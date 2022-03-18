2 Outperforming Edge Computing Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio

NYSE: IBM | International Business Machines Corporation News, Ratings, and Charts

IBM – The tech industry may be challenged by the forthcoming interest rate hikes this year. But, given the ongoing rapid digitization, the edge computing industry should keep growing. Therefore, we think it could be wise to add quality edge computing stocks International Business Machines (IBM) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to one’s portfolio now. These stocks have outperformed the S&P 500’s returns so far this year and could continue to do so in the near term. Let’s discuss.

Riddhima ChakrabortyBy Riddhima Chakraborty

Mar 18, 2022


In today’s complex data-driven world, many companies are adapting edge computing to stay competitive. With rising demand for AI, the Internet of Things, and 5G services, edge computing’s popularity is expected to grow. So, despite the expected challenges that will be posed by coming interest rate hikes, the edge computing industry should continue growing.

According to Grand View Research, the global edge computing market is anticipated to reach $61.14 billion by 2028, growing at a 38.4% CAGR. Therefore, fundamentally strong edge computing stocks should deliver solid returns in the long run.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) possess solid financials and have outperformed the S&P 500’s 7.4% decline year-to-date.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

IBM in Armonk, N.Y. provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software; Consulting; Infrastructure; and Financing. 

On Jan. 24, 2022, Arvind Krishna, IBM chairman and CEO, said, “Our fourth-quarter results give us confidence in our ability to deliver our objectives of sustained mid-single-digit revenue growth and strong free cash flow in 2022.”

IBM’s total revenue came in at $16.70 billion for the fourth quarter, ended Dec. 31, 2021, up 6.5% year-over-year. Its net income came in at $2.33 billion, up 72% year-over-year, while its EPS increased 70.2% year-over-year to $2.57.

IBM’s revenue is expected to grow at 5.9% year-over-year to $60.75 billion in 2022. And its EPS is also expected to grow 24.3% to $9.86 in 2022. It surpassed the consensus EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. The stock has declined 4.3% in price year-to-date to close yesterday’s trading session at $127.96.

IBM has an overall B rating, which equates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system.

In addition, it has a B grade for Value and Quality. IBM is ranked #16 of 77 stocks in the Technology – Services industry. Click here to see the additional POWR Ratings for IBM (Growth, Momentum, Stability, and Sentiment).

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)

HPE in Palo Alto, Calif., provides solutions that allow customers to seamlessly capture, analyze, and act upon data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia- Pacific, and Japan. It delivers unique, open, and intelligent technology solutions as a service.  

On March 1, 2022, Tarek Robbiati, HPE’s EVP and CFO, said, “We are off to a strong start delivering against our FY22 commitments with our third quarter in a row of more than 20% year-over-year order growth bolstering our confidence for sustained revenue growth.”

HPE’s net revenue increased 1.9% year-over-year to $6.96 billion for its fiscal 2022 first quarter, ended Jan. 31, 2022. Its net earnings came in at $513 million, up 130% year-over-year. Also, its EPS came in at $0.39, up 129.4% year-over-year.

Analysts expect HPE’s revenue to be $28.63 billion in its fiscal year 2022, representing a 3.1% year-over-year rise. The company’s EPS is expected to increase 11.8% per annum for the next five years. It surpassed the Street’s EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. The stock has gained 6% in price year-to-date to close yesterday’s trading session at $16.72.

HPE’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall B rating, which indicates a Buy in our proprietary rating system.

HPE has a B grade for Value and Sentiment. It is ranked #9 of 54 stocks in the Technology – Communication/Networking industry. Click here to see the additional POWR Rating for Momentum, Growth, Stability, and Quality for HPE.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

REVISED: 2022 Stock Market Outlook

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for 2022

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

IBM shares fell $0.14 (-0.11%) in premarket trading Friday. Year-to-date, IBM has declined -3.11%, versus a -7.14% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Riddhima Chakraborty


Riddhima is a financial journalist with a passion for analyzing financial instruments. With a master's degree in economics, she helps investors make informed investment decisions through her insightful commentaries. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
IBMGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
HPEGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

REVISED: 2022 Stock Market Outlook

Bulls and Bears alike need to take a step back and assess where things stand with the stock market (SPY). On the one hand high inflation, hawkish Fed and the Russia/Ukraine crisis are casting a dark cloud over the market. On the other hand, there is still many reasons to believe that this is just a temporary detour before the bull market gets back on track. To help explore these conflicting idea, 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister has put together a timely new presentation: “REVISED: 2022 Stock Market Outlook”. Read on for full details below plus link to see the presentation today...
Mar 17, 2022 | 6:22pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Dividend Stocks Down More Than 20% to Buy Now

The expected interest rate increase this week and worsening geo-political tensions globally will likely keep the stock market under pressure in the near term. Therefore, we think it could be wise to bet on high-quality dividend stocks SAP (SAP) and United Microelectronics (UMC) to ensure a steady portfolio income stream. These stocks are down more than 20% in price year-to-date but are well-positioned to rebound. So, read on.
Mar 15, 2022 | 10:17am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Riding the Stock Market See-Saw

If you enjoy the volatile nature of the current stock market (SPY), then I recommend you get your head examined. For the other 99.9% of you, these are unsettling times and it requires a clear outlook and disciplined approach to navigating these choppy waters. Hopefully this updated market outlook helps you accomplish just that. Get the full story below...
Mar 16, 2022 | 10:15am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Top Growth Stocks That are Smart Buys

The stock market was already experiencing severe volatility owing to the Fed’s upcoming interest rate hikes and multi-decade high inflation. The Russian invasion of Ukraine exacerbated the situation. However, as the economy continues its recovery, growth stocks could outperform the broader market. Thus, it could be wise to add growth stocks Elbit Systems (ESLT), Mueller Industries (MLI), and DLH Holdings (DLHC) to your portfolio.
Mar 15, 2022 | 12:05pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Riding the Stock Market See-Saw

If you enjoy the volatile nature of the current stock market (SPY), then I recommend you get your head examined. For the other 99.9% of you, these are unsettling times and it requires a clear outlook and disciplined approach to navigating these choppy waters. Hopefully this updated market outlook helps you accomplish just that. Get the full story below...
Mar 16, 2022 | 10:15am

Read More Stories

More International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All IBM News