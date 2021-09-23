International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), in Armonk, New York, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Cloud & Cognitive Software; Global Business Services; Global Technology Services; Systems; and Global Financing. By way of comparison, Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) in Irvine, Calif., provides an end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. The company also offers a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

The large-scale analytics and intelligent automation services market has been generating robust growth over the past few years. The global big data market is projected to reach $234.6 billion by 2026, growing at a 10.2% CAGR. Furthermore, the big data market in the United States is expected to hit an estimated $50.1 billion this year. The industry’s robust growth prospects should drive IBM and AYX’s performance in the coming months.

IBM stock has gained 3.1% in price over the past six months, while AYX has shed 17.7% over this period. Also, IBM’s 7% gains year-to-date compare with AYX’s 42.6% slump. And in terms of their past year’s performance, IBM is the clear winner with 11.7% gains versus AYX’s 36.8% slump.

But which stock is a better buy now? Let’s find out.

Latest Development

On September 8, IBM unveiled its new IBM Power E1080 server, the first in a new family of servers explicitly designed for hybrid cloud environments. Given the accelerated adoption of hybrid cloud infrastructure across the IT space, this launch should be a hit in the market.

On July 30, AYX announced that the company became an Elite Technology Partner in Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Partner Network to accelerate analytics and data science automation for global organizations. “Our expanded partnership that includes Snowflake Partner Connect and Snowpark delivers exceptional ease-of-use for business users and citizen data scientists with a single integrated solution for high-performance analytics and machine learning,” said Nitin Brahmankar, vice president, ISV & global partner ecosystem, Alteryx.

Recent Financial Results

IBM’s total revenues increased 3.4% year-over-year to $18.75 billion in its fiscal second quarter, ended June 30. Its gross profit grew 3.5% from its year-ago value to $9.00 billion. Its non-GAAP income from continuing operations came in at $2.10 billion, reflecting a 7.9% increase year-over-year. The company’s non-GAAP EPS increased 6.9% year-over-year to $2.33.

AYX’s revenues increased 25% year-over-year to $120.07 million in its fiscal second quarter, ended June 30. Its gross profit grew 23.7% from its year-ago value to $107.14 million. AYX’s net loss increased 23.1% year-over-year to $43.44 million, while the company’s net loss per share rose 22.6% year-over-year to $0.65.

Past and Expected Financial Performance