GPN – Global Payments (GPN) is approaching a key level of resistance in its chart. This is a bullish pattern and the stock may breakout soon. Read more to learn how to take advantage of this set up.

Christian TharpBy Christian Tharp

Apr 14, 2021


In analyzing the chart of Global Payments (GPN), I noticed that it is approaching a key level of resistance.

GPN is a leading provider of payment processing and software solutions and focuses on serving small and midsize merchants. Its payment technology solutions enable its customers to accept card, electronic, check and digital-based payments. Its software solutions help businesses streamline operations.

GPN’s agreement with Amazon’s (AMZN) AWS expands its reach and provides a strong global marketing partnership. Its agreement with Google (GOOGL) will advance its technology-enabled distribution strategy. The company’s cost-cutting initiatives have helped to grow its margins and its cash flows have been improving.

The company has a healthy balance sheet with $1.9 billion in cash compared with $1.2 billion in short-term debt. In its most recent reported quarter, earnings rose 11.1%, but revenue fell 3% year over year.

GPN’s stock is overpriced based on trailing P/E, but only slightly overvalued when looking at its forward P/E of 26.95. The stock has shown mixed performance year to date, but has been trending up since March, leading to a Momentum Grade of B in our POWR Ratings system.

Take a look at the 1-year chart of GPN below with added notations:

 Chart of GPN provided by TradingView

GPN has been pushing its way higher ever since hitting its $175 low back in February. The stock has recently stalled at the $215 resistance (red), just as it did back in December and March.

A solid close above that $215 area should lead to much higher prices for GPN. GPN’s $215 resistance level is also a 52-week high. A possible long position on the stock would be on a breakout above that level with a protective stop placed under it.

Have a good trading day!

Good luck!

Christian Tharp, CMT

@cmtstockcoach

GPN shares rose $0.25 (+0.12%) in premarket trading Wednesday. Year-to-date, GPN has declined -0.61%, versus a 10.75% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Christian Tharp


I am an expert stock market coach having helped over 4000 beginner and advanced traders & investors from around the world take control of their financial futures. I also write stock market related articles for the Adam Mesh Trading Group and Yolo Publishing. More...


