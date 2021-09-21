With the advent of big data technology and large-volume-data generation, businesses and enterprises have become increasingly dependent on the IT services industry to optimize their business processes. Moreover, because the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated digital transformation, enterprises are increasing their IT spending significantly. According to the latest Gartner Worldwide IT spending forecast report, global IT spending is projected to total $4.4 trillion in 2022, rising 5.3% from 2021.

The global IT services market is expected to reach $1.12 trillion by 2026, registering an 8% CAGR. Furthermore, the growing popularity of cloud-based services and the necessity of automating business processes are expected to propel the demand for services offered by IT services companies.

Therefore, we think it could be wise to bet on quality IT services stocks International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Infosys Limited (INFY), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH), and CDW Corporation (CDW). They are expected to deliver substantial returns in the near term based on their consistent innovations, diverse product portfolios, and strong sales growth.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

IBM is a multinational information technology corporation that offers cloud computing, artificial intelligence, data analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), IT infrastructure, digital workspace, and cybersecurity. The Armonk, N.Y., company also provides hosting and consulting services in areas ranging from mainframe computers to nanotechnology. It operates in more than 171 countries.

This month, IBM launched its first IBM Cloud Multizone Region (MZR) in Spain, and partnered with a financial group in Spain, CaixaBank, to enhance its digital capabilities. IBM’s MZR will be able to scale hybrid cloud adoption to enable European clients to deploy critical workloads with a high level of security. This new introduction should help IBM increase its footprint to help foster business growth in Europe.

IBM’s total revenue for the second quarter, ended June 30, 2021, increased 3.4% year-over-year to $18.75 billion. The company’s gross profit grew 3.5% from the year-ago value to $9 billion. Also, its revenue under cloud and cognitive software rose 6.1% from the prior-year quarter to $6.1 billion. The company’s net income came in at $1.33 billion during this period.

Analysts expect IBM’s revenue to increase 2% year-over-year to $75.13 billion in its fiscal year 2021. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprising history; it surpassed the consensus EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters. In addition, its EPS is expected to increase 23.8% in the current year. The stock has gained 6.7% in price over the past nine months and 9.4% over the past year.

IBM’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall B rating, which equates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 distinct factors, each with its own weighting.

The stock has an A grade for Momentum, and a B for Value and Quality. We’ve also graded IBM for Sentiment, Stability, and Growth. Click here to access all of IBM’s ratings. IBM is ranked #7 of 46 stocks in the A-rated Technology – Hardware industry.

