INFU – Market conditions are changing. Concerns about recession are now more paramount than inflation. A winner of this changing dynamic is healthcare and biotech stocks. In today’s article, I want to talk about InfuSystem Holdings (INFU) which has these exact characteristics. .

Jaimini DesaiBy Jaimini Desai

Jul 5, 2022


2022 has been a year for the bears with the S&P 500 down more than 20% YTD. However, there is one interesting change under the surface. 

After more than a year of rates rising, we are starting to finally see some weakness in longer-term rates as the market’s expectations for inflation ease, while the risk of recession is rising. In fact, some analysts believe the Fed may be forced to start cutting rates as soon as Q1 of 2023. 

The dynamic of rising recession risk and moderating inflation means that investors should avoid cyclical stocks. Instead, this is the environment when quality growth stocks outperform. Among this group, healthcare and pharmaceutical stocks look particularly attractive as these companies’ earnings and operations are well-insulated from economic or monetary shocks. 

In this sector, investors should look at companies with attractive valuations and improvements in operations that investors may have overlooked during the first half of the year. In today’s article, I want to talk about InfuSystem Holdings (INFU) which has these exact characteristics. 

Company Background

INFU is a provider of infusion pumps, and services to hospitals, doctors, and healthcare providers. Some of its services include Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Services.

Recently, the company signed a major contract with GE Healthcare for infusion pumps, becoming its most favored vendor. The deal is expected to contribute between $10 million and $12 million in 2023. Following the deal’s signing, analysts increased 2023 EPS forecast to $0.38 from $0.29 previously.

Value

INFU is a turnaround play, so the normal method of looking at valuations doesn’t apply. From its high last year, the stock price declined by more than 50% before modestly bouncing.

The company also has a $20 million buyback program with about $15 million. This is pretty meaningful given the company’s total market cap of $183 million.

However, the biggest determinant will be whether earnings will bounce back and exceed 2020 level. Currently, analysts are forecasting $0.44 in EPS for the next 12 months, giving it a forward P/E of 21.7. 

Catalysts

As mentioned in the intro, one catalyst for INFU is the change in market conditions which should lead to more inflows for the healthcare sector.

For INFU, the GE Healthcare deal is an obvious needle-mover, and it should have an opportunity to add product sales beyond just infusion pumps. Another potential tailwind for the company is increased earnings from its pain management division. 

One reason for its poor performance in 2021 was the company spent heavily to bolster its sales team. In the coming quarter, we will find out whether this was a good investment. However, management seems confident as they see Pain & Wound Care contributing $20 million in revenue in 2023.

POWR Ratings

The POWR Ratings are also bullish on INFU as it is rated a B which translates to a Buy. B-rated stocks have an average annual performance of 19.7% which compares favorably to the S&P 500’s annual performance of 7.3%.

What To Do Next?

INFU shares were unchanged in after-hours trading Friday. Year-to-date, INFU has declined -43.22%, versus a -19.14% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Jaimini Desai


Jaimini Desai has been a financial writer and reporter for nearly a decade. His goal is to help readers identify risks and opportunities in the markets. He is the Chief Growth Strategist for StockNews.com and the editor of the POWR Growth and POWR Stocks Under $10 newsletters. Learn more about Jaimini’s background, along with links to his most recent articles. More...


Recession is Here...Watch Out Below!

More and more it looks like recession is here. This includes a dramatic decline for ISM Manufacturing discovered this morning. As you likely know, most economist call manufacturing the "canary in the coal mine" for the US economy as it often shows weakness before other areas. In fact, GDP Now from the Atlanta Fed reads it loud and clear with a negative revision for the US economy down to -2.1% for Q2. Ouch! We are going to discuss these new economic facts...what it means for the stock market outlook...and an interesting view on why the S&P 500 (SPY) does not decline in orderly fashion. All that and more is coming your way in this week's commentary…
Jul 2, 2022 | 10:39am
4 Ideal Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in July

While sluggish consumer spending data led to the stock market ending the last trading session of June in the red, a moderate inflation forecast is nurturing hopes over the economy to avoid a recession. Therefore, investors might consider buying quality stocks ARC Document Solutions (ARC), Core Molding Technologies (CMT), DLH Holdings (DLHC), and Friedman Industries (FRD) at their current low price levels to benefit from their big rebounds. Read more…
Jul 1, 2022 | 3:49pm
Stocks to Fall MUCH FURTHER this Bear Market Cycle

Spoiler alert...the bear market is not over. Unfortunately history shows that the S&P 500 (SPY) has much further to fall to squeeze out excess valuation. That is just a natural part of the bear market process that is properly explained in this timely market commentary. More importantly, this commentary provides a strategy on how to profit in the days and weeks ahead as the market finds its way to bottom. Read on below for more...
Jun 29, 2022 | 6:12am
Wall Street Analysts Predict More Than 160% Upside in These Stocks

The high global inflation and hawkish federal reserve are leading to heightened volatility in the market. However, despite the market uncertainties, Wall Street analysts see a more than 160% upside potential in IonQ (IONQ) and Rigetti Computing (RGTI). Thus, these stocks could be ideal additions to your watchlist. Keep reading…
Jul 1, 2022 | 12:56pm
Stocks to Fall MUCH FURTHER this Bear Market Cycle

Spoiler alert...the bear market is not over. Unfortunately history shows that the S&P 500 (SPY) has much further to fall to squeeze out excess valuation. That is just a natural part of the bear market process that is properly explained in this timely market commentary. More importantly, this commentary provides a strategy on how to profit in the days and weeks ahead as the market finds its way to bottom. Read on below for more...
Jun 29, 2022 | 6:12am

