KSS – The top winners in the large cap US dividend space for Wednesday, May 27, 2020 are KSS, GGB, CIT, DFS, and SPR.

KOHLS Corp (KSS) Daily Price Recap

KOHLS Corp closed the previous day up 14.54% ($2.83); this denotes the 2nd day in a row an increase has occurred. The price move occurred on stronger volume; specifically, yesterday’s volume was up 41.26% from the day prior, and up 96.81% from the same day the week before. Let’s take a look at the daily price chart of KOHLS Corp.

Dividend investors may wish to pay attention to the equity discount rate of dividend stocks, and for KSS, its lower than that of 20.9% of US dividend-issuing stocks.

Gerdau Sa (GGB) Daily Price Recap

Gerdau Sa closed the day prior up 13.39% ($0.3); this denotes the 2nd day in a row it has gone up. The price move occurred on volume that was down 0.44% from the day prior, but up 26.73% from the same day the week before. Below is a daily price chart of Gerdau Sa.

Its beta is lower than 7.24% of US dividend stocks.

Cit Group Inc (CIT) Daily Price Recap

Cit Group Inc closed the previous day up 13.07% ($2.37); this denotes the 2nd day in a row an increase has occurred. As for how volume fared, yesterday’s volume was up 44.17% from the previous day (Monday), and up 37.26% from Tuesday of the week before. Let’s take a look at the daily price chart of Cit Group Inc.

Its equity discount rate is lower than 3.87% of US dividend stocks.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) Daily Price Recap

Discover Financial Services came into today up 12.52% ($5.52) from the open of yesterday, marking the 2nd day in a row an upward move has occurred. The price move occurred on stronger volume; specifically, yesterday’s volume was up 13.44% from the day prior, and up 157.27% from the same day the week before. Let’s take a look at the daily price chart of Discover Financial Services.

As for DFS’s equity discount rate, it is currently lower than that of approximately 3.92% US dividend payers.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR) Daily Price Recap

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc came into today up 10.73% ($2.36) from the open of the previous day, marking the 5th day in a row an upward move has occurred. As for how volume fared, yesterday’s volume was up 4.99% from the previous day (Monday), and up 24.14% from Tuesday of the week before. Below is a daily price chart of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.

Its dividend yield is higher than 0.39% of US dividend stocks.

KSS shares . Year-to-date, KSS has declined -54.63%, versus a -5.14% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

