Concerns over the 40-year high inflation and hawkish federal reserve have pushed the benchmark indices into the bear market territory. Bearish sentiment is still widespread, and the market is likely to continue to feel the pressure in the near term as well.

“The overwhelming mentality remains gloomy, with most people just trying to avoid bear-market rallies, convinced the SPX has several hundred points of further downside over the coming months,” wrote Adam Crisafulli of Vital Knowledge.

However, certain financially robust stocks possess solid upside potential and might perform well in the long run. And staying invested is important, or one can miss out on long-term returns.

Despite the market downturns, Wall Street analysts believe IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) and Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) could rally by more than 160% in the near term. Thus, these stocks could be worth adding to your watchlist.

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ)

IONQ engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. The company offers access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace.

On May 17, 2022, IONQ launched IonQ Forte, its latest generation of quantum systems. Forte features acousto-optic deflector (AOD) technology, which nullifies noise and overcomes variations in ion position, which is critical for scaling quantum computers. Given the growing quantum computing market, the company should benefit from this development.

Furthermore, on June 23, 2022, IONQ announced its partnership with GE Research to explore the benefits of quantum computing concerning risk management. This collaboration is expected to achieve record feats in quantum computing.

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, IONQ’s revenue came in at $1.95 million, up 1,462.4% year-over-year. Its net loss decreased 42.4% year-over-year to $4.23 million, while its loss per share came in at $0.02, down 66.7% year-over-year. Moreover, its cash and cash equivalents came in at $86.75 million, up 144.2% year-over-year.

IONQ’s revenue is expected to increase 406.9% year-over-year to $10.64 million in 2022. Its EPS is expected to grow 20% per annum for the next five years.

IONQ declined 26.1% over the past month, closing the last trading session at $4.38. However, Wall Street analysts expect the stock to hit $11.50 soon, indicating a potential upside of 162.6%.

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI)

RGTI operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform.

On June 21, 2022, Rigetti UK Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of RGTI, announced the launch of its 32-qubit Aspen-series quantum computer in the UK. Chad Rigetti, RGTI’s founder and CEO, said, “We believe deploying our first UK-based quantum computer is a major step towards our vision to integrate QPUs into the fabric of the cloud.”

RGTI’s net cash provided by financing activities came in at $213.44 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, up 1,674.9% year-over-year. Its cash and restricted cash came in at $206.94 million, up 609.2% year-over-year.

RGTI’s revenue is expected to grow 123.7% year-over-year to $12.40 million in 2022. Its EPS is estimated to grow 60.3% in 2022.

RGTI shares have slumped 45% over the past three months closing the last trading session at $3.67. However, Wall Street analysts expect the stock to hit $11.50 soon, indicating a potential upside of 213.4%.

