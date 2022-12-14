1 Blue-Chip Stock That's Been Paying Dividends for Decades

NYSE: KO | Coca-Cola Company News, Ratings, and Charts

KO – Dividends are a tangible way of cushioning one’s portfolio through a steady income stream. Blue-chip stock The Coca-Cola Company (KO) has been paying dividends for decades. The company’s strong balance sheet has helped it raise dividends for 60 consecutive years. With the possibility of the economy entering a recession next year, KO could be a solid stabilizer to one’s portfolio. Read more….

Dipanjan BanchurBy Dipanjan Banchur

Dec 14, 2022


The Coca-Cola Company (KO) is extremely popular worldwide. Its non-alcoholic beverages, snacks, and other edible items have reached the globe’s farthest corners.

The blue-chip stock has been an investor favorite as it has created incredible wealth over the past few decades. Famous investor Warren Buffett has owned the stock for over 30 years and said he would never sell it.

KO has been a dependable dividend payer over the past few decades. On October 20, 2022, the company declared a dividend of 44 cents payable to shareholders on December 15, 2022. Its financial strength can be gauged from its 60 years of consecutive dividend growth.

Its annual dividend of $1.76 yields 2.75% on the current share price. The company’s dividend payouts have increased at a 3.2% CAGR over the past three years and a 3.5% CAGR over the past five years.

Although inflation eased for the second consecutive month, recession fears still linger. Investors looking for a recession-resistant stock could consider KO due to the almost inelastic demand for its products. Despite the macroeconomic headwinds, KO delivered impressive third-quarter results.

KO’s revenue beat analyst estimates by 5.7%, and its EPS beat the consensus estimate by 8.3%. In addition, the company has guided for organic (non-GAAP) revenue growth of 14% to 15% for fiscal 2022. It also expects comparable EPS (non-GAAP) growth of 6% to 7% and a free cash flow of approximately $10.50 billion.

The stock has gained 8.1% in price year-to-date and 10.8% over the past year to close the last trading session at $63.99.

Here’s what could influence KO’s performance in the upcoming months:

Robust Financials

KO’s non-GAAP net operating revenues increased 10.2% year-over-year to $11.06 billion for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. Its non-GAAP gross profit increased 6.5% year-over-year to $6.54 billion. The company’s non-GAAP net income increased 6.7% year-over-year to $3.01 billion. Also, its non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.69, representing an increase of 6.2% year-over-year.

Favorable Analyst Estimates

Analysts expect KO’s EPS for fiscal 2022 and 2023 to increase 7.4% and 2% year-over-year to $2.49 and $2.54, respectively. Its revenue for fiscal 2022 and 2023 is expected to increase 10.5% and 2.9% year-over-year to $42.72 billion and $43.95 billion, respectively.

High Profitability

In terms of the trailing-12-month gross profit margin, KO’s 58.49% is 84.8% higher than the 31.66% industry average. Likewise, its 31.96% trailing-12-month EBITDA margin is 164.4% higher than the industry average of 12.09%. Furthermore, the stock’s 28.90% trailing-12-month EBIT margin is 249.4% higher than the industry average of 8.27%.

POWR Ratings Show Promise

KO has an overall rating of B, equating to a Buy in our POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, each weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight distinct categories. KO has a B grade for Quality, consistent with its high profitability.

It has an A grade for Sentiment, in sync with its favorable analyst estimates. Its 0.59 beta justifies its B grade for Stability.

KO is ranked #16 out of 33 stocks in the A-rated Beverages industry. Click here to access KO’s ratings for Growth, Value, and Momentum.

Bottom Line

KO’s stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $59.70 and $61.72, respectively, indicating an uptrend. KO’s impressive dividend history substantiates its financial strength. Despite the macroeconomic uncertainty, the inelastic demand for its products allowed KO to report strong earnings. In addition, KO has guided for a strong finish to this year.

With a recession expected next year, blue-chip stock KO could be a good choice for investors because of its high profitability, strong balance sheet, and reliable dividends.

How Does The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Stack up Against Its Peers?

KO has an overall POWR Rating of B, equating to a Buy rating. You might want to consider investing in the following Beverages stocks with an A (Strong Buy) or B (Buy) rating: Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (KNBWY), Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (STBFY), and Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (CCU).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

2023 Stock Market Outlook

Updated: Bear Market Game Plan!

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

KO shares were trading at $64.42 per share on Wednesday afternoon, up $0.43 (+0.67%). Year-to-date, KO has gained 12.02%, versus a -13.97% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Dipanjan Banchur


Since he was in grade school, Dipanjan was interested in the stock market. This led to him obtaining a master’s degree in Finance and Accounting. Currently, as an investment analyst and financial journalist, Dipanjan has a strong interest in reading and analyzing emerging trends in financial markets. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
KOGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
KNBWYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
STBFYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
CCUGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Why Did the Tuesday Rally Shrink So Much...So Fast?

Bulls had to slow their roll on Tuesday as the immediate +3.5% rally was shaved by 80% into the close. Why did the rally fritter away? And what does it mean next for the stock market (SPY) going forward? 40 year veteran Steve Reitmeister shares his timely market outlook, trading plan and 8 top picks to generate gains in the weeks ahead.
Dec 14, 2022 | 6:32am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Terrible Stocks You Need to Sell Before 2023

The prevailing high inflation and continued interest rate hikes triggered fears of a recession and dampened investor sentiment. Amid such uncertainties, it could be wise to steer clear of fundamentally weak stocks Affirm Holdings (AFRM), Cano Health (CANO), and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE). Continue reading…
Dec 9, 2022 | 2:55pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

1 Risky Stock You Might Not Want to Touch Right Now

Amid a sudden change at the helm and challenged by losses in its streaming business, Disney (DIS) has a lot of near-term uncertainties to deal with. Let’s discuss why the stock might be best avoided now. Read on…
Dec 12, 2022 | 7:26am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Popular Stocks Investors Have Been Busy Selling Short

Stronger-than-expected jobs data might lead to the Fed lifting rates higher than investors expect. Increased recessionary fears have sparked a market sell-off lately. Given a highly uncertain market backdrop, we think it could be wise to avoid fundamentally weak popular stocks Block (SQ), Roku (ROKU), and Lucid (LCID), which investors have been recently selling short. Keep reading…
Dec 12, 2022 | 7:46am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

1 Risky Stock You Might Not Want to Touch Right Now

Amid a sudden change at the helm and challenged by losses in its streaming business, Disney (DIS) has a lot of near-term uncertainties to deal with. Let’s discuss why the stock might be best avoided now. Read on…
Dec 12, 2022 | 7:26am

Read More Stories

More Coca-Cola Company (KO) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All KO News