The stock market is partying like it’s 1999, except that the economic fundamentals look more like 2009.

(Source: NY, Dallas Fed/Harvard University)

The New York Fed estimates that the economy is contracting close to 40% right now, on an annualized basis, in line with similar estimates from JPMorgan, UCLA, and the St. Louis Fed.





(Source: Ycharts)

Is the S&P 500’s impressive rally (one of the fastest in history) insane? Is this a classic bear market rally (a dead cat bounce)? Or one of the classic “face-ripping” rallies that signal the start of every new bull market? That ultimately comes down to whether or not we actually achieve the rapid reopening the market is hoping for and already pricing in.

The Good News About The Quest to Reopen America’s Economy

The best dynamic model we have, from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics & Evaluation, or IHME, says that the White House’s goal of achieving phase 3 restarts in “virtually all states” by the end of August is indeed feasible.

State Estimated Potential Phase 1 Restart Previous Estimated Restart Date Difference (days) Hawaii 5/6/2020 5/4/2020 2 Montana 5/6/2020 5/4/2020 2 Alaska 5/7/2020 5/11/2020 -4 West Virginia 5/8/2020 5/4/2020 4 Vermont 5/10/2020 5/4/2020 6 North Carolina 5/11/2020 5/11/2020 0 Maine 5/13/2020 5/18/2020 -5 Ohio 5/14/2020 5/18/2020 -4 Idaho 5/16/2020 5/11/2020 5 New Hampshire 5/16/2020 5/11/2020 5 California 5/18/2020 5/18/2020 0 Alabama 5/19/2020 5/18/2020 1 Deleware 5/19/2020 5/18/2020 1 Illinois 5/19/2020 5/25/2020 -6 Michigan 5/20/2020 5/18/2020 2 Nevada 5/20/2020 5/18/2020 2 Tennessee 5/20/2020 5/25/2020 -5 Indiana 5/21/2020 5/25/2020 -4 Wisconsin 5/21/2020 5/18/2020 3 Louisiana 5/23/2020 5/18/2020 5 New Mexico 5/24/2020 5/18/2020 6 Wyoming 5/25/2020 5/25/2020 0 Colorado 5/26/2020 5/25/2020 1 New Jersey 5/27/2020 6/1/2020 -5 New York 5/27/2020 6/1/2020 -5 Oregon 5/27/2020 5/25/2020 2 Pennsylvania 5/27/2020 6/1/2020 -5 Washington 5/28/2020 5/18/2020 10 Mississippi 5/29/2020 6/1/2020 -3 Minnesota 5/31/2020 5/25/2020 6 Maryland 6/4/2020 6/8/2020 -4 Virginia 6/4/2020 6/8/2020 -4 Washington DC 6/4/2020 6/8/2020 -4 Texas 6/8/2020 6/1/2020 7 Connecticut 6/9/2020 6/1/2020 8 Massachusetts 6/10/2020 6/8/2020 2 Missouri 6/10/2020 6/1/2020 9 Rhode Island 6/10/2020 6/8/2020 2 Florida 6/14/2020 6/1/2020 13 Kentucky 6/14/2020 6/8/2020 6 Oklahoma 6/17/2020 6/15/2020 2 South Carolina 6/18/2020 6/1/2020 17 Kansas 6/21/2020 6/1/2020 20 Arkansas 6/22/2020 6/22/2020 0 Georgia 6/22/2020 6/15/2020 7 Utah 6/23/2020 6/15/2020 8 Arizona 6/26/2020 6/8/2020 18 Iowa 6/26/2020 6/29/2020 -3 South Dakota 6/27/2020 6/22/2020 5 Nebraska 7/3/2020 6/29/2020 4 North Dakota 7/19/2020 6/29/2020 20 Average 5.6

(Sources: IHME, Dividend Kings COVID-19 Forecasting Tool)

However, just because the IHME model estimates that it’s safe to begin phase 1 by a certain date, doesn’t mean states will listen.

New York is going early-ish, with upstate restart on May 15th (NYC is waiting for later)

Georgia already started phase one on April 24th, over a month earlier than theIHME estimates is safe

Utah is planning on May 1st phase one, also jumping the gun

Hawaii, one of the earliest states IHME says could restart, has extended the lockdown until May 31st, weeks after IHME thinks it will be safe

In other words, the estimated dates you see are merely the current estimates (they change each week as data comes in) of when states might reasonably consider phase one.

When they actually do is a complex function of politics, and how brave/conservative individual governors want to be.

The Bad News About Restarting Our Economy

What do Americans think of lockdowns that have cost 26 million jobs in just the past five weeks?

While the media likes to hype protests actually Americans overwhelmingly favor social distancing and even lockdowns.





(Source: Civis)

Red state or blue, it doesn’t matter. Americans are behind our state leaders in fighting to contain this virus, at least for now. 65% of Americans according to a recent survey expect lockdowns to last another two months. 87% are concerned about the effects on the economy, though 71% are more worried about starting phase one too early than too late.

That’s actually the right thing to worry about because take a look at what Georgia and Utah have already done or are planning to do.





(Source: IHME)

Neither state is projected to have peaked yet, and the data backs that up.





(Source: Ycharts)

Imagine what would happen to the citizens of a state (not to mention the stock market) if Georgia and Utah were to see a spike in cases from starting phase one too early as they appear to be doing? Think lockdowns are bad? Imagine the despair people might feel at nuking the economy and then the virus roaring back, worse than ever? What if states like GA and UT have to lock down again? What if other states, who will be watching GA and UT very closely in the coming weeks decide to postpone phase one by another week or two or longer? GA and UT are small states, CA, OH, and NY are not (they make up about 31% of the US economy).

(Source: World of Meters)

Singapore was one of the most aggressive countries in testing early, and contact tracing, which is why it never locked down. Through early April it looked like Singapore could contain COVID-19 without harsh social distancing measures. Then the second wave struck and cases soared by about 500% in a month. Does that mean we’re screwed? Will April prove to be the month of hope and May the month of despair and crashing stocks?





(Source: World Of Meters)

Not necessarily, because every country/state is different. Testing capacity and how public health officials deal with spikes in cases could make all the difference (luck will also be a factor).

(Source: Ycharts)

Experts estimate the US needs at least 300K to 500K daily testing capacity to begin a phase one restart in all states. We’re nearly to that minimum threshold now and hopefully will firmly surpass it this week. That doesn’t guarantee the success of course. The reason so many experts (including Anthony Fauci) are worried about a second wave is the seasonality of respiratory viruses.

low humidity during winter/fall months dries out water droplets and allows virus particles to be suspended in the air longer

warmer/humid months = virus particles are trapped in bigger droplets that can travel shorter distances

Studies also indicate that UV light (such as from sunlight) kills COVID-19 in about two minutes. Thus spring/summer is our ally in this fight against the virus, though fall/winter are potentially the enemies.

We have until Fall to ramp up medical & testing capacity to be prepared for a potential second wave. If one happens (it might not SARs never came back once social distancing had defeated it) here is likely why. Antibody surveys from LA country and New York state estimate

about 5% of LA residents have gotten the virus so far (28 to 55X the official case count)

about 14% of NY state residents have been infected (21% in NYC) about 10X the official case count (in the hardest-hit state)

60% to 80% infection rates are what’s needed for herd immunity, which prevents the need for lockdowns.

The fact that this virus was brand new (no one was immune), about twice as infectious as the flu, and 14 times (latest studies) as deadly, is why 3.8 billion people are locked down around the world right now (and about 5.2 billion have locked down at some point). The vaccine (actually over 20 of them) that drug makers are racing to create is the only way we can achieve global herd immunity without 60% to 80% of us becoming infected (and about 1% of the world’s population or 80 million people dying). The good news is that thanks to SARs and MERs, epidemiologists had a head start in making a coronavirus vaccine.

The reason coronaviruses have that name is that they have a surface protein (the spikes on their surface) that looks like a crown. Since 2003 health experts have been researching how to make RNA vaccines (faster to develop than DNA vaccines) targeting this protein. JNJ estimates that by early 2021 it might have final approval for a vaccine. Sanofi thinks it might get approval by the end of 2020.

Of course, we’d need close to seven or eight billion vaccines, and no single drugmaker has the ability to make that many. Even working together, the time needed to ramp up logistical and distribution capacity could be longer than most people realize. According to “Projecting the transmission dynamics of SARS-CoV-2 through the post-pandemic period” by Kissler et Al (published in Science in April) a vaccine may not be fully distributable until mid-2022.

These are the facts, both good and bad that everyone, including investors enjoying this rally, needs to understand.

ultimate victory is very likely

the timing and path on the road to victory is most certainly not

Make sure that you are emotionally, and financially prepared for “World War C” to rage on, not just for the rest of this year, but potentially well into 2021 or even the first half of 2022.

