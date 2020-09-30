Innovative Industrial Properties Makes Another Splash with New Acquisition

NYSE: IIPR | Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

IIPR – Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) announced a new acquisition last week from an affiliate of Parallel, the corporate parent to Surterra Wellness. Learn how this might affect the company’s outlook and growth potential.

By Aaron Missere
Sep 30, 2020

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

Last week Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)  announced an acquisition of a property in Lakeland, Florida. It was purchased from an affiliate of Parallel, one of the largest privately-held multi-state cannabis operators in the U.S. Parallel is the corporate parent to Surterra Wellness, a leading brand in the Florida market.

IIPR has been on an acquisition spree over the past two years adding property after property with no end in sight. As part of their long-term plan to capitalize on the growth of the medical cannabis market, IIPR partners with experienced medical-use cannabis operators and serves as a source of capital by acquiring and leasing back their real estate assets, as well as offering other creative real estate-based capital solutions.

The company paid approximately $19.6 million (excluding transaction costs) for the new Florida facility which consists of 65,000 square feet of industrial and greenhouse indoor cultivation and production space currently in operation.

Parallel expects to develop an additional approximately 155,000 square feet, resulting in a total of approximately 220,000 square feet of industrial and indoor cultivation space. IIPR has agreed to provide reimbursement of up to approximately $36.8 million, assuming full reimbursement, which would make IIPR’s total investment in the property $56.4 million.

Paul Smithers, President and Chief Executive Officer of IIPR stated, “We are pleased to expand our relationship with Beau and Parallel’s strong team of dedicated professionals with this newest long-term real estate partnership. With its footprint of 39 operating dispensaries in Florida, Parallel has established a presence of physical access for patients to the large majority of Florida residents.”

Beau Wrigley Jr., Chairman and CEO of Parallel added, “We are thrilled to team once again with IIP as our long-term real estate partner, as we continue to significantly enhance our production capacity and product diversity in Lakeland to meet the tremendous demand from Florida patients throughout the state. This transaction opens up additional significant capital for us to reinvest in our growth and commercial expansion across our five markets.”

As IIPR continues its expansion throughout the United States, they are further cementing themselves as the “go-to” company for real estate needs in the cannabis market. The company has also managed to pay out and grow its dividend substantially, rewarding shareholders who have stuck with them. I look forward to watching IIPR continue to execute on their long-term strategy and capitalize on the fast-growing medical cannabis market in the United States. 

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Do NOT Buy Stocks Before the Election!

7 “Safe-Haven” Dividend Stocks for Turbulent Times

Chart of the Day- See Christian Tharp’s Stocks Ready to Breakout

IIPR shares were trading at $124.11 per share on Wednesday afternoon, down $0.64 (-0.51%). Year-to-date, IIPR has gained 69.17%, versus a 5.36% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Aaron Missere


Aaron is an experienced investor who is also the CEO of Departures Capital. His primary focus is on the cannabis industry. He also hosts a weekly show on YouTube about marijuana stocks. Learn more about Aaron’s background, along with links to his most recent articles. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
IIPRGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!


Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Do NOT Buy Stocks Before the Election!

The 2 months coming into a Presidential election are traditionally rough for the stock market (SPY). The great uncertainty leads to a selloff that begets a rally after the election is finalized. But if the increase in write in ballots delays election results, then you can imagine how much more uncertainty there will be...and how much worse that is for the market.
Sep 30, 2020 | 12:01pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Should You Buy Palantir’s Direct Listing?

Palantir (PLTR) is a highly anticipated startup that creates software to help governments and businesses find insights out of large data sets. The stock shares some characteristics with recent big IPO winners like high growth, margins, and annual recurring revenue.
Sep 30, 2020 | 7:00am

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Election Stocks for a Biden Win and 2 for a Trump Win

The first presidential debate is tonight and while the debate itself isn't likely to move markets, we do need to start considering stocks that would benefit under each candidate. Here are two stocks that should benefit from a Biden win, Tesla (TSLA) and UnitedHealth (UNH), and two that should benefit from a Trump win, Northrop Grumman (NOC) and Exxon Mobil (XOM).
Sep 29, 2020 | 5:26pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Should You Buy the Asana Direct Listing?

Asana (ASAN) is going public with a direct listing. The company builds workplace collaboration tools that are growing in popularity. It has 2/3 of the Fortune 500 companies using its product, and it has a successful track record of monetizing users.
Sep 30, 2020 | 7:00am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Election Stocks for a Biden Win and 2 for a Trump Win

The first presidential debate is tonight and while the debate itself isn't likely to move markets, we do need to start considering stocks that would benefit under each candidate. Here are two stocks that should benefit from a Biden win, Tesla (TSLA) and UnitedHealth (UNH), and two that should benefit from a Trump win, Northrop Grumman (NOC) and Exxon Mobil (XOM).
Sep 29, 2020 | 5:26pm

Read More Stories

More Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All IIPR News