Here’s the Best Stock to Buy if You Want Passive Income

NYSE: HMC | Honda Motor Co. Ltd. ADR News, Ratings, and Charts

HMC – Amid growing electric vehicle (EV) demand, Honda Motor (HMC) plans to start selling micro-sized commercial electric vans by 2024, which is expected to bode well for the company. Moreover, the company has also set other ambitious EV-related targets. HMC’s current dividend payout yields more than 7%, and it might be the top stock to buy for ensuring passive income amid market fluctuations. Keep reading….

Riddhima ChakrabortyBy Riddhima Chakraborty

Dec 15, 2022


Recently, Japan-based auto company Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC) announced that it will begin selling micro-sized commercial electric vans by the spring of 2024.

The global electric vehicle market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2022 to 2029. Amid increasing electric vehicle (EV) demand, HMC is expected to benefit significantly.

Earlier this year, HMC expressed its goals of producing nearly 2 million EVs /year and 30 EV models globally by 2030.

Moreover, HMC announced the set-up of a new joint venture battery plant with LG Energy Solution in Fayette County, Ohio. The two companies will invest approximately $3.50 billion and aim to create around 2,200 jobs. This lucrative deal should help both companies broaden their future gains.

In addition, HMC is paying a hefty dividend on its shares, making it an ideal source of passive income. HMC’s dividend payouts have increased at 7.1% CAGR over the past three years. Its current dividend yield is 7.36%, while its four-year average yield is 3.38%.

HMC has lost 15.4% year-to-date and 14% over the past year to close the last trading session at $24.07. However, it has gained 2% over the past month.

Here is what could shape HMC’s performance in the near term:

Solid Financials

HMC surpassed revenue estimates by 4.6% for its quarter that ended September 30, 2022.

HMC’s sales revenue came in at ¥4.26 trillion ($31 billion) for the quarter that ended September 30, 2022, up 25% year-over-year. Its operating profit came in at ¥231.20 billion ($1.69 billion), up 16.2% year-over-year. Moreover, its profit came in at ¥189.20 billion ($1.39 billion), up 13.6% year-over-year.

Attractive Valuations

HMC’s forward EV/Sales of 0.58x is 46.5% lower than the industry average of 1.09x. Its forward EV/EBITDA of 7.22x is 20.7% lower than the industry average of 9.11x. Also, its forward Price/Sales of 0.33x is 61.9% lower than the industry average of 0.86x, while its forward Price/Cash Flow of 2.41x is 77.1% lower than the industry average of 10.54x.

POWR Ratings Reflect Promising Outlook

HMC has an overall rating of A, which equates to a Strong Buy in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight distinct categories. HMC has an A grade for Value, in sync with its lower-than-industry valuation multiples.

It has a B grade for Stability, consistent with its beta of 0.78.

In the 62-stock Auto & Vehicle Manufacturers industry, HMC is ranked #5.

Click here for the additional POWR Ratings for HMC (Growth, Momentum, Sentiment, Quality).

View all the top stocks in the Auto & Vehicle Manufacturers industry here.

Bottom Line

HMC is offering a high dividend to its shareholders. Moreover, analysts expect its EPS to rise 13.2% per annum for the next five years. And given its steady fundamentals, HMC could be an excellent pick for investors looking for passive income.

How Does Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC) Stack up Against Its Peers?

While HMC has an overall POWR Rating of A, one might consider looking at its industry peers, Isuzu Motors Limited (ISUZY), Suzuki Motor Corporation (SZKMY), and Mazda Motor Corporation (MZDAY), which have an overall A (Strong Buy) rating.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

2023 Stock Market Outlook

Updated: Bear Market Game Plan!

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

HMC shares were trading at $23.70 per share on Thursday afternoon, down $0.37 (-1.54%). Year-to-date, HMC has declined -14.26%, versus a -17.29% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Riddhima Chakraborty


Riddhima is a financial journalist with a passion for analyzing financial instruments. With a master's degree in economics, she helps investors make informed investment decisions through her insightful commentaries. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
HMCGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
ISUZYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
SZKMYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
MZDAYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Why Did the Tuesday Rally Shrink So Much...So Fast?

Bulls had to slow their roll on Tuesday as the immediate +3.5% rally was shaved by 80% into the close. Why did the rally fritter away? And what does it mean next for the stock market (SPY) going forward? 40 year veteran Steve Reitmeister shares his timely market outlook, trading plan and 8 top picks to generate gains in the weeks ahead.
Dec 14, 2022 | 6:32am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Stocks Poised to Crush the Market Again in 2023

While the moderate inflation rate for November has boosted investor sentiment and may have paved the way for lower interest rate hikes from this month, Fed’s recent comments suggest that the target interest rate may be a bit further ahead. Hence shares of fundamentally strong businesses with robust demand, such as Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) and McKesson (MCK), look well-positioned to keep outperforming the broader market. Continue reading…
Dec 14, 2022 | 3:12pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

1 Blue-Chip Stock That's Been Paying Dividends for Decades

Dividends are a tangible way of cushioning one’s portfolio through a steady income stream. Blue-chip stock The Coca-Cola Company (KO) has been paying dividends for decades. The company’s strong balance sheet has helped it raise dividends for 60 consecutive years. With the possibility of the economy entering a recession next year, KO could be a solid stabilizer to one’s portfolio. Read more…
Dec 14, 2022 | 1:46pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Before the End of 2022

November’s CPI was cooler than expected, indicating that inflation is moderating from its highest level in decades seen earlier this year. However, the chances of a recession next year continue to worry investors. Amid this backdrop, it could be wise to invest in no-brainer stocks Cisco Systems (CSCO), Unit Corporation (UNTC), and Civeo Corporation (CVEO) before year-end. Read more…
Dec 14, 2022 | 11:59am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

1 Blue-Chip Stock That's Been Paying Dividends for Decades

Dividends are a tangible way of cushioning one’s portfolio through a steady income stream. Blue-chip stock The Coca-Cola Company (KO) has been paying dividends for decades. The company’s strong balance sheet has helped it raise dividends for 60 consecutive years. With the possibility of the economy entering a recession next year, KO could be a solid stabilizer to one’s portfolio. Read more…
Dec 14, 2022 | 1:46pm

Read More Stories

More Honda Motor Co. Ltd. ADR (HMC) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All HMC News