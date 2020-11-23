Forget IBM, Buy These 3 Tech Stocks Instead

NYSE: IBM | International Business Machines Corporation News, Ratings, and Charts

IBM – International Business Machines (IBM) ruled the tech world for a long time. But the aging IT giant has been on a downward trend, with dividends being the only thing keeping investors interested. The IT consulting space has transformed from traditional services to cloud and digital services. Accenture (ACN), Fiserv (FISV), and Infosys (INFY) bucked the trend, making them a better growth choice than IBM.

By Puja Tayal

Nov 23, 2020


Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a veteran in the technology space. Founded in 1911, the company has been a part of almost all technology innovations. Its former CEO, Sam Palmisano, created IBM’s most celebrated business model, a one-stop technology solution (hardware, software, and associated services) for all business needs.

But in the last seven years, IBM stock has declined. It fell 45% over the past seven years, with its revenue declining 17 straight quarters. It lost $23 billion in revenue between 2010 and 2019, and is expected to lose another $3 billion this year.

Behind IBM’s multi-year declines 

IBM is a leader in IT consulting services. The technology industry, and IT services specifically, has transitioned to artificial intelligence (AI) & automation, cybersecurity, and cloud-based solutions. Traditional IT consulting has slowed and market leaders like IBM and Accenture plc (ACN) have felt the impact.

IBM was slow to pick up the transition to higher-growth hybrid cloud and AI businesses. The growth from these new businesses was slightly offset by declines and slower growth in IT services. Hence, IBM’s revenue started to decline.

Now, the company has a new CEO and a fresh management perspective. Arvind Krishna took over as IBM’s CEO in April, and he has made a bold move to split the company. IBM will retain its cloud and AI businesses, and spin-off of its weaker IT services unit into a new company. His idea is that a slim downed company will help IBM grow faster.

On one hand, the new IBM will extensively be able to tap into the $1 trillion hybrid-cloud market opportunity and earn over 50% from recurring revenues. It is also making acquisitions to strengthen its cloud services. Its biggest acquisition was Red Hat for $34 billion. On the other hand, the new company will focus on managing and modernizing infrastructures with its IT services, which represents a $500 billion market opportunity. This split is expected to be completed next year.

A split is perhaps an appropriate approach, rather than sitting idle. But it is difficult to say if the split can unlock the next level of growth for IBM and how it will impact shareholders. Wall Street analysts are divided between Buy and Hold. Even IBM is a “Neutral” according to our POWR Ratings.

It also has an “C” for Trade Grade and Buy & Hold Grade and a “D” for Peer Grade. It’s ranked #13 out of 30  Technology – Hardware stocks.

The only reason why investors hold IBM stock is because of its rich 25-year history of incremental dividends. Even during the pandemic, it has increased its dividends and now has a dividend yield of 5.58%.

If dividends are what you are looking for, IBM is the stock for you. But if you’re looking for long-term growth, forget IBM and consider betting on ACN, Fiserv, Inc. (FISV), and Infosys Limited (INFY). While IBM’s growth is stagnated, these tech giants are growing steadily. They are enjoying higher profits, which many new high-growth cloud companies lack.

Accenture plc Class A Ordinary Shares (Ireland) (ACN)

Ireland-based ACN competes directly with IBM in IT consulting services. But unlike IBM, ACN transitioned more efficiently from the slower-growth IT services markets, and expanded in the higher-growth digital, cloud, and security markets. Between 2016 and 2020, ACN increased its revenue exposure to these new businesses from 40% to 70%.

ACN accelerated this transition by acquiring several smaller companies. Moving with the tide helped it fare better than many of its industry peers. In the last seven years, IBM stock dipped 45% on the back of declining revenues, whereas ACN stock surged 196% on the back of revenue growth.

While IBM has lost more than $20 billion in revenue over the last decade, ACN has more than doubled its revenue from over $18 billion in 2010 to $44.3 billion in 2020. Its revenue surged 3% year-over-year in fiscal 2020, driven by robust demand for its cloud, digital, and security services. Analysts expect ACN’s revenue to surge by 5.3% in fiscal 2021. Whereas they expect IBM’s revenue to surge by 1.2% next year, after falling 4.1% this year.

Hence, ACN is rated a “Strong Buy” in the POWR Ratings. It holds straight “As” in Trade Grade, Peer Grade, and Buy & Hold Grade and a “B” in Industry Rank. It is also the #1 ranked stock in the Outsourcing – Tech Services industry.

Fiserv, Inc. (FISV)

While ACN and IBM offer a wide range of IT and business consulting services, FISV focuses purely on financial technology and services. It offers electronic payment processing, retail point of sale (POS), internet banking, and e-commerce services to merchants, banks, and capital market firms. It earns revenue through transaction-based fees from contracts.

The growing adoption of digital transactions is driving growth in the fintech sector. Its revenue has been growing low to mid-single-digit over the past five years. Last year, it acquired First Data, which doubled its revenue from $5.8 billion to $10 billion. The COVID-19 pandemic hit FISV in the second quarter, when its revenue fell 12% year-over-year, as many merchants closed their stores. Hence, the stock fell 2.2% year-to-date after rising 57% last year.

But the pandemic also accelerated the adoption of digital payments. Hence, FISV’s third-quarter revenue fell just 1%. The digital payment trend will be reflected in its earnings next year and drive up its stock. Analysts expect FISV’s revenue to fall 2.7% this year and surge 7.2% next year.

FISV stock is rated “Buy” in our POWR Rating system. It also has an “A” for Trade Grade and a “B” for Buy & Hold Grade, Peer Grade, and Industry Rank. In the 236-stock Financial Services (Enterprise) industry, it is ranked #24.

Infosys Limited (INFY)

India-based consulting and outsourcing giant INFY has enjoyed steady growth in the last decade. The company has accelerated its transition to digital services over the past few years. Its revenue surged from $7 billion in fiscal 2012 (ended March 2012) to $12.8 billion in fiscal 2020.

In fiscal 2020, INFY’s revenue surged 8.3% year-over-year, driven by 37% growth in digital revenue, which now contributes around 40% towards its revenue. The pandemic slowed its growth in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 as clients in every industry lowered their orders amid business uncertainty.

However, INFY saw demand return, especially for cloud virtualization, workforce transformation, and cost reduction programs. Hence, INFY stock fell 37% during the March sell-off, but returned to a rally, gaining 47% year-to-date.

Analysts expect INFY’s revenue to surge by 3.4% in fiscal 2021 and continue its stable growth. INFY stock is rated a “Buy” in our POWR Ratings system. It also has an “A” for Trade Grade and a “B” for Buy & Hold Grade and Industry Rank. In the 14-stock Outsourcing – Tech Services industry, it is ranked #5.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

“MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

Why Investors DON’T Care About Covid-19 Anymore

5 WINNING Stocks Chart Patterns

IBM shares were trading at $118.67 per share on Monday morning, up $1.73 (+1.48%). Year-to-date, IBM has declined -6.82%, versus a 12.05% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Puja Tayal


Puja is a seasoned writer working with financial publishing companies like Motley Fool Canada and Market Realist. With over 13 years of experience in the field of fundamental research, she brings a blend of comprehensive, well-researched insights into her articles. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
IBMGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
ACNGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
FISVGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
INFYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!


Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

There is so much noise in the stock market (SPY) that it is often hard to tell what signals are worth listening too. That is why we turned to famed Chartered Market Technician, Christian Tharp, to show us the 5 chart patterns that point to the best stock trades. Get the full story below...
Nov 20, 2020 | 9:28am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Stay-At-Home Stocks to Own This Winter

The market (SPY) had another volatile week after digesting both positive and negative news on the COVID front. The vaccine is promising in the long-run, but soaring cases will likely lead to more people staying at home. This benefits companies such as Roku, Inc. (ROKU), RingCentral, Inc. (RNG), and Match Group, Inc. (MTCH).
Nov 20, 2020 | 6:00pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 "Strong Buy" Tech Stocks That Will Continue to Dominate in 2021

The technology sector has been one of the strongest pillars of the stock market since March. Within the sector, chipmakers have skyrocketed and established their firm position and are poised to see greater highs due to the growth in computing, 5G, and other disruptive technologies. Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), Qualcomm (QCOM), Broadcom (AVGO), and Applied Materials. (AMAT) are geared up for solid growth for the rest of the year and in 2021.
Nov 20, 2020 | 2:21pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Reasons Investors DON’T Care About Covid-19 Anymore

The S&P 500 (SPY) is making new all time highs even in the face of a massive surge in Covid-19 cases. This may not seem logical on the surface, however this article will spell it all out for you. And why you need to continue riding the bull market with a focus on a new group of stocks to lead the way. Read on for the full story...
Nov 18, 2020 | 2:29pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 "Strong Buy" Tech Stocks That Will Continue to Dominate in 2021

The technology sector has been one of the strongest pillars of the stock market since March. Within the sector, chipmakers have skyrocketed and established their firm position and are poised to see greater highs due to the growth in computing, 5G, and other disruptive technologies. Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), Qualcomm (QCOM), Broadcom (AVGO), and Applied Materials. (AMAT) are geared up for solid growth for the rest of the year and in 2021.
Nov 20, 2020 | 2:21pm

Read More Stories

More International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All IBM News