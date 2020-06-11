KR – The top winners in the large cap US dividend space for Thursday, June 11, 2020 are KR, ODP, LM, COG, and KDP.

Kroger Co (KR) Daily Price Recap

Kroger Co entered today at $32.7, up 0.4% ($0.13) from yesterday. The price move occurred on stronger volume; specifically, yesterday’s volume was up 57.92% from the day prior, and up 83.62% from the same day the week before. Below is a daily price chart of Kroger Co.

As for KR’s dividend yield, it is currently higher than that of approximately 32.74% US dividend payers.

Office Depot Inc (ODP) Daily Price Recap

Office Depot Inc entered today at $2.6, down 0% ($0) from the previous day. The price move occurred on stronger volume; specifically, yesterday’s volume was up 24.81% from the day prior, and up 150.41% from the same day the week before. Let’s take a look at the daily price chart of Office Depot Inc.

As for ODP’s dividend discount model value score, it is currently higher than that of approximately 51.25% US dividend payers.

Legg Mason Inc (LM) Daily Price Recap

Legg Mason Inc is down 0.18% ($0.09) since the day prior, marking the 2nd day in a row a decline has happened. The change in price came along side change in volume that was down 12.18% from previous day, but up 280.03% from the Wednesday of last week. The daily price chart of Legg Mason Inc below illustrates.

As for LM’s annual compound dividend growth rate, it is currently higher than that of approximately 60.96% US dividend payers.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) Daily Price Recap

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp is down 0.49% ($0.1) since yesterday, marking the 3rd day in a row a decline has happened. The price move occurred on volume that was down 5.45% from the day prior, but up 14.25% from the same day the week before. Below is a daily price chart of Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Dividend investors may wish to pay attention to the beta of dividend stocks, and for COG, its lower than that of 82.38% of US dividend-issuing stocks.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) Daily Price Recap

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc entered today at $28.34, down 0.56% ($0.16) from the previous day. The price move occurred on volume that was down 57.58% from the day prior, but up 6.83% from the same day the week before. The daily price chart of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc below illustrates.

Dividend investors may wish to pay attention to the dividend yield of dividend stocks, and for KDP, its higher than that of 35.4% of US dividend-issuing stocks.

KR shares rose $0.30 (+0.92%) in after-hours trading Thursday. Year-to-date, KR has gained 13.96%, versus a -6.05% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

