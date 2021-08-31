The POWR Ratings have been calculated, pinpointing the best and worst stocks to own based on extensive and in-depth analysis. A wide range of components is considered when determining if a stock is worth an upgrade or a downgrade. Check out the latest POWR Ratings upgrades for yourself, and you will find more than a dozen stocks have been upgraded to Strong Buys.

The fact that more than a dozen stocks were elevated to Strong Buys while about half a dozen were demoted to Strong Sells is a good sign for the market. Plus, the economy is moving along even as the price of gas rises, and money will be needed to be spent on rebuilding areas impacted by hurricane Ida.

Gap Inc (GPS), Stantec (STN), and Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) are three of the most intriguing POWR Ratings upgrades. Below, I provide a look at each of these stocks.

Gap Inc (GPS)

GPS is a clothing specialist with nearly 4,000 stores. GPS stores are located throughout the globe. GPS also sells items through its websites, catalogs, and third-party relationships. GPS is currently priced at $26.77. The stock’s 52-week high is $37.63, while its 52-week low of $15.76. The stock has a low forward P/E ratio of 12.63, which indicates the stock is undervalued at its current price.

GPS has an overall grade of A, which translates into a Buy rating in our POWR Ratings system. The company has a Momentum Grade of and Bs in the Value, Growth, and Quality components. Investors can find out how GPS grades in the rest of the components, including Sentiment and Stability, by clicking here.

Of the 64 publicly traded companies in the A-rated Fashion & Luxury industry, GPS is ranked in the top five, coming in at number four overall. You can find other top stocks in this industry by clicking here.

Analysts are bullish on GPS, establishing an average target price of $36.73 for the stock. If GPS hits this target price, it will have increased by nearly 40%. Over the past 14 months, the stock’s average analyst price target has increased by more than $26.

Note that GPS is one of the few stocks handpicked by our Chief Value Strategist, David Cohne, currently in the POWR Value portfolio. Learn more here.

Stantec (STN)

STN’s professional consulting services are used by businesses in many fields, including engineering, landscape architecture, geomatics, and surveying. The company also generates revenue through its consulting services relating to zoning, planning, engineering, architecture, surveying, and more.

Based in Edmonton, Canada, STN is currently trading about a dollar away from its 52-week high of $49.61. STN has a 52-week low of $28.10. STN has a beta of 0.90, indicating it is less volatile than the market.

STN has an overall grade of A and a Strong Buy rating in our POWR Ratings system grade. The company has a grade of A in the Quality and Stability components and Bs in the Momentum and Sentiment components. You can find out how STN performs in the rest of the components, including such as Value and Growth, by clicking here.

STN is ranked fifth of nearly 50 stocks in the B-rated Outsourcing – Business Services industry. You can find other top-ranked stocks in this industry by clicking here.

Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX)

VREX designs and makes imaging components for x-rays ranging from digital panel detectors to tubes and other parts. These components are used for medical imaging, security imaging, and industrial imaging purposes. VREX’s markets include North America, Asia, and Europe.

VREX has an overall grade of A, translating into a Strong Buy rating in our POWR Ratings grade. The company has a Growth Grade of A and Bs in the Value and Stability components. You can see more of VREX’s grades, including Momentum, Sentiment, and Quality, by clicking here.

Of the 184 stocks in the Medical – Devices & Equipment industry, VREX is ranked 16th. Click here to find other top stocks in this industry. VREX is trading within about 50 cents of its 52-week high of $29.58. The stock has had a strong year so far, with a year-to-date return of 74%.

GPS shares were trading at $26.66 per share on Tuesday afternoon, down $0.08 (-0.30%). Year-to-date, GPS has gained 33.59%, versus a 21.55% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Patrick Ryan

Patrick Ryan has more than a dozen years of investing experience with a focus on information technology, consumer and entertainment sectors. In addition to working for StockNews, Patrick has also written for Wealth Authority and Fallon Wealth Management. More...

