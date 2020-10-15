3 Top Growth Stocks with Strong Technical Support

NYSE: GPN | Global Payments Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

GPN – One strategy to beat the market is to buy quality growth stocks in bullish trends. David found three stocks with strong growth potential and exhibiting technical strength: Global Payments (GPN), Netflix (NFLX), and Fiserv (FISV).

By David Cohne
Oct 15, 2020

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

Some investment experts consider combining fundamental factors with technical indicators the holy grail of investing. Well, I have done just that and come up with three stocks that tick each box regarding strong underlying fundamentals and bullish technical strength. These stocks have exhibited hyper revenue growth and are expected to grow earnings significantly next year. 

In terms of technical indicators, I want to make sure stocks are in a bullish trend. One technical indicator I like to use is On Balance Volume (OBV). OBV uses volume flow to predict changes in stock price. OBV was developed by Joseph Granville, who believed volume was the main force behind markets and that the indicator would predict market moves based on volume changes.

The other technical indicator I like is MACD, which is the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence. This indicator is a trend-following indicator that shows the relationship between two moving averages of a stock’s price. It is calculated by subtracting the 26 Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) from the 12 Day average. The signal line is a 9-day EMA of the differential line. A buy signal occurs when the MACD crosses above the signal line.

Using these parameters, here are three strong growth stocks in a bullish trend: Global Payments (GPN), Netflix (NFLX), and Fiserv (FISV). 

Global Payments (GPN

GPN is a leading provider of payment processing and software solutions and focuses on serving small and midsize merchants. The company dominates the payment software, e-commerce, and omnichannel solutions space. GPN finalized its acquisition of Total System Services last year, which gave it broad exposure to the rapidly evolving payments market in more than 100 countries. 

The company has also implemented cost-cutting measures to address the impact of COVID on its business. It has made cuts to its general and administrative (B&A) and marketing budgets and made executive pay reductions. These cuts are expected to deliver over $400 million in annualized savings over the next year.

GPN’s operating cash flows have been increasing over the past few years. Its operating cash flow was up 288% year over year in the first half of 2020. This should provide financial flexibility to the company to invest in the business and drive long-term growth. The company grew sales 75.3% last year as of the second quarter. Earnings are expected to grow 25.5% next year, and we should know more as the company reports its latest financial results on October 19th.

In terms of technical strength, GPN is showing a bullish trend in On Balance Volume, short-term MACD, and long term MACD. The stock is rated a “Buy” in our POWR Ratings system. It holds a grade of “A” for Trade Grade and a “B” for Buy & Hold Grade, Peer Grade, and Industry Rank. These are the components that make up the POWR ratings. GPN is also ranked #7 out of 46 stocks in the Consumer Financial Services industry.

Netflix (NFLX

NFLX is the pioneer of streaming and is still dominating the industry. The company, which started as a small DVD-rental provider, has spent hand over foot to build out its original content portfolio. The diversity of its content is what sets it apart from its rivals. This includes the production of local foreign-language content that has enabled it to expand its subscriber base into the Asia Pacific.

The company has also invested in providing theatrical exposure to its original movies in the hopes of winning an Oscar, or at the least gaining recognition for its work. This provides a selling point to recruit A-list actors and directors to work on its original programming. 

NFLX should see further upside on global subscriber growth as it continues to expand into other international regions. The company has seen its revenue grow an average of 28.5% over the past five eyes and is expected to grow earnings 41.9% next year. The firm reports its results for the most recent quarter on October 10th.

Like GPN, NFLX shows bullish strength in On Balance Volume, short-term MACD, and long-term MACD. The company is rated a “Strong Buy” in our POWR Ratings system. It holds grades of “A” for Trade Grade, Buy & Hold Grade, and Peer Grade. It has a grade of “B” for Industry Rank. The stock is ranked #11 in the Internet industry.

Fiserv (FISV

FISV is a leading provider of core processing and complementary services, such as electronic funds transfer, payment processing, and loan processing, for U.S. banks and credit unions. After its merger with First Data last year, the company now provides payment processing services for merchants. The company has a dominant position in the financial and payments solutions space due to its diverse customer base and ongoing technology upgrades.

The company has grown through other acquisitions such as MerchantPro Express, Bypass Mobile, and Inlet. MerchantPro expands FISV’s merchant services business, Bypass expands its omni-commerce capabilities, and Inlet improves its digital bill payment strategy. These acquisitions boost its market share and increase its customer base.

FISV has rewarded investors through share buybacks, which have been made possible with strong growth. Sales grew 87.3% last year, and earnings are expected to grow 22.5% next year. The rapid growth in demand for digital banking and payment services should provide growth for the foreseeable future. FISV reports earnings on October 27th.

The stock is showing bullish strength in short-term and long-term MACD. The stock is rated a “Buy” in our POWR ratings system, with a grade of “A” for Trade Grade and Industry Rank and a “B” for Peer Grade. It is also ranked #35 out of 207 stocks in the Financial Services (Enterprise) industry. 

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

2020 Stock Market Bubble Part 2?

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market

5 WINNING Stocks Chart Patterns

GPN shares were trading at $174.35 per share on Thursday afternoon, down $2.84 (-1.60%). Year-to-date, GPN has declined -4.18%, versus a 8.96% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: David Cohne


David Cohne has 20 years of experience as an investment analyst and writer. Prior to StockNews, David spent eleven years as a Consultant providing outsourced investment research and content to financial services companies, hedge funds, and online publications. David enjoys researching and writing about stocks and the markets. He takes a fundamental quantitative approach in evaluating stocks for readers. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
GPNGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
NFLXGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
FISVGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!


Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2020 Stock Market Bubble Part 2?

Recent market (SPY) action sure feels like the second coming of the stock market bubble we saw this summer. However, Tuesday’s sell off does show flashes of the typical pre-election price pattern. Which scenario wins out? Let’s discuss…
Oct 14, 2020 | 8:52am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 “Strong Buy” Robinhood Stocks That Will Continue to Surge

The Robinhood 100 is a list of the trading platform's most popular stocks. While not all stocks on the list may possess sound fundamentals, there several that have strong growth drivers to keep the stocks heading higher such as Alibaba(BABA), Visa (V), Nvidia (NVDA), and Nike (NKE).
Oct 14, 2020 | 3:29pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

DraftKings vs. Penn National Gaming: Which Stock is a Better Buy?

Sports have made a huge comeback after months-long hiatus. Although there have been a few hiccups, they’ve been able to keep playing through the pandemic with minimal disruptions. Another difference is that sports betting is becoming legalized and normalized across the country. Asa result, DraftKings (DKNG) and Penn National Gaming (PENN) are two of the hottest stocks in the market. But which one is the better buy now? Let’s take a look.
Oct 14, 2020 | 2:43pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5 "Strong Buy" Stocks Under $10 to Own for 2021

United Micro Corporation (UMC), Wipro Limited (WIT), CimbaBay Therapeutics (CBAY), Pacific Ethanol (PEIX) and Surface Oncology (SURF) are five stocks, under $10, that are rated "Strong Buys" and should continue to see gains in 2021.
Oct 14, 2020 | 12:50pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

DraftKings vs. Penn National Gaming: Which Stock is a Better Buy?

Sports have made a huge comeback after months-long hiatus. Although there have been a few hiccups, they’ve been able to keep playing through the pandemic with minimal disruptions. Another difference is that sports betting is becoming legalized and normalized across the country. Asa result, DraftKings (DKNG) and Penn National Gaming (PENN) are two of the hottest stocks in the market. But which one is the better buy now? Let’s take a look.
Oct 14, 2020 | 2:43pm

Read More Stories

More Global Payments Inc. (GPN) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All GPN News