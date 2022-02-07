Imax Stock: Is Now a Good Time to Buy?

NYSE: IMAX | Imax Corporation News, Ratings, and Charts

IMAX – IMAX Corporation (IMAX) has benefited from the impressive “Spider-Man: No Way Home” debut that crushed box office estimates and has been a big assist for the company in its recovery from pandemic-driven losses. However, IMAX has yet to reverse its losses entirely. Also, with the current popularity of online streaming services, is IMAX an ideal bet now? Keep reading to learn our view.

Subhasree KarBy Subhasree Kar

Feb 7, 2022


Mississauga, Canada-based entertainment technology company IMAX Corporation (IMAX) offers cinematic solutions that comprise proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment worldwide. IMAX shares have slumped 5.4% in price over the past year and 2.9% year-to-date. The stock has declined 11.5% over the past month to close its last trading session at $17.32.

IMAX recently saw its best fourth quarter at the global box office since 2017, grossing $277 million, up 15% from 2019.  Its “Spider Man: No Way Home” led the way with $83.1 million at the box office, which crushed estimates in its debut. Furthermore, the company is gearing up for at least 10 releases among the 2022 movies filmed for IMAX or include IMAX-exclusive expanded aspect ratio. IMAX CEO Richard Gelfond does not expect COVID-19 disruptions to “cause a big negative for the year.”

However, increasing players in the streaming business are expected to weigh on the traditional movie industry, making it difficult for the traditional box office to rebound to its pre-pandemic level. Also, the hybrid environment has made it difficult for experts to compare streaming views to movie tickets to measure success. “We don’t have very much insight into streaming numbers and, even what we do see, it’s not remotely comparable. So, in terms of how these movies are profiting or not profiting, the water is very muddy right there,” according to Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at Box Office Pro.

Here is what could shape IMAX’s performance in the near term:

Poor Profitability

IMAX’s 39.41% and 8.05% respective gross profit and levered FCF margins are 23.7% and 27.1% lower than the industry 51.66% and 11.04% industry averages. Also, its EBIT and net income margin of negative 21.69% and 26.53%, respectively, are substantially lower than the 10.77% and 6.53% industry averages.

Moreover, IMAX’s ROE, ROA, and ROTC of negative 14.59%, 6.16%, and 3.76%, respectively, compare with the 9.36%, 3.00%, and 4.42% industry averages.

Significant Improvement in its Last Reported Quarter

IMAX’s total revenues increased 51.9% year-over-year to $56.60 million in its fiscal third quarter, ended Sept. 30, 2021. Its gross margin rose 617.9% from its year-ago value to $27.49 million. Its adjusted net loss attributable to common shareholders came in at $5.03 million, indicating an increase of 88.7% year-over-year, while its adjusted net loss per share improved 89.3% year-over-year to $0.08. Also, its adjusted EBITDA margin was 26.3%, compared to its negative 0.8% year-ago value. In addition, its free cash flow stood at a negative $7.29 million, down from its negative $12.93 million prior-year quarter value.

Bleak Past Performance

The company’s revenues have declined at a 19.7% CAGR of 19.7% over the past three years and 12.3% over the past five years. Also, its levered FCF has decreased at 41.8% CAGR over the past three years.

In addition, its trailing-12-month net income and EPS came in negative $53.67 million and $0.92 respectively. Its EBITDA stood at a negative $4.58 million, while its operating income came in at a negative $43.87 million. Furthermore, trailing-12-month net operating cash flow came in at a negative $11.78 million.

Consensus Rating and Price Target Indicate Potential Upside

The three Wall Street analysts who rated IMAX have rated it Buy. The 12-month median price target of $28.00 indicates a 61.7% potential upside. The price targets range from a low of $27.00 to a high of $30.00.

POWR Ratings Reflect Uncertain Prospects

IMAX has an overall C rating, which translates to Neutral in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

The stock has a grade of C for Momentum. This is justified because the stock is trading below its 50-day moving average.

IMAX has a D grade for Stability, which is in sync with its 1.56 beta.

Of the eight stocks in the Entertainment – Movies/Studios industry, IMAX is ranked #1.

Beyond what I have stated above, one can view IMAX’s grades for Quality, Growth, Value, and Sentiment here.

Bottom Line

IMAX is gradually rebounding from its pandemic-led losses. However, the popularity of OTT devices and services is here to stay. And although the company is diversifying into the streaming business with its ‘IMAX Enhanced,’ which is now available on streaming services, including Disney+, BRAVIA CORE, and more, its profit margins are low. So, I think it could be wise to wait for IMAX’s margins to improve before investing in the stock.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

2022 Stock Market Outlook

Top 10 Stocks for 2022

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks

IMAX shares were unchanged in premarket trading Monday. Year-to-date, IMAX has declined -2.91%, versus a -5.53% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Subhasree Kar


Subhasree’s keen interest in financial instruments led her to pursue a career as an investment analyst. After earning a Master’s degree in Economics, she gained knowledge of equity research and portfolio management at Finlatics. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
IMAXGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Steps to AVOID Dangerous Growth Stocks

Finding the right growth stocks to add to your portfolio is no easy task. But if you know how to find these hidden gems, they can become some of the most profitable stocks you will ever own. In today's commentary, I'll discuss what makes growth stocks so exciting and appealing, and how to avoid the all too common pitfalls of investing in these types of companies. Read on below to find out more...
Feb 4, 2022 | 9:56am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in February

Rising inflation and the Fed’s signal that it will raise interest rates multiple times this year fostered high market volatility last month. And although the major market indexes rose for the third consecutive trading session yesterday, many analysts expect the market to remain volatile this year. Given this backdrop, we think investors could sidestep market volatility to a degree by adding dividend aristocrats Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), The Coca-Cola Company (KO), Colgate-Palmolive (CL), and Emerson Electric (EMR) to their portfolios in February. Let’s discuss.
Feb 2, 2022 | 8:06am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is the Stock Market Correction Over?

January was brutal for investors as the stock market (SPY) endured the first real correction in nearly 2 years. Now with stocks bouncing back from bottom we have to wonder if it is truly safe yet. Meaning is the correction over? And what happens next for the stock market? 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister shares his views in the commentary below…
Feb 2, 2022 | 11:45am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Undervalued Chip Stocks to Grab in the Sell-Off

Stock futures have tumbled after a four-day equity market rally that followed the January sell-off. Nevertheless, the semiconductor industry has been propelled to new heights over the last year and is expected to continue growing, driven by strong demand. So, semiconductor chip stocks ASE Technology (ASX), Diodes (DIOD), Himax (HIMX), and ChipMOS (IMOS) look undervalued at their current prices considering their solid fundamentals. Thus, we think these stocks could be solid additions to one’s portfolio now. Read on for a closer examination of these names.
Feb 3, 2022 | 2:38pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is the Stock Market Correction Over?

January was brutal for investors as the stock market (SPY) endured the first real correction in nearly 2 years. Now with stocks bouncing back from bottom we have to wonder if it is truly safe yet. Meaning is the correction over? And what happens next for the stock market? 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister shares his views in the commentary below…
Feb 2, 2022 | 11:45am

Read More Stories

More Imax Corporation (IMAX) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All IMAX News