next quarter’s results trickle in, I expect gold miners to get much more attention than we’ve seen so far. And the Gold Bugs Index could double this year.

In other words, the gold miners’ big move is still ahead of us. So there’s still plenty of room for investors to make a ton of money off of them.

Good Investing,

Matt Badiali

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Free Report: The Right Investment At The Perfect Time 

The Shocking Truth Why You Don’t Make More Money In Stocks

Discover the Strategy That’s Delivered Over a 90% Win Rate and Could Have Turned $10,000 into $233,000 in Just One Year

GLD shares were trading at $184.60 per share on Wednesday afternoon, up $1.15 (+0.63%). Year-to-date, GLD has gained 29.18%, versus a 7.17% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Matt Badiali


Matt Badiali is a geologist and independent financial analyst. He spent fifteen years researching and writing about great investments in the natural resources sectors. He can be reached at www.mattbadiali.net. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
GLDGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
GOLDGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
NEMGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!


Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Stock Market Outlook: Before & After the Election

Now is the right time to give a fresh update on my stock market outlook (SPY). That is because there is an important shift in my view of market dynamics that will result in a revised trading plan. I will spell it out as clearly as possible in the weekly commentary that follows.
Sep 16, 2020 | 9:29am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Are Shares of Coca-Cola a Buy, Sell or Hold?

Even though the pandemic has weakened sales in the beverage industry, Coca-Cola Company (KO) has remained profitable and maintained its leadership position. While the stock is down 8% so far this year, it still has solid upside potential.
Sep 15, 2020 | 2:23pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Gambling Stocks on a Winning Streak

Gambling stocks have been surprisingly resilient despite casinos being shut down and the lack of live sports. Now, sports are back and casinos are slowly opening back up again. There's still more upside left in Boyd Gaming (BYD), Penn National Gaming (PENN), and Draftkings (DKNG).
Sep 15, 2020 | 10:15am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is Pfizer Stock a Buy?

Pfizer (PFE) is one of the leading drug manufacturers that’s in the race for developing a coronavirus vaccine. This, along with its sound financials, make it a good stock to buy right now.
Sep 15, 2020 | 2:28pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Gambling Stocks on a Winning Streak

Gambling stocks have been surprisingly resilient despite casinos being shut down and the lack of live sports. Now, sports are back and casinos are slowly opening back up again. There's still more upside left in Boyd Gaming (BYD), Penn National Gaming (PENN), and Draftkings (DKNG).
Sep 15, 2020 | 10:15am

Read More Stories

More SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All GLD News