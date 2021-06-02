YETI vs. Johnson Outdoors: Which Leisure Stock is a Better Buy?

NASDAQ: JOUT | Johnson Outdoors Inc. - News, Ratings, and Charts

JOUT – Outdoor and recreation stocks outperformed in 2020 due to demand increasing during the pandemic. This is likely leading to a permanent increase in growth for stocks like Yeti (YETI) and Johnson Outdoor (JOUT).

Patrick RyanBy Patrick Ryan

Jun 2, 2021


Outdoor and recreation stocks had a banner year in 2020. The trend will likely continue as consumers developed new hobbies during the pandemic that have the potential to last a lifetime.

 

Even if you have not picked up an outdoor hobby in the past year, chances are you know someone who has. Those who started biking, camping, hunting, fishing, hiking, or another outdoor activity during the pandemic are likely to continue spending money on that hobby in the months and years ahead. Outdoor and recreation stocks stand to benefit.
 
In particular, two outdoor and recreation stocks are especially attractive: Yeti (YETI) and Johnson Outdoors (JOUT). Let’s take a closer look at each of these stocks to determine which is more deserving of a spot in your portfolio.
 
Yeti (YETI)

YETI makes and sells outdoor products. Hunters, fishermen, campers, hikers, farmers, and ranchers all rely on YETI products. Based in the 10th most populous city in the country, Austin, TX, YETI shares have nearly tripled in value in one year.

YETI has a C POWR Rating grade. The stock has an A Quality component grade along with Bs in the Sentiment and Momentum components. If you are curious as to how YETI fares in the rest of the POWR Rating components such as Value, Stability, and Growth, you can find out by clicking here.

Of the 70+ stocks in the Consumer Goods space, YETI is ranked 20th. As a whole, the Consumer Goods category has a C POWR Rating. You can learn more about the stocks in this category by clicking here.

YETI is priced about $4 away from its 52-week high of $91.55. However, the stock’s forward P/E ratio is not egregiously high, coming in at 37.08. YETI has a beta of 2.63 so it has the potential to prove volatile.

YETI has a one-year price return of 172%, a six-month price return of 36%, and a three-month price return of 26.55%. YETI is fresh off a fantastic earnings year in 2020. The company paid down more than $210 million of debt last year alone. YETI started the year with $250 million of cash and around $130 million of debt. If everything goes as planned, YETI’s revenue will spike to 17% for the year.

Company executives have predicted the majority of the growth will be in the first couple quarters of the year through an especially sunny and dry summer that could help YETI sales move even higher beyond the summer months. YETI’s foray into the luggage market will also help drive growth considering that most people are interested in traveling after a year of social isolation.

Johnson Outdoors (JOUT)

JOUT is one of the world’s largest outdoor recreation businesses. JOUT makes and markets products in the outdoor equipment, marine electronics, watercraft, and diving categories. From kayaks to canoes, tents, paddles, fishfinders, scuba diving equipment, and digital instruments, JOUT makes a little bit of everything adventure-related.

JOUT has an A POWR Rating grade, meaning it is a Strong Buy. JOUT has an A sentiment grade and Bs in the Quality, Momentum, and Value components. Investors who would like to learn how JOUT fares in the Stability and Growth components of the POWR Ratings can do so by clicking here.

Of the 34 stocks in the Athletics & Recreation industry, JOUT is ranked fourth. You can find out more about this sector by clicking here. JOUT has a five-year price return of 404%, a three-year price return of 64%, and a one-year price return of 58%.

Which is the Better Play?

JOUT is the better play. JOUT has a better POWR Rating grade. JOUT is ranked in the top five of its segment while YETI barely cracks the top 20. At the current moment, JOUT is the better of these two outdoor and recreation stocks.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks for 2021

Top 10 Value Stocks

5 Ways to Beat the S&P 500

3 Signs of a NEW Stock Market Bubble

JOUT shares were trading at $125.80 per share on Wednesday morning, up to $1.30 (+1.04%). Year-to-date, JOUT has gained 12.04%, versus a 12.64% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Patrick Ryan


Patrick Ryan has more than a dozen years of investing experience with a focus on information technology, consumer and entertainment sectors. In addition to working for StockNews, Patrick has also written for Wealth Authority and Fallon Wealth Management. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
JOUTGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
YETIGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5 Ways to Beat the S&P 500

Most individual investors underperform the stock market (SPY). Sadly 85% of mutual fund managers also come up short of the mark. So what does work? Quant investing which now makes up more than 50% of daily trading activity. However, these method seem out of reach for most investors. That is all about to change as I will show 5 ways to apply quant investing models to help you beat the market going forward. Read on for more.
May 27, 2021 | 5:55pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Home Goods Stocks for Summer Improvements

Driven by the pandemic, home improvement gained popularity and this trend isn’t expected to change anytime soon. Home goods stocks should see their shares rise as the summer provides the perfect environment for more home improvements, which is why David Cohne is recommending Home Depot (HD), Lowe's Companies (LOW), and Mohawk Industries (MHK).
Jun 1, 2021 | 9:45am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Trade Stock Market Rotation

The first week of each month is when the most influential economic reports are released. That party got started today with another impressive ISM Manufacturing announcement rising to 61.2. Even more exciting was the 67.0 reading for New Orders, which means we should expect more strength ahead. Next up is ISM Services on Thursday followed by Government Employment Situation on Friday. The outcome for these reports could be the necessary clues telling us whether the S&P 500 (SPY) will be stuck under 4,200 a while longer. Or if a breakout above is about to unfold. We will discuss all that and more in this week’s commentary. Read on below to find out more…
Jun 2, 2021 | 12:58pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Gold and Silver in 2021: The Complete Investors Guide

Gold made new, all-time highs in August of 2020. Since then, it's been weak, while other assets have outperformed. Yet, it's likely that gold will remain strong given expectations of increasing inflation. Alamos Gold (AGI), AngloGold Ashanti (AU), Yamana Gold (AUY), Gold Fields Limited (GFI), and B2Gold Corp. (BTG) are 5 miners with major upside.
May 28, 2021 | 3:48pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Trade Stock Market Rotation

The first week of each month is when the most influential economic reports are released. That party got started today with another impressive ISM Manufacturing announcement rising to 61.2. Even more exciting was the 67.0 reading for New Orders, which means we should expect more strength ahead. Next up is ISM Services on Thursday followed by Government Employment Situation on Friday. The outcome for these reports could be the necessary clues telling us whether the S&P 500 (SPY) will be stuck under 4,200 a while longer. Or if a breakout above is about to unfold. We will discuss all that and more in this week’s commentary. Read on below to find out more…
Jun 2, 2021 | 12:58pm

Read More Stories

More Johnson Outdoors Inc. - (JOUT) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All JOUT News