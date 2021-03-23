3 Stocks that Wall Street Thinks Will Double

: IMVT | Immunovant, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

IMVT – Wall Street is betting on the biotech industry. Many biopharma stocks are close to developing drugs for chronic and life-threatening ailments. With impressive clinical trial results and growth potential, we believe stocks such as Immunovant (IMVT), Zogenix (ZGNX), and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) might double in value in the near term. Let’s discuss.

Sweta VijayanBy Sweta Vijayan

Mar 23, 2021


Wall Street is placing huge bets on biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies following the largest global healthcare crisis in modern history. As one of the fast-growing segments in the healthcare industry, participating companies have the potential to multiply their returns because the demand for effective treatments for many chronic and rare diseases is on the rise.

The size of the global biotechnology market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.8% over the next eight years. With institutional investors and retail investors betting on this industry, the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) has gained 61% over the past year.

Against this backdrop, we believe Immunovant, Inc. (IMVT), Zogenix, Inc. (ZGNX), and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) are well-positioned to capitalize on this trend.

 Click here to checkout our Healthcare Sector Report for 2021

Immunovant, Inc. (IMVT)

Headquartered in New York IMVT is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company is developing IMVT-1401, which is a novel, fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor.  IMVT is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

In  February, IMVT announced a voluntary pause in its ongoing clinical trials for IMVT-1401 because  it became aware of a physiological signal consisting of elevated total cholesterol and LDL levels in IMVT-1401-treated patients in ASCEND GO-2, a Phase 2b trial in Thyroid Eye Disease (TED). In January, Rita Jain, M.D. was appointed as the company’s Chief Medical Officer.

The company’s research and development expenses increased significantly for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, coming in  at $21.09 million. However, this was due  primarily to an $8.90 million increase in contract manufacturing costs and $1.40 million and $0.90 million increases in costs related to clinical studies and clinical research, respectively, due to an expansion of clinical trials.

Analysts expect the company’s EPS to increase 13.2% for the current quarter ending March 31, 2021 and 16.2% in fiscal 2021. IMVT has gained 83.2% over the past year and closed yesterday’s trading session at $17.17.  Wall Street analysts expect the stock to hit $38.55 in the near term, which indicates a potential upside of 167%. Of 11 Wall Street analysts that have rated the stock, four rated it Strong Buy and six rated it Buy.

Zogenix, Inc. (ZGNX)

Founded in 2006, ZGNX is a pharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes central nervous system (CNS) therapies that address specific clinical needs for people living with orphan and other CNS disorders. Its primary area of therapeutic focus is epilepsy and related seizure disorders, and its lead products include ZX008, which is a low-dose fenfluramine for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, and Relday, a long-acting injectable formulation of risperidone used for the treatment of schizophrenia.

The company’s FINTEPLA oral solution became available in Germany in February. It is  used for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome in patients aged two years and older, and as an add-on therapy to existing anti-epileptic medications.  In December, ZGNX collaborated with Tevard Biosciences, a privately held biotechnology company that pioneers tRNA-based gene therapies, to identify and develop novel tRNA-based gene therapies for Dravet syndrome and other genetic epilepsies.

ZGNX’s total revenues increased 336.2% year-over-year to $8.50 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020. This can be attributed primarily to the company’s product sales of FINTEPLA, which  generated $8.07 million. Its collaboration revenue of $0.44 million was a result of its collaboration with Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. for FINTEPLA in Dravet syndrome and LGS in Japan.

Analysts expect ZGNX’s EPS to grow 10.8% in fiscal 2021 and at a rate of 8.8% per annum over the next five years. Also, its consensus revenue estimate of $17.54 million for the quarter ending June 30, 2021 represents a 1599.6% rise year-over-year.

ZGNX has gained 5.9% over the past year and closed yesterday’s trading session at $20.39. It is expected to hit $48.80 in the near term, which indicates a potential upside of 132.9%. Of 11 Wall Street analysts that have rated the stock, seven rated it a Strong Buy or Buy.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI)

SPPI is a leading biotechnology company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug products primarily in the hematology and oncology segment. It is mainly focused on developing ROLONTIS, which is being investigated for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia, and POZIOTINIB, which is a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations.

SPPI announced on March 16that the pre-approval inspection at the ROLONTIS manufacturing site has been scheduled in May 2021 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Also, the U.S. FDA granted Fast Track designation for poziotinib on March 11. It is used for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in previously treated patients with HER2 exon 20 mutations. On December  14, 2020 the company announced the appointment of Nora Brennan to its Board of Directors.

The company ended its e fiscal 2020 third quarter (ended September 30, 2020) with cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $198.30 million. SPPI made significant progress in its drug development programs during the quarter and strengthened its financial position.

Its EPS is expected to increase 17.1% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 and 19.4% for the quarter ending March 31. SPPI has gained more than 53% over the past year. It closed yesterday’s trading session at $3.44 and Wall Street analysts expect the stock to hit $10.40 in the near term, which indicates a potential upside of 196.3%. Also, of the six Wall Street analysts that have rated the stock, four rated it a Strong Buy or Buy.

Click here to checkout our Healthcare Sector Report for 2021

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

How to Ride the NEW Stock Bubble?

“MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stocks Chart Patterns

11 Top Stocks for March 2021

 

IMVT shares rose $0.21 (+1.29%) in after-hours trading Tuesday. Year-to-date, IMVT has declined -64.86%, versus a 4.18% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Sweta Vijayan


Sweta is an investment analyst and journalist with a special interest in finding market inefficiencies. She’s passionate about educating investors, so that they may find success in the stock market. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
IMVTGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
ZGNXGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
SPPIGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Ride the NEW Stock Bubble?

Let me prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that we are in the midst of a stock market bubble. Even better, let me explain why stocks (SPY) will rise for another 12-24 months so you can ride it higher and then parachute out at the peak. And just for good measure I will share my top 10 stocks for today’s market. Read on below for more...
Mar 18, 2021 | 5:17pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Healthcare Sector in 2021: The Complete Investors Guide

The healthcare sector is the third largest in the US and as of October 2020, it was valued at $6.7 trillion. Over the past 10 years, the Healthcare Sector has outperformed the S&P 500 by 27% and continued gains are expected in the coming decade. To take advantage of this consider adding Cigna Corp. (CI), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA), Amgen Inc. (AMGN), and Medtronic (MDT) to your portfolio.
Mar 18, 2021 | 6:22pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Why is GM the Stock of the Week?

GM is significantly cheaper than the market, yet growing faster. This opportunity is not going to linger long especially once investors start understanding that it’s going to be a major player in EVs and autonomous driving. Maybe it will never have a 150+ PE like Tesla. However, even a 20 multiple would have the stock doubling in the year ahead. Read on for more details as to why GM is our Stock of the Week...
Mar 22, 2021 | 4:12pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Must-Own Undervalued Growth Stocks

While the growth stocks that skyrocketed over the past year have been experiencing a sell-off lately, there are a new set of stocks in the class that are poised to grow significantly with an economic recovery. While technology-sector growth stocks have yet to trade at reasonable valuations, there are “post-pandemic” growth names that are now significantly undervalued. PulteGroup (PHM), Tupperware Brands (TUP), and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) are three examples of such. We think they could see significant growth in the coming months. Let’s take a closer look at them.
Mar 18, 2021 | 1:58pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Why is GM the Stock of the Week?

GM is significantly cheaper than the market, yet growing faster. This opportunity is not going to linger long especially once investors start understanding that it’s going to be a major player in EVs and autonomous driving. Maybe it will never have a 150+ PE like Tesla. However, even a 20 multiple would have the stock doubling in the year ahead. Read on for more details as to why GM is our Stock of the Week...
Mar 22, 2021 | 4:12pm

Read More Stories

More Immunovant, Inc. (IMVT) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All IMVT News