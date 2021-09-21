While the general markets have put up strong year-to-date performances (despite Monday’s sell-off), the precious metals sector has turned in a lifeless performance since January. This has led to the Gold Miners Index (GDX) lagging the S&P-500 (SPY) by more than 4000 basis points this year and over 5000 basis points since Q3 2020.

The significant underperformance is disheartening for investors, but with despondence comes opportunity. A mix of valuations at multi-year lows and sentiment in the gutter typically breeds strong 6-month forward returns for the GDX, and like any market, the best time to buy is when the majority have given up. The fortunate situation with this correction is that even the highest-quality names are trading at their lowest valuations in years, priced as if gold were below $1,500/oz. Let’s take a look at three of the most attractive names below:

(Source: TC2000.com)

Among the gold mining sector are the explorers, the producers, and the royalty companies, with each offering different risk profiles. The explorers are the highest-risk with regular capital raises and no guarantees that they’ll build a mine; the producers are medium-risk, with risk dependent on diversification and margins; and the royalty companies are the lowest-risk but offer the least reward. The sweet spot in most cases for returns relative to risk are the producers, given that the royalty companies rarely trade at a discount, even if they do offer safety. In this update, we’ll look at Newmont (NEM), Kirkland Lake Gold (KL), and Orla Mining (ORLA), two producers that are best in breed, and one explorer fully financed to graduate to the producer ranks in December.

Beginning with my top idea, Kirkland Lake Gold, the company has had an incredible year, with two material news items. The first major item was the release of an updated mine plan for its Detour Lake Mine in Q2, which highlighted a 20+ year mine life, capable of producing more than 700,000 ounces of gold per annum, with peak production of ~900,000 ounces. Notably, the recently granted permits to increase throughput to 32 million tonnes per annum have taken the governor off the operation, allowing Detour to grow to an 800,000-ounce per annum mine by 2025. This would make it Canada’s largest gold mine and a top-5 gold mine globally from an output standpoint. If we compare the updated figure to less than 550,000 ounces of gold produced from Detour in 2020, this represents significant growth.

(Source: Company Presentation)

However, the updated Life of Mine Plan [LOMP] at Detour has not factored in the newly discovered Saddle Zone, which lies between the Main pit at Detour and the future West Pit. A recent resource estimate shows that this Saddle Zone could add more than 7 million ounces of gold reserves to the mine. This would fill in lower-grade years of the LOMP and also increase mine life at Detour, making this a 30+ year operation.

(Source: Author’s Chart)

In a sector where the average mine has a mine life of fewer than ten years, this gives Detour scarcity value. However, the other major takeaway is that it should boost Detour’s average annual production to more than 800,000 ounces per annum at costs below $730/oz, increasing Detour’s NPV (5%). Assuming an updated NPV (5%) of $6.2BB and 259MM shares outstanding by Q1 2022, Detour is now valued at ~$24.00 per share at 1.0x NPV (5%). If we back out another $4.00 per share in net cash on KL’s balance sheet, it is clear that KL is dirt-cheap, with its remaining assets valued at just $13.00 per share or ~$3.3BB. These happen to include two of the lowest-cost and highest-grade gold mines in the world, Macassa, and Fosterville, sporting average grades of over half an ounce per tonne gold. With a combined NPV (5%) closer to $4BB for these two assets, KL trades at less than 1.0x NPV (5%) vs. a historical multiple closer to 1.50x.