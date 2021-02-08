Is Incyte a Good Biotech Stock to Add to Your Portfolio?

NASDAQ: INCY | Incyte Corporation News, Ratings, and Charts

INCY – Though Incyte (INCY) is not directly involved in developing a vaccine for COVID-19, two drugs from its existing product pipeline have shown promise in the treatment of the disease. With rising cases of coronavirus worldwide, the company’s revenue and earnings are expected to rise. Currently trading at a discount to its peers, we think INCY should be a valuable addition to your portfolio. Let’s look closer at why.

Aditi GangulyBy Aditi Ganguly

Feb 8, 2021


Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

Wilmington, Delaware-based biotech company Incyte Corporation’s (INCY) drug baricitinib, which is used for treating arthritis, has shown promise in COVID-19 related treatment, helping the  stock to gain 6.6% over the past three months. The company was founded in 1991.

The company’s dedication to developing its primary product pipeline for cancer and the treatment of rare diseases has allowed the stock to gain 18.7% over the past year. Over the past month, the stock gained 5.1% on reports citing the success of its ruxolitinib in the treatment of COVID-19 associated cytokine storm.

Here is what we think could shape the performance of INCY in the near term:

Effectiveness of INCY Drugs for COVID-19

On November 19 last year, the U.S. FDA gave emergency use authorization for baricitinib to be used for treating COVID-19 patients, along with remdesivir. Adaptive COVID-19 treatment trial (ACTT-2) results have shown that these two drugs in used in proportion reduce the median recovery time of COVID patients. We expect INCY to witness a rise in its sales based on this this authorization, given the U.S.’ high coronavirus infection rate.

And because a cytokine storm has emerged as a major side effect of coronavirus, INCY’s ruxolitinib sales should also rise significantly in the upcoming months.

Reasonable Valuation

In terms of forward price/sales, INCY is currently trading at 7.80x, 18% lower than the industry average of 9.51x. The stock’s forward EV/sales ratio of 7.14x is 17.6% lower than the industry average of 8.67x.

Impressive Historical and Expected Financials

INCY’s revenues have increased at a CAGR of 20.1% over the past three years. Its total assets rose at a CAGR of 11.7% over the past three years, while its tangible book value grew at a CAGR of 14.8% over this period. Its third quarter (ended September 30, 2020), revenues increased 12.5% year-over-year.

Analysts expect the company to maintain its growth trajectory in the near future. A consensus EPS estimate of $0.68 for the quarter ending March 31, 2021 represents  a 123.8% improvement year-over-year. Its EPS is expected to rise 652.4% in the current year, and at a rate of 20.9% per annum over the next five years. Analysts expect INCY’s revenues to rise 12.1% in the current quarter, and 17.7% in fiscal 2021.

Analyst Price Target and Ratings Reflect Potential Upside

Currently trading at $90.24, analysts expect INCY to hit $105.69 in the near term, representing  a potential upside of 16.2%. The stock has an average broker rating of 1.6, indicating favorable analyst sentiment.

Favorable POWR Ratings

INCY has an overall rating of B, which equates to Buy in our POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system evaluates each stock on a total of eight  different categories. INCY has a grade of B for Value, which is justified given its relative undervaluation. The stock has a grade of B for Quality. This is consistent with its trailing 12-month gross profit margin of 7.17% versus the industry average of 55.91%.

To check additional INCY POWR Ratings for Growth, Sentiment, Stability and Momentum, click here.

In the 478-stock Biotech industry, INCY is currently ranked #21. There are several other stocks in this industry with an overall grade of A or B. Click here to see them.

Bottom Line

INCY is expected to grow significantly in the near term because its product pipeline involves COVID-19 treatments. Surging cases and new strains of the virus emerging around  the world and INCY’s fundamental strength should drive the stock higher in the upcoming months.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

“MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

February Stock Outlook & Trading Plan

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market

5 WINNING Stocks Chart Patterns

INCY shares were unchanged in after-hours trading Monday. Year-to-date, INCY has gained 7.63%, versus a 4.45% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Aditi Ganguly


Aditi is an experienced content developer and financial writer who is passionate about helping investors understand the do’s and don'ts of investing. She has a keen interest in the stock market and has a fundamental approach when analyzing equities. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
INCYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!


Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Rev Up Your Portfolio with RPM International

RPM International (RPM) is a turnaround stock that is offering an opportunity for serious earnings growth. Then as investors become more aware of the upside potential it should lead to multiple expansion. The combination of these things makes RPM a compelling Buy at this time. Read on below for the full story...
Feb 8, 2021 | 4:00pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Undervalued Growth Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio

While the technology-driven market rally last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic drove the valuations of most growth stocks to lofty levels, there are still some stocks that possess solid growth attributes and are relatively undervalued. McKesson (MCK), AGCO (AGCO), BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ), and Netgear (NTGR) are cases in point. We think these four undervalued stocks could deliver solid returns based on their revenue and earnings growth. Let’s discuss.
Feb 5, 2021 | 11:24am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Procter & Gamble vs. General Mills: Which Value Stock is a Better Buy?

Rising consumer spending and a mass COVID-19 vaccination drive are boosting investor optimism about a solid economic recovery this year. Consequently, investors are shifting focus away from pricey growth stocks to quality bargains like Procter & Gamble (PG) and General Mills (GIS). Both stocks have been able to stay afloat amid the pandemic despite unprecedented changes in consumer behavior and periodic supply chain disruptions. But which of these stocks is a better value pick now? Let’s find out.
Feb 5, 2021 | 5:06pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Steer Clear of These 2 Popular Electric Vehicle Stocks

Much effusive talk of an automotive industry transition from gasoline powered vehicles to electric ones has sent virtually all electric vehicle (EV) stocks on a giddy ascent. Investors are buying their shares based on broad market optimism rather than on specific company fundamentals. While NIO (NIO) and Workhorse Group (WKHS) have witnessed significant price gains over the past year, we believe they lack the fundamental strength to justify their inflated prices. Thus, these stocks are best avoided for now amid surging market volatility.
Feb 5, 2021 | 5:38pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Procter & Gamble vs. General Mills: Which Value Stock is a Better Buy?

Rising consumer spending and a mass COVID-19 vaccination drive are boosting investor optimism about a solid economic recovery this year. Consequently, investors are shifting focus away from pricey growth stocks to quality bargains like Procter & Gamble (PG) and General Mills (GIS). Both stocks have been able to stay afloat amid the pandemic despite unprecedented changes in consumer behavior and periodic supply chain disruptions. But which of these stocks is a better value pick now? Let’s find out.
Feb 5, 2021 | 5:06pm

Read More Stories

More Incyte Corporation (INCY) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All INCY News