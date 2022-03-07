Huntsman: A Dividend Stock That Deserves a Place in Your Portfolio

NYSE: HUN | Huntsman Corporation News, Ratings, and Charts

HUN – Huntsman Corporation’s (HUN) operational performance has helped it deliver solid revenue and earnings growth in its most recent earnings report. In addition, given favorable analysts’ price targets and its proven history of stable dividend growth, we think it could be worth betting on the stock now. Let’s discuss.

Pragya PandeyBy Pragya Pandey

Mar 7, 2022


Huntsman Corporation (HUN) in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a global manufacturer and marketer of specialty and differentiated chemicals. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes; Performance Products; Advanced Materials; and Textile Effects.

HUN’s dividend pay-outs have grown at a 7.7% CAGR over the past five years and 3.7% over the past three years. While its four-year average dividend yield is 2.7%, its current dividend translates to a 2.2% yield. It declared a $0.21 per share quarterly dividend on Feb.14, 2022, payable on March 31, 2022. And the stock has gained 42.1% in price over the past year and 19% over the past three months to close Friday’s trading session at $37.91.

In addition, considering the company’s robust fundamental strength and favorable analyst price targets based on solid growth attributes, the stock should continue to rally.

Here is what could shape HUN’s performance in the near term:

Impressive Growth Prospects

The Street expects HUN’s revenues and EPS to rise 5.4% and 12.4%, respectively, year-over-year to $8.91 billion and $3.98 in its fiscal year 2022. In addition, HUN’s EPS is expected to rise at an 11.7% CAGR over the next five years. Also,  the company has an impressive earnings surprise history; it topped the Street’s EPS estimates in each   of the trailing four quarters.

Robust Financials

During the fourth quarter, ended Dec. 31, 2021, HUN’s revenue increased 38.3% year-over-year to $2.31 billion. Its adjusted EBITDA increased 45.4% year-over-year to $349 million. And the company’s net income grew 74.1% from its  year-ago value to $597 million, while its EPS grew 77.3% from the prior-year quarter to $2.73.

Discounted Valuation

In terms of forward Non-GAAP P/E, the stock is currently trading at 9.48x, which is 31.7% lower than the 13.88x industry average. Also, its 1.03x forward EV/Sales is 39.5% lower than the 1.70x industry average. And HUN’s 1.76x forward Price/Book is 18.6% lower than the 2.16x industry average.

Consensus Rating and Price Target Indicate Potential Upside

Among the 14 Wall Street analysts that rated HUN, 12 rated it Buy, and two rated it Hold. The 12-month median price target of $47.36 indicates a 24.9% potential upside. The price targets range from a low of $38.00 to a high of $67.00.

POWR Ratings Reflect Solid Prospects

HUN has an overall A grade, which equates to a Strong Buy rating in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight distinct categories. HUN has an A grade for Value and a B for Quality and Sentiment. The stock’s lower-than-industry valuation justifies the Value grade. In addition, HUN’s solid earnings are consistent with its Quality grade. Furthermore, favorable analysts’ price targets and ratings are in sync with the sentiment grade.

Among the 88 stocks in the A-rated Chemicals industry, HUN is ranked #9.

Beyond what I stated above, we have graded HUN for Growth, Stability, and Momentum. Get all HUN ratings here.

Bottom Line

Despite gaining 42.1% in price over the past year, HUN has more potential to grow as the Chemicals industry continues to make solid progress in the wake of  pandemic-led disruptions. In addition, given the consensus estimate of the company’s earnings and revenue, we think the stock price should continue to advance, delivering substantial gains to  investors. So, we believe it could be wise to bet on the stock now.

Note that HUN is one of the few stocks handpicked currently in the Reitmeister Total Return portfolio. Learn more here.

How Does Huntsman Corporation (HUN) Stack Up Against its Peers?

HUN has an overall POWR Rating of A, which equates to a Strong Buy rating.  Check out these other stocks within the Chemicals industry with A (Strong Buy) ratings: ICL Group Ltd. (ICL), Covestro AG (COVTY), and Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for 2022

2022 Stock Market Outlook

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

HUN shares were trading at $37.34 per share on Monday morning, down $0.57 (-1.50%). Year-to-date, HUN has gained 7.05%, versus a -9.12% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Pragya Pandey


Pragya is an equity research analyst and financial journalist with a passion for investing. In college she majored in finance and is currently pursuing the CFA program and is a Level II candidate. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
HUNGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
ICLGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
COVTYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
KROGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Investors: Stop the Insanity!

The conflict in Ukraine, coupled with concerns about inflation has many investors spooked. This has led to a 'Wait and See' mentality with many investors opting to sit on the sidelines. In my commentary below I'll explain the dangers of this investing approach, share my outlook for the S&P 500 (SPY) in the coming weeks and provide the solution to achieving outperformance in this volatile market. Read on below for more...
Mar 5, 2022 | 10:14am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 High-Quality Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2022

Anticipated oil and gas supply disruptions due to Western and EU sanctions on Russia is causing immense volatility in stock markets. So, it could be wise to bet on high-quality stocks Equinor (EQNR), Hugo Boss (BOSSY), Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP), and Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP). We think these names are well-positioned to survive the gloomy market sentiment. Let’s discuss.
Mar 4, 2022 | 2:26pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Stocks Just Did a Full 360: What Comes Next?

The stock market (SPY) was up, down and all around the past week. Yet oddly it ended exactly where it started. Why did this happen? And what does it tell us about what lies ahead? Get the rest of the story below...
Mar 2, 2022 | 6:21pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Low-Beta Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from Market Volatility

Multi-decade high inflation, Ukraine-Russia hostilities, and forthcoming interest rate increases by the Fed are fueling serious stock market volatility. To avoid the wild price swings, we think investors could consider adding low-beta stocks ResMed (RMD), AMN Healthcare Services (AMN), and Quidel (QDEL) to their watchlists. Let’s discuss.
Mar 4, 2022 | 12:58pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Stocks Just Did a Full 360: What Comes Next?

The stock market (SPY) was up, down and all around the past week. Yet oddly it ended exactly where it started. Why did this happen? And what does it tell us about what lies ahead? Get the rest of the story below...
Mar 2, 2022 | 6:21pm

Read More Stories

More Huntsman Corporation (HUN) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All HUN News