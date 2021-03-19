Rising oil prices driven by multiple production cuts by the OPEC and OPEC+ countries have helped the stock of energy and industrial gas equipment manufacturer Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS) gain 239% over the past nine months. Producers’ decision to hold production cuts steady until at least the close of this month March drove GTLS to double in value over the past three months and to record a 22.2% year-to-date.

However, a dip in oil prices yesterday has injected caution into the oil markets by flagging a potentially deeper sell-off soon.

Russia’s and Kazakhstan’s plans to raise oil production, along with improved weather conditions in oil rich Texas, could curb the oil price rally. These developments will likely affect GTLS’ performance in the near term.

Here’s what we think could influence GTLS’ performance in 2021:

Industry Headwinds

The oil and gas industry has been soaring lately due to rising demand from the reopening industrial sector in the U.S. , aided by production cuts and a cold snap in the U.S. . However, this favorable industry backdrop is expected to be short lived. Given the long-term plans of most countries to reduce their carbon footprints, the oil & gas industry is expected to lose momentum gradually over the next few years.

Correspondingly, GTLS’ revenues and earnings growth are expected to decline over the next couple of years. The company’s revenue is expected to decline 3.1% year-over-year in the current quarter.

Impressive Growth History

GTLS’ revenue has increased at a CAGR of 11.8% over the past three years, while its ebitda has risen at a CAGR of 29.1% over this period. The company’s net income and EPS have increased at CAGRs of 122.4% and 31%, respectively, over the past three years. And its tangible book value has grown at a CAGR of 56.2% over this period.

The company has delivered impressive financial performance over the past year. GTLS’ EPS has risen 112.4% year-over-year, while its ebitda has increased at a CAGR of 34.3% year-over-year.

Stretched Valuation

In terms of non-GAAP forward p/e, GTLS is currently trading at 38.78x, which is 74.1% higher than the industry average 22.28x. The company’s forward ev/ebitda and price/sales multiples of 22.05 and 3.91, respectively, are significantly higher than the industry averages 13.31 and 1.58, respectively.

Its forward price/cash flow of 23.55x is 51.2% higher than the industry average 15.57x.

Consensus Ratings and Price Target Indicate Potential Downside

GTLS has an average broker rating of 1.44, indicating favorable analyst sentiment. Of 16 Wall Street Analysts that rated the stock, 11 rated it Buy, while one rated it Hold.

However, analysts expect GTLS to hit $129.72 soon, indicating a potential downside of 14.5%.

POWR Ratings Reflect Uncertainty

GTLS has an overall C rating, which equates to Neutral in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

GTLS has a B grade for Growth, C for Sentiment and Quality, and D for Value. The company’s trailing-12-month ROE and ROTC of 4.9% and 3.8%, respectively, are significantly lower than the respective industry averages, justifying its Quality grade. Its growth history, relative overvaluation and analyst estimates are in sync with the company’s Growth, Sentiment and Value grades.

GTLS is ranked #65 of 90 stocks in the B-rated Industrial – Equipment industry. You can check out additional GTLS ratings for Momentum and Stability here.

Click here to view the top-rated stocks in the Industrial – Equipment industry.

Bottom Line

The recent oil price dip has been characterized as a minor setback in an otherwise bullish industry, partly driven by the rebounding U.S. dollar following Fed’s meeting earlier this week. However, with Russia and Saudi Arabia, two of the biggest oil producing companies, in the cross hairs again, we think it is advisable to wait for a better entry point before investing in GTLS.

GTLS shares were trading at $147.00 per share on Friday afternoon, up $3.11 (+2.16%). Year-to-date, GTLS has gained 24.80%, versus a 4.61% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

