GoHealth Stock Ready to Breakdown?

: GOCO | GoHealth Inc. Cl A News, Ratings, and Charts

GOCO – A key support level has emerged in the chart of GoHealth (GOCO). If the stock falls below this level, a breakdown could soon occur. Read more to learn how to take advantage of this trade.

Christian TharpBy Christian Tharp

Mar 19, 2021


A key support level has formed in the chart of GoHealth Inc. (GOCO).  If the stock falls under this level, a breakdown could occur.

GOCO is a health insurance marketplace in America. Its technology platform leverages modern machine-learning algorithms and helps individuals find the best health insurance plan for their specific needs.

The company is a fairly recent IPO and had a strong 2020 with revenue hitting $445.9 million, up from $163.36 million in the previous quarter. Its marketplace has been able to help seniors choose their healthcare in a Medicare market expected to see strong growth.

While the company’s cash was only $144 million as of December, it was still much higher than its short-term debt of $4 million. Revenue is expected to rise 37.9% this year, while earnings are forecasted to explode by 350%.

Its stock has a low valuation with a forward P/E of 16.21. From a performance standpoint, GOCO has shown positive recent momentum, but is down 15% for the month.

Take a look at the 1-year chart of GOCO below with added notations:

  Chart of GOCO provided by TradingView

GOCO has created a key level of support at the $10 (green) level over the past several months. The stock may make its way back down to that level again, thus yet another bounce may occur.

However, if the support were to break, lower prices will likely follow for GOCO.  If the stock were to break below the $10 level, a short position could be entered.

Want to Discover More Great Trades?

I have explored virtually every flavor of technical analysis and chart pattern known to mankind. The sad fact is that the vast majority of them don’t work at all.

That is why I recently put together this special report to help investors focus on the only 5 chart patterns that matter…the ones that lead to the most timely and profitable stock trades. Click below to get your copy now!

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

Have a good trading day!

Good luck!

Christian Tharp, CMT

@cmtstockcoach

GOCO shares were trading at $12.10 per share on Friday morning, down $0.00 (0.00%). Year-to-date, GOCO has declined -11.42%, versus a 4.42% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Christian Tharp


I am an expert stock market coach having helped over 4000 beginner and advanced traders & investors from around the world take control of their financial futures. I also write stock market related articles for the Adam Mesh Trading Group and Yolo Publishing. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
GOCOGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Ride the NEW Stock Bubble?

Let me prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that we are in the midst of a stock market bubble. Even better, let me explain why stocks (SPY) will rise for another 12-24 months so you can ride it higher and then parachute out at the peak. And just for good measure I will share my top 10 stocks for today’s market. Read on below for more...
Mar 18, 2021 | 5:17pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Healthcare Sector in 2021: The Complete Investors Guide

The healthcare sector is the third largest in the US and as of October 2020, it was valued at $6.7 trillion. Over the past 10 years, the Healthcare Sector has outperformed the S&P 500 by 27% and continued gains are expected in the coming decade. To take advantage of this consider adding Cigna Corp. (CI), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA), Amgen Inc. (AMGN), and Medtronic (MDT) to your portfolio.
Mar 18, 2021 | 6:22pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

What Happens to Stocks AFTER Hitting 4,000?

The S&P 500 (SPY) is making another rush up towards 4,000. When will we make those new record highs? And more importantly, what will stocks do after this historic event? The answers to those questions, along with my top 10 stocks and 3 ETFs, are shared in today’s commentary. So read on for more…
Mar 17, 2021 | 1:05pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Must-Own Undervalued Growth Stocks

While the growth stocks that skyrocketed over the past year have been experiencing a sell-off lately, there are a new set of stocks in the class that are poised to grow significantly with an economic recovery. While technology-sector growth stocks have yet to trade at reasonable valuations, there are “post-pandemic” growth names that are now significantly undervalued. PulteGroup (PHM), Tupperware Brands (TUP), and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) are three examples of such. We think they could see significant growth in the coming months. Let’s take a closer look at them.
Mar 18, 2021 | 1:58pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

What Happens to Stocks AFTER Hitting 4,000?

The S&P 500 (SPY) is making another rush up towards 4,000. When will we make those new record highs? And more importantly, what will stocks do after this historic event? The answers to those questions, along with my top 10 stocks and 3 ETFs, are shared in today’s commentary. So read on for more…
Mar 17, 2021 | 1:05pm

Read More Stories

More GoHealth Inc. Cl A (GOCO) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All GOCO News