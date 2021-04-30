Forget Dogecoin, Buy These 3 Tech Stocks Instead

NASDAQ: INTC | Intel Corporation News, Ratings, and Charts

INTC – Despite its history as a cryptocurrency that started as a meme and was built with the intention of mocking the concept of Bitcoin, Dogecoin has gained fame recently. However, its wild rally has raised the specter of a price bubble and filled investors with apprehension. As such, we think Dogecoin should be treated as a digital currency that lacks the differentiation and utility to be meaningful. Instead, we point to technology stocks Intel (INTC), HP (HPQ), and Fujitsu (FJTSY) that have the potential to outperform the market even in the post-pandemic world, and as such deserve far more attention. Let’s discuss.

Samiksha AgarwalBy Samiksha Agarwal

Apr 30, 2021


The meme-inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin has attracted attention in the past couple of weeks. Although it caught the attention of investors for its crypto-craze-driven rally, its advance is probably not sustainable because of its deficiencies as a real-world digital currency. Even if cryptocurrencies in general eventually become mainstream, Dogecoin  may not become widely accepted due its high volatility and limited market presence.

Putting the hype to one side, a much better and safer option for investors now is in technology stocks. They are buoyed by  increasing demand for next-generation technologies. The tech industry enjoys favorable investor sentiment, as evidenced by Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF’s (XLK) 54.3% returns over the past year, compared to SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s (SPY) 43.3% gains over this period. Surging demand for electronic devices, coupled with the need for good connectivity and performance, has further accelerated the technology industry’s growth. The global market for big data technology is expected to grow at a 14% CAGR of 14% over the next six years to reach $116.07 billion in 2027.

Intel Corporation (INTC), HP Inc. ((HPQ) and Fujitsu Limited (FJTSY) are much less volatile than to Dogecoin and hold solid upside potential. So, we think it could be wise to bet on these stocks now.

Intel Corporation (INTC)

INTC is a manufacturer and seller of essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. It operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. The company also has a strategic partnership with MILA to develop and apply advances in artificial intelligence (AI) methods for enhancing medical research.

This month, INTC teamed with Samsung on the new Galaxy Book Pro series to deliver innovative and advanced experiences across connectivity and performance. Together, the companies  have co-engineered a new family of PCs that meets all the verified standards the Evo platform promises, such as industry-leading responsiveness, instant wake, and long battery life. The collaboration should solidify INTC’s position in the market and boost its revenues.

Also, this month Intel Threat Detection Technology collaborated with Microsoft, Inc. (MSFT) on  integrating Microsoft Defender for Endpoint with INTC’s silicon-based threat detection. The partnership should help further accelerate endpoint detection and response against crypto jacking malware without compromising user experience.

INTC’s CCG business revenue increased 8% year-over-year to $10.6 billion in the first quarter, ended March 27, 2021. Its Mobileye segment’s revenue grew 48% from its  year-ago value to $377 million, while its IOTG segment’s revenue rose 4% year-over-year to $914 million. The company reported $3.36 billion in  net income for this period.

The company’s EPS is expected to grow at the rate of 5.4% over the next five years. Also,  INTC beat the Street’s EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. The stock has gained 17% year-to-date.

INTC’s POWR Ratings reflect this promising outlook. The company has an overall B rating, which translates to Buy in our proprietary ratings system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

INTC is rated an A in Value, and a B in Quality. Within the B-rated Semiconductor & Wireless Chip industry, it is ranked #12 of 97 stocks.

To see additional POWR Ratings for Growth, Momentum, Sentiment, and Stability for INTC, Click here.

Click here to checkout our Semiconductor Industry Report for 2021

HP Inc. (HPQ)

Formerly known as Hewlett-Packard Company, HPQ provides personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Personal Systems, Printing, and Corporate Investments.

This month, HPQ announced the expansion of HP+, which it claims is  the smartest printing system designed for consumers and small businesses. With high demand for printing with  millions of people working and learning from home, HP+ is modernizing today’s printing experience with unique solutions.

Also this month, HPQ was awarded seven Green Good Design Awards across its  sustainable PC portfolio for responsible design and manufacturing. Its unique approach to design enables the use of more sustainable and recycled materials. This should help the company gain its customers’ trust that it is seeking to make a positive contribution to a sustainable  world.

In the first quarter ended January 31, HPQ’s net revenue  increased 7% year-over-year to $15.65 billion, while its non-GAAP net earnings increased 24% from its year-ago value to $1.19 billion. The company’s EPS increased 41.5% year-over-year to $0.92.

Analysts expect HPQ’ revenue for the quarter ending April 30, to be $14.94 billion, representing 15.6% year-over-year growth. The company’s EPS is likely to increase 72.5% year-over-year in the current quarter. HPQ’s stock has gained 113.1% over the past year.

It is no surprise that HPQ has an overall A rating, which translates to Strong Buy in our proprietary ratings system. It also has an A grade for Value, and a B grade for Momentum, and Quality. In the B-rated Technology – Hardware industry, it is ranked #4 of 49 stocks.

In total, we rate HPQ on eight different levels. Beyond what we’ve stated above, we have also given HPQ grades for Growth, Sentiment, and Stability. Get all the HPQ ratings here.

Fujitsu Limited (FJTSY)

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, FJTSY is an information and communication technology (ICT) company that operates internationally. The company operates through Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions segments. It also has a strategic partnership with NetApp to enhance data management infrastructure.

This month, FJTSY announced a  strategic business alliance with NTT Corporation for the  “Realization of a Sustainable Digital Society”. The companies will  leverage their respective strengths to deliver innovation that contributes to meeting and resolving  societal and environmental challenges. The partnership should help FJTSY  deliver  new value to its customers and shareholders.

During the full-year ended March 31, 2021, FJTSY’s operating profit increased 25.9% year-over-year to ¥266.3 billion. Its profit for the year rose 26.7% from its  year-ago value to ¥202.7 billion, while its  total comprehensive income increased 62.7% year-over-year to ¥277.09 billion.

FJTSY is expected to generate  $34.44 billion in revenue for the fiscal period ending March 31, 2022, representing an 89.8% year-over-year growth. Over the past year, FJTSY’s stock has gained 50.3%.

FJTSY’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall B rating, which equates to Buy in our POWR Ratings system. FJTSY has an A grade for Value, and a B grade for Momentum, Stability, and Quality. Among the 76 stocks in the Technology – Services industry, it is ranked #10.

Click here to see the additional POWR Ratings for FJTSY (Growth and Sentiment).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Top 10 Growth Stocks

How to Ride the NEW Stock Bubble?

5 WINNING Stocks Chart Patterns

9 "Must Own" Stocks for 2021

INTC shares were trading at $57.95 per share on Friday morning, down $0.33 (-0.57%). Year-to-date, INTC has gained 17.72%, versus a 11.93% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Samiksha Agarwal


Samiksha Agarwalhas always had a keen interest in financial markets. This has led her to a career as a financial journalist. Through her extensive knowledge of fundamental analysis, her goal is to help investors identify untapped investment opportunities in the stock market. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
INTCGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
HPQGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
FJTSYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Trading Plan for Growth Investors

There are increasing signs that the stock market's (SPY) rotation is nearing an end. Over the last couple of weeks, we are starting to see quality growth and small caps start to perk up. Underlying economic data and earnings continue to come in strong. As yesterday’s FOMC meeting confirmed, the Fed is keeping the punch bowl full with no intention of stopping the party anytime soon. What does it mean? Read on below to find out why…
Apr 29, 2021 | 12:48pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Pharmaceutical Stocks Cathie Wood Loves

The booming pharmaceutical industry is showing no signs of slowing down. As the COVID-19 pandemic shows increasing signs of retreat in developed countries, major pharmaceutical companies are now turning their attention to the development of drugs for the treatment of other serious diseases. Cathie Wood is betting on DNA sequencing as the next big thing in the healthcare industry and has substantial investments in Novartis AG (NVS) and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY). So, let’s look closer at these names.
Apr 29, 2021 | 4:37pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Top Ranked Growth Stocks That are Compelling Buys

The much covered cyclical rotation appears to be losing steam as growth growth are back in favor. With most places already opening up, the pent-up demand from last year is dissipating. That's why David Cohne recommends growth stocks such as Corning (GLW), Whirlpool (WHR), and Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX).
Apr 29, 2021 | 7:41pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 WallStreetBets Healthcare Stocks to Avoid

The share prices of companies in in the healthcare sector have skyrocketed over the past year due to the heightened need for their products and services. However, some stocks were able to achieve price highs due solely to a short squeeze triggered by Reddit’s WallStreetBets (WSB) forum. For example, despite possessing weak financials, Clover Health (CLOV) and COMPASS Pathways (CMPS) witnessed solid gains thanks to the actions of WBS. Both stocks have lost some value lately, and we think that they do not have the potential to rebound. So, they are best avoided now.
Apr 29, 2021 | 3:51pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Top Ranked Growth Stocks That are Compelling Buys

The much covered cyclical rotation appears to be losing steam as growth growth are back in favor. With most places already opening up, the pent-up demand from last year is dissipating. That's why David Cohne recommends growth stocks such as Corning (GLW), Whirlpool (WHR), and Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX).
Apr 29, 2021 | 7:41pm

Read More Stories

More Intel Corporation (INTC) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All INTC News