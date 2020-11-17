An investment strategy that investors could consider is investing in stocks that hedge fund managers are buying. Hedge fund managers are highly compensated for their stock-picking abilities, so following their lead can allow you to build a strong portfolio without the high costs of paying a hedge fund. An even better strategy is investing in stocks where managers have a general consensus on stocks, and I’ve got four that managers love.

The Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (GVIP) tracks an index managed by Goldman Sachs’ Global Investment Research division that consists of hedge fund managers’ high conviction ideas. The ETF has performed exceptionally well this year, up 32.7%, compared to the S&P 500’s 12.1% return. The ETF even has a “Strong Buy” rating in our POWR Ratings system.

We can take it a step further and invest in the ETF’s top holdings to get access to the very best ideas. I’ve gone through its top ten holdings and selected four stocks I believe have the best chance of strong returns over the near and mid-term. This includes JD.com, Inc. (JD), Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM), Pinterest, Inc. (PINS), and Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM).

JD.com, Inc. (JD)

While Alibaba (BABA) is known as the “Amazon of China,” JD may offer the best growth potential in Chinese e-commerce. After regulators in China issued antitrust draft rules, it is JD that stands to benefit. One of the rules proposed by regulators is an end to exclusivity. While BABA has built up its platform on exclusivity deals, JD stands to gain from BABA’s loss.

Also, BABA relies on third-party carriers for delivery, and if these new rules are implemented, JD will be able to differentiate itself through its logistics and delivery platform. In addition, the company recently announced its plan to build out a network of 5 million brick-and-mortar stores to integrate with e-commerce so that it can serve hard to reach areas. Plus, the company’s partnership with Tencent will allow it to reach more customers on Tencent’s high traffic WeChat app.

The company’s plan to leverage its logistics platform by providing third-party logistics services should drive long-term growth. The stock is rated a “Buy” in our POWR Ratings service. It holds a grade of “A” for Trade Grade and Peer Grade, and a “B” for Buy & Hold Grade and Industry Rank. The stock is also ranked #16 in the China industry.

Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM)

At the heart of every sale is a customer relationship management software, and CRM is the global leader in relationship management. A salesperson needs to keep track of prospects, clients, and communications. CRM provides that and more. The company has benefited from strong demand due to many companies undergoing a major digital transformation.

The rapid adoption of CRM’s cloud solutions is driving this demand. CRM is seeing strong growth in the international market as well. Its recent acquisition of Tableau makes CRM the dominant leader in analytics, from everything from HR to operations. As the company introduces more products, it should see increasing revenue growth and a wider economic moat.

The stock is rated a “Buy” in our POWR Ratings system. It holds a grade of “A” for Trade Grade and a “B” for Buy & Hold Grade, Peer Grade, and Industry Rank. It is also ranked #11 out of 28 stocks in the Software – Business industry.

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS)

PINS may not be as popular as Facebook (FB) or Twitter (TWTR), but the social networking site has a loyal user base. It is also an advertiser’s dream as PINS is organized around members’ interests and not relationships. This means advertisers can target users based on purchase intent and gives the company high long-term revenue potential based on its ad platform.

The company saw its user base increase significantly this year due to the pandemic. Features such as Today and the Shop tab are key growth catalysts for the company. Its enhanced offerings and a wider advertising base bode well for long-term growth. PINS simplified its ad systems through the Verified Merchant Program and Pinterest Partners Program, which will make it easier for advertisers to spend and drive up revenue for the company.

PINS has a strong history of growth and is rated a “Buy” in our POWR Ratings system. It holds grades of “A” in Trade Grade, Peer Grade, and Industry Rank, which are three out of the four components that make up the POWR Ratings. The fourth component, Buy & Hold Grade, has a grade of “B.”

Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM)

QCOM is a play on the massive 5G transformation. The company posted strong results in its most recent quarter due to a ramp-up in 5G-enabled chips. QCOM is seeing strong momentum for its Snapdragon offerings as 5G mobile orders increase, and China operators deploy 5G base stations. QCOM was also recently permitted to sell 4G chips to Huawei.

A new long-term patent license agreement between the two companies bodes well for future growth. QCOM has the ability to enter into licensing agreements with all the major players in China now. This improves the company’s earnings and free cash flow potential. As 5G is adopted here at home and in China, the company should see strong revenue growth going forward.

QCOM is rated a “Strong Buy” in our POWR Ratings system. It holds a grade of “A” for Trade Grade, Buy & Hold Grade, Industry Rank, and a “B” for Peer Grade. The stock is also ranked #3 in the Semiconductor & Wireless Chip industry.

