Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) vs. ITT Inc. (ITT): Which Industrial Machinery Stock Is the Superior Investment?

NYSE: ITT | ITT Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

ITT – The industrial machinery industry is poised for continued growth driven by technological advancements and increasing demand for efficient, high-performance equipment. Amid this, let’s compare Donaldson Company (DCI) and ITT Inc. (ITT) to analyze which stock is a superior investment. Read on to find out….

Nidhi AgarwalBy Nidhi Agarwal

Feb 3, 2025


The industrial machinery market is vital to global manufacturing, supplying equipment for production, construction, mining, and agriculture. It has grown rapidly as industries demand faster production, higher precision, and better energy efficiency. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% by 2029.

The Asia-Pacific region is also at the forefront of this expansion, led by rapid industrialization in countries like China and India. Investments in Industry 4.0 and IoT technologies are transforming the industrial landscape, offering advanced solutions that streamline operations and boost competitiveness for manufacturers worldwide.

Against this backdrop, let’s compare two established industrial machinery stocks to analyze which industrial machinery stock is the superior investment: Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) and ITT Inc. (ITT).

The Case for Donaldson Company, Inc. stock

Valued at $8.50 billion by market cap, Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. 

DCI has gained 5.7% over the past month to close the last trading session at $71.19.

In terms of the trailing-12-month gross profit margin, DCI’s 35.66% is 12.9% higher than the 31.58% industry average. Likewise, its 8.47% trailing-12-month levered FCF margin is 22.5% higher than the industry average of 6.91%.

DCI’s net sales for the fiscal first quarter that ended October 31, 2024, increased 6.4% year-over-year to $900.10 million. The company’s net earnings came in at $99 million or $0.81 per share, up 7.5% and 8.1% year-over-year, respectively.

Street expects DCI’s revenue for the fiscal second quarter (ending January 2025) to increase 3.6% year-over-year to $908.32 million. Its EPS for the same period is expected to grow 4.6% year-over-year to $0.85. In addition, it surpassed the EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, which is promising.

DCI’s POWR Ratings reflect bright prospects. It has an overall rating of B, which translates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

DCI is ranked #7 out of 78 stocks in the Industrial – Machinery industry. It has a B grade for Momentum, Stability, and Quality. To see DCI’s Growth, Value, and Sentiment ratings, click here.

The Case for ITT Inc. stock

Valued at $12.31 billion by market cap, ITT Inc. (ITT) manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally.

ITT has gained 16.8% over the past nine months to close the last trading session at $151.02.

In terms of the trailing-12-month gross profit margin, ITT’s 34.29% is 8.6% higher than the 31.58% industry average. Its 16.84% trailing-12-month EBIT margin is 62.4% higher than the industry average of 10.37%.

ITT’s revenue for the third quarter that ended September 28, 2024, increased 7.7% year-over-year to $885.20 million. The company’s net income and earnings per share came in at $161.10 million and $1.96, respectively.

Street expects ITT’s revenue for the fourth quarter ended December 2024 to be $927.03 million. The company’s EPS for the same quarter is expected to be $9.95. Moreover, the company surpassed consensus EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters.

ITT’s mixed fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall C rating, translating to a Neutral in our proprietary rating system.

ITT has a C grade in Value, Quality, Sentiment, and Growth. It is ranked #44 in the same industry.

Click here for the additional POWR Ratings for ITT (Momentum and Stability).

Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) vs. ITT Inc. (ITT): Which Industrial Machinery Stock Is the Superior Investment?

The industrial machinery market plays a crucial role in supporting industrial activities across the world. Automation, IoT, artificial intelligence, and data analytics are increasingly being embedded in machinery to enhance efficiency, productivity, and predictive maintenance capabilities, thereby driving growth in this sector.

Leading industrial machinery companies, such as DCI and ITT, stand to capitalize on the optimistic industry outlook. However, DCI’s higher profitability and promising near-term outlook favor it as the better stock pick.

Our research shows that the odds of success increase when one invests in stocks with an overall rating of Strong Buy or Buy. View all the top-rated stocks in the Industrial – Machinery industry here.

What To Do Next?

Get your hands on this special report with 3 low priced companies with tremendous upside potential even in today’s volatile markets:

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year >

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

ITT shares were trading at $148.89 per share on Monday afternoon, down $2.13 (-1.41%). Year-to-date, ITT has gained 4.21%, versus a 2.40% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Nidhi Agarwal


Nidhi is passionate about the capital market and wealth management, which led her to pursue a career as an investment analyst. She holds a bachelor's degree in finance and marketing and is pursuing the CFA program. Her fundamental approach to analyzing stocks helps investors identify the best investment opportunities. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
ITTGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
DCIGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

Fade THIS Stock Market Rally

We all cheer when the S&P 500 (SPY) makes new highs as it did last week. Unfortunately the stars are aligning for more market downside in the near term. Get the full story now...
Jan 29, 2025 | 6:04am
: LMT | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 High-Tech Defense Stocks Focused on the Future of Security

AI-powered surveillance to autonomous drones, defense firms are revolutionizing security. To capitalize on this trend, investors might consider grabbing shares of three quality high-tech defense stocks, TransDigm Group (TDG), General Dynamics (GD), and Lockheed Martin (LMT), for potential growth. Read on…
Jan 24, 2025 | 3:50pm
: LKQ | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Automotive Stocks Gaining Speed in a Changing Industry

The automotive industry is well-positioned for significant growth thanks to the shift towards EVs and stricter environmental regulations. Amid this backdrop, it could be wise to buy automotive stocks, such as LKQ Corporation (LKQ), Magna International (MGA), and Garrett Motion (GTX), which are gaining speed in a changing industry. Continue reading…
Jan 24, 2025 | 3:30pm
: ACN | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 AI & Data Analytics Stocks Turning Information into Profit

The AI and data analytics market is experiencing significant growth, driven by growing demand for analytics tools and technological advancements. Thus, it could be wise to buy and hold top AI and data analytics stocks Accenture (ACN), Autodesk (ADSK), and UiPath (PATH) for significant profits. Continue reading...
Jan 24, 2025 | 2:53pm
: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

Stock Alert: Beware Looming Trade Wars!

Nice bounce for stocks this past wee, but don’t fool yourself into believing the S&P 500 (SPY) is ready to make new highs. 44 year investment expert Steve Reitmeister explains why the next 3-6 months will be quite tough for the stock market. Read on below...
Jan 22, 2025 | 6:10am

Read More Stories

More ITT Inc. (ITT) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All ITT News